Summary

  • India stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 this year as the growth trade powers higher.
  • With a high expense ratio, I'd rather go for lower-cost EM funds.
  • Still, bullish seasonal trends often benefit EPI now through Q3.

Map of India on digital display

India equities were trending higher versus the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) coming out of the pandemic. With a growing economy and a population that may soon rival China for the world’s largest, there were some macro tailwinds. Lately, though, a return of

EPI With Negative Alpha vs the S&P 500 in 2023

EPI: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

EPI: Heavy in Value & Cyclicals, Light on Growth

EPI: Strong April Returns Historically

EPI: Long-Term Chart Suggests $29 Support

