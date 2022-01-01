FIGS: Changing Recommendation To Sell As FY23 Guidance Is Weak

Apr. 03, 2023
Summary

  • Following the latest 4Q22 results, the recommendation is to sell FIGS stock due to weaker-than-expected FY23 guidance, along with an increase in inventory leading to greater-than-anticipated challenges with margins.
  • I believe FIGS' future growth plan revolves around two core elements of innovation and brand awareness.
  • To change investor sentiment, FIGS needs consistent growth in the primary U.S. scrubs business with gross profit margins of over 70%, without excessive promotion.
Female Doctor Teaching Nursing Students

FatCamera

Summary

Investors who took my advice in November should have done well, as FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) surpassed my price forecast of $9.7 in February 2023. However, following the latest 4Q22 results, I now recommend selling FIGS stock. Although FIGS's 4Q earnings were better than expected

