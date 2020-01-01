National Health Investors: 7.4% Yielding Bond Returning More Than Dividend

Jeremy LaKosh
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • National Health Investors is a healthcare property REIT that also invests in mortgages.
  • NHI stock has underperformed compared to benchmark returns.
  • There are cash flow and capital-related challenges that lead me to prefer bonds over stock.

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare properties. The company's portfolio consists of a variety of properties, including senior living communities, medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, and a small portion of mortgages related to the

National Health Investors 2031 Bond Information

FINRA

National Health Investors Income Statement

SEC 10-K

National Health Investors Balance Sheet

SEC 10-K

National Health Investors Cash Flow Statement

SEC 10-K

National Health Investors Cash Flow Statement

SEC 10-K

National Health Investors Lease Expirations

SEC 10-K

National Health Investors Debt Maturities

SEC 10-K

National Health Investors Debt Paid

SEC 10-K

National Health Investors Liquidity

SEC 10-K

National Health Investors Stock Performance

SEC 10-K

This article was written by

About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

