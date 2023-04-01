zhengzaishuru

Saudi Arabia stunned the Biden Administration as it led a production cut of 500K barrels per day or bpd as part of a coordinated move to slash about 1.16M bpd from global markets.

As a result, it adds to OPEC+'s previous 2M bpd cut in October, which had not managed to stem the decline in crude oil prices (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) as it headed toward its March lows.

However, we already noted constructive price action over the last two weeks (yes, before OPEC+'s announcement yesterday), suggesting underlying oil prices are likely bottoming out.

In addition, we also gleaned that the outperformance gap between the leading energy players represented in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and crude oil prices have closed.

As such, we turned bullish in the XLE in mid-March as the ETF bottomed out while also outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since then.

Hence, OPEC+'s decision to bring renewed vigor to the recovery has given oil bulls more reasons to cheer, helping to sustain the recent recovery. Goldman Sachs (GS), which recently lowered its oil price forecasts, lifted its projections after OPEC+'s surprise announcement.

Accordingly, it expects Brent crude (CO1:COM) to reach $95 in 2023 before hitting the $100 mark in 2024. Notably, Goldman Sachs factored in a 1.1M bpd reduction in OPEC+'s production estimates for 2023. However, investors should note that the actual cuts could be less than what OPEC+ announced.

RBC estimated that the actual cuts might lead to a 700K bpd reduction, representing a discount of about 36% from its advertised output. However, Russia's insistence on extending its supply cut could lead to a further 500K bpd reduction from July 2023, bolstering the bulls seeing higher oil prices through 2024.

Hence, we assessed that oil bulls have regained the initiative since mid-March and getting a further liftoff from OPEC+'s timely announcement. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett's decision to add his Occidental (OXY) holdings in March has proved prescient.

Oil bears could point out that a potentially worse economic contraction could have prompted Saudi Arabia and its peers to react more aggressively after holding out since its previous cut. As such, the recent enthusiasm could peter out if we fall into a severe recession.

While the economic impact of the recent banking crisis on the US and Europe is uncertain, a more robust recovery in China could lift oil demand sentiments further, bolstering the recent supply actions from OPEC+.

We assessed that oil bulls might have been thrown into disarray as economic and industrial activity data from China in the first quarter of 2023 hasn't been robust. Nikkei Asia reported in late March:

Official data showed profits at Chinese manufacturers with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.9 million) contracted 22.9% in the first two months of 2023. A key gauge of China's factory activity showed that momentum slowed in March after hitting a multi-year high in February. - Nikkei Asia

However, investors should consider that China's reopening from its COVID lockdowns is expected to be uneven. Moreover, the thesis has consistently been about a stronger second-half recovery (including corporate earnings) to reach policymakers' GDP growth target of 5%.

With that in mind, it should bolster China's oil demand, adding to Russia extending its supply reduction from July.

But how does USO's price action look? Does it indicate that further upside is in store, with more potential gains over the rest of the year?

USO price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, USO formed a bear trap or false downside breakdown in mid-March, forming a bullish reversal that recovered most of its March losses.

However, USO remains in a medium-term downtrend, and it must re-test and retake its December highs decisively before it can return to an uptrend bias.

OPEC+'s announcement has lifted crude oil futures toward their December highs, suggesting that its near-term upside is likely reflected.

However, we gleaned that the bear trap in March could represent a decisive reversal in USO's long-term chart, suggesting more potential upside could be in store. Hence, March's false downside break seems likely to be sustained, which should bring in more buyers subsequently to further lift USO's buying sentiments.

However, as USO potentially re-tests its December highs, some downside volatility should be expected as some recent dip buyers take profit. More conservative investors can consider a pullback first before adding more positions.

Rating: Speculative Buy. (See additional disclosure below for essential notes accompanying the thesis presented.)

