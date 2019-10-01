Why Charles Schwab Is Undervalued: A Case For Investing In A Top Brokerage Firm

Summary

  • Charles Schwab has a highly efficient and scalable business model that allows the firm to deliver industry-leading cost efficiency.
  • Despite the strength of its business model, Schwab's stock price suffered an undeserved selloff due to investor panic following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
  • Based on my valuation analysis, Charles Schwab has the potential to deliver a highly attractive 22% internal rate of return over the next five years.

Charles Schwab Consumer Location. The Charles Schwab Corporation Provides Brokerage, Banking and Financial Services I

jetcityimage

Peers Comparable Deep Dives

Charles Schwab Undercutting the Competitions (Credit Suisse)

Charles Schwab Balance Sheet Snapshot

Charles Schwab's Balance Sheet Snapshot (10-K filings)

Charles Schwab Operating Metrics Forecast

Operating Metrics Assumptions (10-K filings, Author's Projections)

Charles Schwab Revenue Build

Revenue Build (10-K filings, Author's Projections)

Charles Schwab Valuation Model

Valuation Model (10-K filings, Author's Projections)

Outputs

Valuation Outputs (Author's Projections)

This article was written by

I am an aspiring student who plans to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Economics. My investment strategy focuses on software and consumer sectors and have developed a long biased strategy that involves a concentrated portfolio, research-intensive approach, and a value-oriented view.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

