fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Based on our DCF and sensitivity analysis below, we think the valuation of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is somewhat expensive, even considering our bullish case. Also, per our analysis below, the company's financials showed weakness and its growth potential is unclear. So we don't see a good case to buy the stock at the current level. However, we like the company given its great margins and strong cash flow. So, we have a neutral rating on the stock. Our advice is to hold the stock but trim it to the underweight size for those who like this name.

Company profile

Tapestry is a leading New York-based house of accessible luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. Its brand portfolio consists of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

Coach is a luxury handbag brand, targeting women aged 25-45.

Kate Spade is a handbag brand known for its fun and colorful designs and targets women aged 19-35.

Stuart Weizman is a luxury shoe brand, targeting women aged 25-45.

Takeaway from Tapestry Q2 earnings release:

In Q22023, its revenue decreased by 2% on a constant currency basis and decelerated from 5% growth in Q12023. Gross margin expanded by 130 basis points, contrary to a decrease of 130 basis points in Q12023 due to lower freight expense. SG&A expenses represented 47.9% of sales, further deleveraging 140 basis points compared to 90 basis points in Q12023.

By geography, the revenue growth decelerated due to a further slowdown in North America, and China, and was partially offset by others.

Revenue breakdown by brands and geography (Company's filing)

By brands, all brands showed a further deceleration from Q12023 to Q12022. Coach decelerated from -2.7% to -5%, Kate Spade decelerated from 1.6% to -2% and Stuart Weitzman decelerated from -17.6% to -26.1%.

We can see that the Coach brand acted as the support to the company and both Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman performed relatively worse during the quarter. Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman are targeting teens and high-end consumers, respectively. This could mean that spending is slower overall for high-end consumers and teenagers. The inflation pressure on consumers is prominent. The SG&A expenses demonstrated further deleverage showing that consumer traffic as a whole is decreasing. We think the Coach brand is temporarily showing strength due to the trade-down effect given the total traffic was down but the gross margin was still expanding.

Inventory levels were $976 million at the end of Q22023, up 30% over the previous year. It is still at a very high level and could create gross margin pressure in the coming quarters.

The good news is that in 2H2023, the company continued to produce an operating margin of 14.8% and a free cash flow margin of 10%. This leaves some room for stock repurchases and dividend issuance. The company anticipates approximately $1 billion in shareholder returns in fiscal 2023, which includes share repurchases of $700 million including $300 million buyback in the first half, including $200 million in the second quarter as planned, and dividend payments totaling approximately $300 million. With 846 million cash on hand, there should be little risk to the shares repurchase plan and dividend payments in FY2023.

US and China consumers are still under pressures

The company generated 63% of revenues from North America and 18% from China in FY2022.

Revenue breakdown (Company's presentation) U.S. retail sales growth (Census Bureau)

We continue to see a further slowdown into negative territory at U.S. clothing and accessories stores from the government date in March 2023. The company has a high concentration of 63% in North America. This could pose a threat to the stock given the stock has soared 11% YTD.

CPI trend (U.S. bureau of labor statistics)

In addition, U.S. CPI data shows women's accessories price increased by 13.9% in Feb 2023, thus it is still at a very high level and has little sign of ease. We think this could continue to make pressure on traffics.

The company stated that traffic improvement from easing COVID restrictions in Dec 2022 continue in 2023 and notable gains during the Lunar New Year. We think this is a good sign for the company but it is not enough as China's unemployment rate is still on the rise. According to MacroMicro, the urban unemployment rate, top 31 cities unemployment rate and age 16-24 unemployment rate were 5.6%, 5.7%, and 18.1%, respectively, in Feb 2023. Thus, we think it is too early to say that consumer sentiment has reached the bottom in China. Also, revenues from China only account for less than 20% of the total revenues of the company. Even though there is some potential growth in the long term, it is relatively limited to help the company short term.

China unemployment rate (MarcoMicro)

DCF model suggests the stock is expensive even if they can grow

We make the following assumptions based on management's guidance and current market conditions:

20 % WACC 3 % terminal growth rate 11.4% free cash flow margin (FY2022) Net debt 801 million (Q22023) Outstanding shares 242 million (guidance)

Applying the DCF method, we can arrive at an equity value of 3,746 million ($15.5 per share), which implies a 64% decline from the current stock price.

With the sensitivity test below, we can see that the stock is undervalued only if the WACC dropped to 10%, its free cash flow margin increases from 11% to 15% or the terminal growth rate assumption rises to 4%.

Sensitivity test for DCF (LEL Investment)

The catalysts for the bull case

The bull case is that WACC drops by 10% in a short period due to a severe crisis in U.S. or Fed decision. However, given the current inflation environment, the likelihood is not high.

Another catalyst could be the company continues to improve its free cash flow margin. If the company could continue to improve its gross margin to offset the deleverage by customer traffic. This could be a surprise to the stock.

The third one is that the company returns to grow at a faster rate. However, we think the company's growth potential is unclear due to U.S. inflation pressure and China uncertainty at the moment.

Finally, even if the above optimistic scenarios do happen, the implied upside for the stock is still limited (17%-32% return). So we don't see a good case to buy the stock at the current level. However, we like the company given its great margins and strong cash flow. So, our advice is to hold the stock but trim it to the underweight size for those who like this name.