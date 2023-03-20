The First of Long Island: Analyzing Regional Bank In Light Of SVB Financial Group

Summary

  • The First of Long Island is a small regional lender with $4.3 billion in assets.
  • It may see NIM compression in the coming quarters as the regional banking crisis has shown a light on how low its deposit rates are relative to their risks.
  • The lender has a significant, but not crippling MTM loss on its securities portfolio.
  • Overall, I do not see a compelling reason to buy this sub-scale lender.

In light of recent failures of regional banks like SVB Financial Group (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), investors may need to look beyond traditional profitability and growth analysis and adopt new tools to analyze and understand

FLIC is a relatively small regional lender

Figure 1 - FLIC is a relative small regional lender (FLIC 2022 annual report)

FLIC has had steady loan growth

Figure 2 - FLIC has had steady loan growth (FLIC investor presentation)

FLIC ROA and ROE

Figure 3 - FLIC ROA and ROE (FLIC investor presentation)

FLIC generally outperformed peers

Figure 4 - FLIC generally outperformed peers (FLIC investor presentation)

FLIC has underperformed the KRE ETF

Figure 5 - FLIC has underperformed the KRE ETF (Seeking Alpha)

FLIC pays a 6.2% dividend yield

Figure 6 - FLIC pays a 6.2% dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

SIVB's deposits declined by $16 billion in 2022

Figure 7 - SIVB's deposits declined by $16 billion in 2022 (SIVB 2022 10K report)

SIVB plugged deposit outflow with borrowings with FHLB

Figure 8 - SIVB plugged deposit outflow with borrowings from FHLB (SIVB 2022 10K report)

FLIC did not see deposit flight in 2022

Figure 9 - FLIC did not see deposit flight in 2022 (FLIC 2022 10K report)

However FLIC had borrowed $411 million from FHLB

Figure 10 - However, FLIC had borrowed $411 million from FHLB (FLIC 2022 10K report)

Uninsured Deposits vs. Unrealized Losses

Figure 11 - Uninsured Deposits vs. Unrealized Losses (Michael Burry's Twitter)

FLIC's deposits have been very low cost

Figure 12 - FLIC's deposits have been very low cost (FLIC 2022 10K report)

SIVB AFM unrealized losses

Figure 13 - SIVB AFM unrealized losses (SIVB 2022 10K report)

SIVB HTM unrealized losses

Figure 14 - SIVB HTM unrealized losses (SIVB 2022 10K report)

SIVB had more unrealized losses than tier 1 capital

Figure 15 - SIVB had more unrealized losses than tier 1 capital (SIVB 2022 10K report)

FLIC had $81 million in unrealized losses on AFM securities

Figure 16 - FLIC had $81 million in unrealized AFM losses (FLIC 2022 10K report)

FLIC had $430 million in tier 1 capital

Figure 17 - FLIC had $430 million in tier 1 capital (FLIC 2022 10K report)

FLIC's NIM had expanded in the past few years

Figure 18 - FLIC's NIM had expanded significantly in the past few years (FLIC investor presentation)

FLIC 2022 NIM

Figure 19 - FLIC 2022 NIM (FLIC 2022 10K report)

FLIC's valuation is fair

Figure 20 - FLIC's valuation is fair (Seeking Alpha)

