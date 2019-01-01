The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses.
So far, we have published two articles on Seeking Alpha about Kroger, rating the firm's stock as a buy both times. You can read them here and here.
The primary reasons for our "buy" ratings have been:
Today, we will be looking at the firm from a different angle. Our analysis will be focusing on the efficiency and the profitability of the business. For our evaluation, we will be focusing on three metrics, namely the net profit margin, the asset turnover, and the equity multiplier.
Net profit margin is a widely used profitability measure. This ratio essentially shows the percentage of revenue that a company keeps as profit after accounting for fixed and variable costs. It is calculated by dividing net income by revenue. A stable or improving ratio is generally what we would like to see. The following chart depicts KR's net profit margin over the past 5 years.
We can see that over the past years, KR's net profit margin has been quite volatile, but the company has managed to remain profitable throughout the period. Inflation pressures, elevated raw material and energy prices, coupled with high transportation cost have all been substantial headwinds for KR's business.
To put the current net profit margin into perspective, we have compared KR's metric to those of its peers and competitors.
In fact, KR's figure compares quite poorly to its peers, which have had profit margins around or above 2%.
While currently from this perspective Kroger does not appear to be the most appealing food retailer, we believe that with the slowly improving macroeconomic environment, KR's financial performance is also likely to start improving, potentially starting in the second half of the year.
Asset turnover (= asset utilisation) is an efficiency measure. This ratio shows, how effective the firm is in generating revenue using its assets. Normally, we would like to see this metric being stable or improving over time.
While KR's efficiency has seen a sharp decline in 2019, since 2021 it has been slowly, but gradually improving. The sharp drop in 2019 has been primarily caused by the increase in total assets.
When looking at the firm's balance sheet, we can see that the jump in net property, plant and equipment has the driver of the asset increase.
On a positive note, we have to mention two things:
First, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, sales have been trending upwards, meaning that the demand for KR's products has remained strong.
Second, despite the sharp decline in 2019, KR's asset turnover still compares favourably to that of its peers in the food retail industry.
The equity multiplier is a ratio between the totals assets and the shareholder's equity. This ratio can give an indication, how leveraged the company is.
While Kroger's equity multiplier has been trending lower, it remains at a relatively high level, meaning that they have significant debt in the capital structure.
It is also reflected in the liquidity ratios, namely the quick- and current ratio, which are both below 1. We ideally like to see these ratios above 1, because that means that the firm has enough current assets to cover its current liabilities.
These ratios also compare unfavourably to that of other players in the industry.
Among these firms, Kroger has both one of the lowest current- and quick ratios. In the current market environment, we normally prefer to invest in stocks, which have sufficient financial flexibility and sufficient liquidity.
After looking at these metrics, we have to understand, could an investment in Kroger be a good idea now? On top of looking at profitability and efficiency, we also have to take a look at the valuation to answer this question.
To assess whether the current price level could be an attractive entry point or not, we will be looking at a set of price multiples. The following table summarizes these.
We can see that Kroger's stock is trading at a significant discount compared to the consumer staples sector median. According to some metrics, it is also trading at a double digit discount compared to its own 5Y average.
The following table compares a set of valuation metrics for stock in the food retail industry and consumer staples merchandise retail industry.
Compared to most of these stocks, Kroger again appears to be trading at a significant discount.
While the firm's net profit margin indeed has been declining over the past years, and it has also more leverage in its capital structure than most of its peers, we believe that such a high discount is not justified. Additionally, the firm is paying a safe and sustainable dividend of $0.26 quarterly (2.1% annual yield), the firm has stayed committed to buying back its shares to return value to its shareholders and analysts are estimating the earnings per share to grow in the coming years.
For these reasons, we maintain our "buy" rating on Kroger's stock.
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.
Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor.
