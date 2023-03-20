-slav-

In light of recent failures of regional banks like SVB Financial Group (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), investors may need to look beyond traditional profitability and growth analysis and adopt new tools to analyze and understand regional banks with respect to deposit quality and investment securities exposures.

In this article, I will use a small regional lender, The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC), as a template for analyzing these aspects of regional banks.

While FLIC shares some of the same problems with the failed lender SIVB, its issues are nowhere near as severe. Uninsured deposits only account for 57% of FLIC's deposits and unrealized securities losses amount to only 19% of tier 1 capital. However, like SIVB, FLIC has been borrowing from the FHLB.

I believe the main worry for FLIC and other regional banks is NIM compression, as the recent regional banking crisis sheds a light on the difference between bank deposit rates and money market yields.

Overall, I do not see a compelling reason to buy FLIC, as profitability is likely to decline in the coming quarters on NIM compression. Furthermore, its sub-scale size means the government is unlikely to 'bail out' FLIC in the event of a crisis.

Company Overview

The First of Long Island Corporation is a bank holding company providing financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island ("The Bank"). The Bank was organized in 1927 as a national banking association and primarily derive revenues from interest on loans and investment securities, service charges and fees on bank accounts, and income from investment management services.

The Bank is considered a minnow in the land of U.S. banking, with total assets of only $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2022 and primarily serves customers on Long Island and the Metropolitan New York area through its 42 local branches (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - FLIC is a relative small regional lender (FLIC 2022 annual report)

Steady Financial Performer But Under-appreciated Stock

Historically, The First of Long Island has been a steady performer, with double digit loan growth and decent profitability with low digit returns on equity (Figure 2 and 3).

Figure 2 - FLIC has had steady loan growth (FLIC investor presentation) Figure 3 - FLIC ROA and ROE (FLIC investor presentation)

The Bank's financial performance is generally ahead of the average peer, although the outperformance was not great enough to warrant special attention on the lender (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - FLIC generally outperformed peers (FLIC investor presentation)

FLIC's small size, with a market cap of only ~$300 million, meant it flew under the radar, and the stock has underperformed regional banking peers as measured by the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) in the past decade.

Figure 5 - FLIC has underperformed the KRE ETF (Seeking Alpha)

In my opinion, the only clear attractive attribute of FLIC was its dividend, which had been steadily growing at a 7.1% CAGR in the past 5 years and is currently yielding 6.2% (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - FLIC pays a 6.2% dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

Is Deposit Flight A Concern?

In light of SIVB's sudden collapse from a deposit run, deposit quality, an aspect of bank financial analysis that has traditionally taken a backseat, is now front and center in everyone's analysis.

For example, prior to SIVB's collapse, we can see that the bank was under severe liquidity stress as it had lost $16 billion in deposits in 2022 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - SIVB's deposits declined by $16 billion in 2022 (SIVB 2022 10K report)

SIVB's deposit flight forced the lender to tap $13.6 billion in short-term borrowings, including $13 billion from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), commonly referred to as the 'lender of next-to-last resort'.

Figure 8 - SIVB plugged deposit outflow with borrowings from FHLB (SIVB 2022 10K report)

Importantly, from SIVB's 10K disclosure, we also learned that $152 billion of SIVB's $173 billion in deposits were uninsured, or 88% of its total deposits. This meant that if a bank run were to start, SIVB stands to see a stampede out of its deposits, as most of its depositors were not going to be insured by the FDIC.

With respect to deposit quality at FLIC, we can see that FLIC had $3.5 billion in deposits, split between $1.3 billion in non-interesting bearing Checking deposits, $1.7 billion in Savings/NOW/money market deposits, and $479 million in Time deposits (Figure 9). FLIC's deposits grew 4.5% YoY, so it did not exhibit the same deposit flight behaviour as SIVB's deposits in 2022.

Figure 9 - FLIC did not see deposit flight in 2022 (FLIC 2022 10K report)

However, like SIVB, FLIC had to borrow from FHLB to the tune of $411 million in long-term borrowings as at December 31, 2022 (Figure 10). FLIC had also borrowed from FHLB in 2021, so this is a warning sign for analysts.

Figure 10 - However, FLIC had borrowed $411 million from FHLB (FLIC 2022 10K report)

Finally, from FLIC's 10K disclosures, we know that $2 billion of its deposits is uninsured, or 57% of total deposits. According to a chart sent out by famous investor Michael Burry, the median U.S. bank had 60% uninsured deposits, so FLIC's 57% ratio is not too concerning (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Uninsured Deposits vs. Unrealized Losses (Michael Burry's Twitter)

However, we can also see that FLIC has $1.3 billion in non-interest bearing Checking deposits and $1.7 billion in Savings deposits that pay an average interest rate of only 0.42% (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - FLIC's deposits have been very low cost (FLIC 2022 10K report)

Given money market yields are now north of 4%, I believe there is a very real risk that a large percentage of FLIC's low-cost deposits may leave the bank in search of higher yields in the coming months and quarters.

