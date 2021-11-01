OMFL: Top Performing Multifactor ETF Entering Unchartered Territory

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • OMFL is a multifactor ETF that reconstitutes as frequently as monthly based on where we are in the business cycle: recovery, expansion, slowdown, and contraction.
  • Fees are fair at 0.29%, considering how OMFL's five-year trailing returns were among the best of any large-cap fund, including growth-oriented ones.
  • My analysis reveals a few potential flaws in the selection process. For example, its short track record means the strategy is untested in the recovery and contraction phases.
  • It appears the Index goes "all-in" on a particular phase, regardless if it's only a minor advantage over another phase. Also, the Index is free to move back and forth between phases rather than progress linearly, as you might expect with a cycle.
  • This was a really hard call to make, complicated by OMFL's outstanding current fundamentals. However, I think it's best for investors to wait until the model is more clear on which phase we're in, so I've given OMFL a firm "hold" rating today.
Investment Thesis

Today's article explains why I'm skeptical of the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL), the third-best-performing large-cap ETF over the last five years. My view may be controversial among investors who prioritize past

This article was written by

