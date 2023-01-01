Time To Trim Tapestry In Your Holdings

Summary

  • Tapestry is under pressure from declining revenue, operating expense deleverage, and high inventories.
  • High unemployment in China and inflationary pressure on American consumers are harmful to the company.
  • We like the company for its margins and cash flow, but TPR stock is expensive according to our DCF model analysis. Thus, we have a neutral rating on the stock.

Middle aged woman worried about high home expenses

fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Based on our DCF and sensitivity analysis below, we think the valuation of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is somewhat expensive, even considering our bullish case. Also, per our analysis below, the company's financials showed weakness and its growth potential

Revenue breakdown by brands and geography

Revenue breakdown by brands and geography (Company's filing)

Revenue breakdown

Revenue breakdown (Company's presentation)

U.S. retail sales growth

U.S. retail sales growth (Census Bureau)

CPI trend

CPI trend (U.S. bureau of labor statistics)

China unemployment rate

China unemployment rate (MarcoMicro)

Sensitivity test for DCF

Sensitivity test for DCF (LEL Investment)

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and reduce income inequality due to capitalism.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value to human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long term financial success. https://lelinvestmentllc.wixsite.com/website

