jetcityimage

Company Overview

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is a leading financial services firm in the United States, known for its low-cost and customer-centric approach to investing. Founded in 1971 by Charles R. Schwab, the company has grown to become one of the largest brokerage firms in the country, with over $7 trillion in client assets as of March 2023. Schwab has built a reputation for providing investors with access to a wide range of investment products and services at competitive prices, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds, and more. With a focus on innovation and technology, the firm has also been able to expand its offerings to include digital advice and commission-free trading, further cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

Thesis

Charles Schwab is a cost-efficient and scalable business with a strong economic moat, including a powerful brand and a large client asset base. Despite a recent selloff, the company's balance sheet and wealth management business are robust and unlikely to experience a significant outflow of funds. Therefore, I believe Schwab is an attractive investment opportunity with significant potential for growth.

Thesis Explainer

One of the key strengths of Charles Schwab's business model is its massive scale and industry-leading cost efficiency. Despite a drop in trading revenue to $0, Schwab has been able to maintain a return above its cost of capital due to its scalable infrastructure, which enables the firm to process additional trades at low costs and generate high incremental margins. Schwab's ability to support over $7 trillion in client assets while maintaining sub-15 basis points of expenses per dollar of client assets highlights its strong cost management capabilities. This gives the company a significant advantage over competitors and makes it a highly attractive investment option.

Charles Schwab Undercutting the Competitions (Credit Suisse)

In addition to its cost efficiency, Charles Schwab has also established a wide economic moat that contributes to its long-term success. One example of this is its strong intangible asset in the form of its brand, as well as the network effect between its large client asset base and investment product manufacturers. Even during bear markets in 2018 and 2022, Schwab was able to add new client assets, demonstrating the resilience of its business model. Furthermore, Schwab has achieved revenue growth through organic growth, without acquiring new clients, which has allowed it to achieve growth with minimal reinvestment. These factors all contribute to Schwab's status as a highly attractive investment opportunity with significant potential for growth.

Fiscal Year End (12/31) 2018A 2019A 2020A 2021A 2022A 2023E 2024E Client Assets 3,252 4,039 6,692 8,138 7,050 7,632 8,620 Assets in Advisory Services 1,709 2,107 3,300 4,064 3,673 3,857 4,204 Click to enlarge

in billions USD

Source: 10-K fillings, Author's Projections

I believe the recent selloff of Charles Schwab's stock due to the collapse of SVB was overblown and undeserved. The market's fixation on unrealized losses within Charles Schwab's held-to-maturity (HTM) securities is flawed for two reasons. Firstly, these securities will eventually mature at par and secondly, given Schwab's access to other sources of liquidity, there is very little chance that they will be sold prior to maturity. In contrast, SVB Group had a much larger allocation to HTM securities compared to Schwab, and a much smaller cash balance. Schwab has enough liquid assets to cover its clients' deposits ($497 billion and $464 billion, respectively). Additionally, Schwab's investment portfolio primarily comprises high-quality securities that are unlikely to default in the near future, with most of them rated investment grade and U.S. agency MBS's being of the highest credit quality and rating given to guarantee principal and interest by the U.S. government.

Charles Schwab's Balance Sheet Snapshot (10-K filings)

Lastly, Schwab's wealth management business is unlikely to experience a 'run on the bank' due to several factors. Firstly, Schwab primarily holds accounts with individuals rather than companies, meaning that most deposit balances are covered by the FDIC. Secondly, financial advisors would find it difficult to quickly transfer their business and client assets to another firm, as it would take time to find a suitable fit and convince clients to move. Finally, in the event of hard times, clients who are invested in the market would be far less likely to withdraw their capital than they would be in a financially unstable tech business. All of these factors combined suggest that Schwab's wealth management business is relatively resilient to market shocks and unlikely to experience a significant outflow of funds. Given Charles Schwab's recent underserved selloff and the wide economic moat it has built in the financial services industry, I believe that the company is positioned to rebound strongly and continue its impressive growth trajectory, and I remain bullish on its long-term prospects.

Valuation

IRR Analysis:

Based on my analysis, I anticipate a 10% compounded annual growth rate for Charles Schwab's net interest revenue over the next 5 years, primarily driven by an increase in new client assets and mid-high single-digit margin gains. For asset management, I expect a 15% revenue CAGR, fueled by a mid-single-digit increase in active brokerage accounts, a 10% increase in advisory assets, and slight expansion of % take rate to historical levels. Additionally, there will be a modest mid-single-digit growth in bank deposit and other revenue. With the company's scalable business model, I foresee operating margins expanding to 50% in the long run. Using a dividend payout ratio based on historical averages, I anticipate a 22% IRR over the next 5 years, implying a 14x exit PE ratio.

The following screenshots display my comprehensive valuation model for Charles Schwab:

Operating Metrics Assumptions (10-K filings, Author's Projections) Revenue Build (10-K filings, Author's Projections) Valuation Model (10-K filings, Author's Projections) Valuation Outputs (Author's Projections)

Comparable Analysis:

P/E GAAP (FWD) Revenue 3 Year (CAGR) Net Income Margin Charles Schwab 15.4 24.7% 34.6% Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 14.7 16.6% 12.0% LPL Financial (LPLA) 10.9 15.2% 9.8% Tradeweb Markets (TW) 51.7 15.3% 26.0% Morgan Stanley (MS) 12.0 8.9% 20.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on the provided metrics, Charles Schwab appears to be significant undervalued compared to its peers based on its strong 3-year revenue growth and high net income margin, coupled with its average FWD P/E ratio. This suggests that the stock is trading at a significant discount compared to its peers.

Risk

Charles Schwab's business is subject to several potential risks. Market volatility is a significant concern, as clients may be more likely to withdraw their funds during a market downturn, leading to a decline in assets under management and revenue for the company. Additionally, interest rate fluctuations have a significant impact on Charles Schwab's business, as a rise in interest rates could cause the value of its fixed-income investments to decline. Finally, the company faces significant competition from other financial services firms, particularly in the area of digital wealth management. If Schwab is unable to keep pace with industry trends and innovations, it may struggle to attract and retain clients, negatively impacting its growth and profitability.

Summary

In conclusion, I believe that Charles Schwab represents a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity due to its robust and high-quality business model, wide economic moat, and attractive valuation. Moreover, the company boasts a strong reputation and brand recognition in the financial industry, with a history of innovation and adaptation to industry changes. The recent acquisition of TD Ameritrade has further bolstered its market position and diversified its portfolio. Taken together, Charles Schwab is a compelling investment prospect with strong fundamentals, growth potential, and a proven track record of success.