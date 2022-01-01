FatCamera

Summary

Investors who took my advice in November should have done well, as FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) surpassed my price forecast of $9.7 in February 2023. However, following the latest 4Q22 results, I now recommend selling FIGS stock. Although FIGS's 4Q earnings were better than expected and exceeded the company's previous guidance, FY23 guidance was worse than I expected. Management specifically highlighted a potential decrease in revenue for 1Q23 due to low consumer engagement metrics, challenging average order value comps, and weaker growth rates in their core scrubs business. Consequently, there was a significant increase in inventory, leading to greater-than-anticipated challenges with margins for the company. This is due to the high cost of the inventory held in their warehouses, along with the need to ramp up promotional activities and invest in strategic initiatives throughout the year. Even though I think it's great that FIGS is reinvesting into long-term strategic growth drivers like international expansion and brick-and-mortar retail, I believe the short-term slowdown in the base scrubs business is unavoidable (FIGS has to bite the bullet).

This is why I remain careful about the company's future prospects. In order for investor sentiment to change, I believe there must be a consistent uptick in growth in the primary U.S. scrubs business, with gross profit margins of over 70%, without excessive promotion. Additionally, I believe that the ongoing pressure in this business will prolong the journey to recovering sales and margins.

Earnings overview

FIGS posted an adjusted 4Q EPS of $0.05, surpassing consensus estimates of $0.01. They generated $144.9 million in sales, exceeding the predicted $135.5 million, due to an increase in active customers, orders, and a better-than-anticipated average order value, resulting in a gross margin in line with consensus estimates of 68.2%. However, the gross margin declined due to higher promotions, unfavorable product mix, and increased ocean freight costs, partially offset by lower air freight usage. Lastly, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.6%, well above the anticipated 9.1%.

Macro

Like many other industries today, FIGS is feeling the effects of the macro-onslaught. Management has expressed concern over the continued year-over-year decline in customer purchase frequency and the accompanying pressure on average order value. Management believes that future growth in new customers will be dampened to some extent by weakening frequency rates and further declines in AOV. Compared to other companies, I believe that FIGS's worst problem is that it faces a very difficult comp in 1Q23. Last year, FIGS successfully introduced its New Balance footwear, and the company also benefited from lower non-scrub penetration, which results in higher average order values. Given the sensitivity of investors today (I believe many are focused on the quarterly earnings and are taking little risk), the thought of FIGS facing a touch macro + tough comp last year might spook many to believe the business is deteriorating by more than expected. I believe this will force my investors to stay at the side line of sell of their holdings to sidestep this incoming “weak performance”.

Inventory issues

As of FY22, FIGS had $178 million in inventory, up 107% year over year. Within this, FIGS noted that 60% was in staple styles and colors, 15% was in upcoming styles set for release, and the rest would be used up as the year progressed. My thoughts are things might not be as bad as it seems as core styles and classic colors tend to have constant demand (i.e., low obsolescence risk), which mean there is less likely for write down. Management anticipates the highest level of inventory to be reached in the 1Q23, with levels declining toward a normalized weeks of supply by year's end. In my opinion, it is crucial to highlight that FIGS is observing robust customer engagement during promotional periods, with customers showing a higher level of interaction with the products on promotion. This assures me that FIGS has a means of selling its inventories without having to discard them.

Growth drivers

FIGS's strategy of extending sizes has been successful thus far in the quarter, attracting 5% of new customers and achieving double-digit sales penetration on core scrub offerings in sizes 2XL-6XL despite a small number of promotional days. Besides FIGS PRO, strong categories include footwear, outerwear, and underscrubs. However, FIGS' core scrubs business saw a slowdown in sales trends as a result of underwhelming color launches. However, the long-term outlook appears promising as management has spotted multiple opportunities to speed up growth after FY24. While management mentioned 5 core drivers, I believe the entire growth plan revolves around 2 core elements. The 2 core elements are innovation and brand awareness.

Innovation: I believe this is a key part of the entire strategy and it revamps the product offerings by optimizing designs and features, and also the supply chain productivity. The success of this should have a prominent impact on the financials. Brand awareness: Going hand in hand with Innovation, this is the “distribution” part of things, where FIGS needs to constantly hold a strong top-of-mind awareness amongst its customer base – healthcare community. I believe this is key as it not only increase purchase frequency, but it also allows FIGS to gather data to further enhance its innovation to roll out more targeted products.

Brick and mortar?

This fall, FIGS will test the waters of brick-and-mortar retail with the opening of a location in Century City, Los Angeles. Managers pointed to the success of pop-up shops and other forms of market activation as evidence that consumers are eager to try FIGS products for themselves. FIGS pointed out that in addition to selling merchandise, this store will serve as a community hub for health care professionals. Future store expansion will likely rely on a test and develop strategy. I am still on the fence on this one, as it brings a ton of fixed cost to the financials, and worse of all it would hurt margins in the short-term. But I also think that over the long term, having physical presence would greatly improve brand awareness and accessibility to buyers. The saving grace, I think, is that FIGS balance sheet can support this expansion (net cash position). As such, there is no worry on raising capital to fund this, which would dilute shareholders.

Valuation & risks

FIGS valuation (forward revenue multiple) has traded back to where it was in my first post (last year November) – 1.6x. While the multiple is near its all-time low, the relative growth to multiple ratio today is lower today (back in November 2022, FY23 revenue growth was expected to be ~16% but is now 6%). As such, in a like-for-like basis, the revenue multiple today should be lower.

In addition, the risk to my sell rating would be FIGS executing much better than expected and that growth exceeds consensus expectations (given that expectations is very low today). While this could happen, I believe it is hard to underwrite based on what management is saying today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, investors who followed the advice to buy FIGS stock in November 2022 would have benefited from the subsequent rise in stock price. However, after reviewing the 4Q22 results, it is recommended to sell the stock as the FY23 guidance was worse than expected. The inventory issue, declining customer engagement metrics, and weaker growth rates in the core scrubs business are expected to prolong the journey to recover sales and margins. For investor sentiment to change, there must be consistent growth in the primary U.S. scrubs business with gross profit margins of over 70%, without excessive promotion. The macro-onslaught also has an impact on the company, which faces a tough comp in 1Q23. Despite this, the strategy of FIGS for extending sizes and other growth drivers such as innovation, brand awareness, international growth, and brick-and-mortar retail looks promising for the long-term. However, the short-term slowdown in the core scrubs business is unavoidable, and investors may need to be patient.