Even FLIC's time deposits pay an average of only 1.44% in 2022, so as those mature, I expect FLIC to have to pay significantly higher deposit rates to attract time depositors.

Does FLIC Have An AFS/HTM Ticking Time Bomb?

Another key cause of SIVB's recent failure was the large amount of unrealized losses on available-for-sale ("AFM") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") investment securities the bank had on its balance sheet. In total, SIVB's AFM and HTM portfolios had $2.5 billion and $15.2 billion in unrealized losses respectively at December 31, 2022 (Figure 13 and 14).

Figure 13 - SIVB AFM unrealized losses (SIVB 2022 10K report) Figure 14 - SIVB HTM unrealized losses (SIVB 2022 10K report)

The sum of the unrealized losses was actually greater than SIVB's total Tier 1 Capital of $17.5 billion as at December 31, 2023 (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - SIVB had more unrealized losses than tier 1 capital (SIVB 2022 10K report)

In order to raise liquidity to fund deposits fleeing out the door, SIVB ultimately had no choice but to sell its AFS portfolio and crystallize $1.4 billion in 'unrealized' losses, which prompted a failed $1.75 billion equity raise in early March. The failed equity raise and the size of the capital hole ultimately caused the massive loss of confidence of SIVB's depositors and the failure of the bank.

Coming back to FLIC, we can see that FLIC also has significant unrealized losses on its AFS securities portfolios, to the tune of $81 million as at December 31, 2022 (Figure 16). FLIC did not have any HTM securities.

Figure 16 - FLIC had $81 million in unrealized AFM losses (FLIC 2022 10K report)

FLIC's $81 million in unrealized losses is approximately 19% of the Bank's tier 1 capital of $430 million (Figure 17). While this figure is significant, it is not critical like SIVB's.

Figure 17 - FLIC had $430 million in tier 1 capital (FLIC 2022 10K report)

In retrospect, it appears SIVB was an outlier, both in terms of deposit quality and securities portfolio quality. It is unlikely that additional regional lenders will fail simply because of deposit outflows and/or investment securities losses.

NIM Compression Is The Most Likely Path Forward

While FLIC does not have the same deposit quality and investment securities issues as SIVB, that does not mean the Bank is in the clear. As we highlighted above, FLIC's deposits have been paying very low deposit rates, which had led to significant NIM expansion for the Bank in prior years (Figure 18).

Figure 18 - FLIC's NIM had expanded significantly in the past few years (FLIC investor presentation)

Going forward, I expect FLIC will have to compete much more aggressively for deposits, which should lead to a compression in the Bank's net interest margin ("NIM"). Assuming no change to FLIC's average earning assets from 2022's $4.07 billion, every 10 bps in NIM is equivalent to $4.1 million in net interest income or $0.14 / share in after tax EPS (Figure 19).

Figure 19 - FLIC 2022 NIM (FLIC 2022 10K report)

Fair Valuation Relative To Peers

Valuation-wise, FLIC appears to be trading roughly in line with its banking peers, with a 8.1x Fwd P/E versus the sector median of 8.5x (Figure 20).

Figure 20 - FLIC's valuation is fair (Seeking Alpha)

However, looking at FLIC's TTM Price-to-Book, at 0.83x, FLIC does appear cheap compared to peers trading at 1.08x. Note, FLIC's book value of $16.24 / share already includes the unrealized losses on the AFS portfolio, as those flow through the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI") line in Shareholder's Equity.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, FLIC has historically traded under the radar relative to the KRE ETF and the large money center banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), and I do not expect this dynamic to change. So while FLIC appears cheap on a Price-to-Book basis, it may not prompt any significant buying from investors, especially with the current overhang on regional banks.

Conclusion

With the failure of large regional banks like SIVB, analysts will have to add deposit analysis and investment securities analysis to their toolbox when assessing regional banks. While FLIC shares some of the problems with the failed lender SIVB, its issues are nowhere near as severe, with uninsured deposits accounting for only 57% of total deposits and unrealized securities losses amounting to 19% of tier 1 capital. However, FLIC has been borrowing from the FHLB, which is a warning sign.

Instead, I believe the main worry for FLIC and other regional banks is on profitability, as the recent regional banking crisis sheds a light on how comically low deposit rates are across the country. I believe the most probable path is NIM compression for FLIC, as it must compete more aggressively to retain depositors.

Overall, I do not see a compelling reason to buy FLIC, as profitability is likely to decline in the coming quarters on NIM compression. Furthermore, its sub-scale size means that it has an outsized exposure to loans in the New York Metropolitan area. Finally, its small balance sheet means in the event of a crisis, it will probably not get 'bailed out' by the government.