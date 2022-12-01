Rex_Wholster/iStock via Getty Images

I wrote about Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) at year-end, describing it as cheap but not the cheapest among large MSOs. During Q1, the stock fell 11.1%, while the New Cannabis Ventures Global Cannabis Stock Index fell 12.5%. Among the top 5 MSOs, GTI performed better than average:

In this follow-up piece, I review Q4, which the company reported in late February, and I reassess my outlook.

Q4 Financial Results

GTI was the first MSO to report 2022 year-end financials. The quarter was a bit ahead of expectations, with revenue of $259 million rising 6% from a year ago but falling 1% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $81 million, up 7% from a year ago.

For the full year, revenue of $1.02 billion was up 14%. Most of the growth came from its retail stores, which saw revenue expand 24% to $763 million. The company called out New Jersey legalizing adult-use sales, strength in Illinois and several acquisitions. Its stores in operation expanded by 5% to 77 at year-end. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $311 million. The company generated cash flow from operations of $159 million, and it invested $179.5 million in purchases of property and equipment.

In my view, GTI is not doing things better than its peers operationally. It has done a slightly better job with its balance sheet and has been more conservative in M&A. I like the CEO, Ben Kovler, who comes from a family that developed Jim Beam.

The company, which has a complete package of brands, plays in both mature markets (to a small extent) and in new markets. The company doesn’t break out sales by geography, but it is very big in Illinois and Pennsylvania. It is not so big yet in Florida, where it has just 8 stores and small market share. It has a small California retail operation but has no production there. Perhaps that will change. I like that it has stepped up into new markets like Minnesota, where it acquired one of the two medical operators, and Virginia, where it acquired a private operator.

The Valuation

GTI trades expensively relative to its peers on 2023 estimates:

The company has less debt than its peers relative to its market cap or its revenue, but this is factored into the valuation that is based on enterprise value. The projected adjusted EBITDA margin is second-highest of the five, and the sales growth is mid-range for the group.

My target for 2023 year-end is $11.80, down from $16.71 three months ago. This is based on achieving a one-year forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 8X. Analysts are projecting 2024 revenue to reach $1.19 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $375 million (a ratio of 31.5%). The projected adjusted EBITDA has declined 11% since year-end. My valuation multiple was previously 10X. This updated target would generate a return of 54% over the next nine months.

The Chart

The stock is sitting near multi-year lows set recently:

GTI is still much higher than its Q1-2020 closing low, its all-time closing low of $4.08, unlike its peers. During that meltdown for the market, it actually traded below $4 during the day. I see support at $7. The stock has been testing $7.50 a bit too long in my view. The low price has seen low volume. Where are the buyers?

A Big Risk

My biggest concern with GTI is something it can't control. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) owns 11.68 million shares, 26.1% of its portfolio valued currently at $89.7 million. This is the ETF's largest position. It could be forced to sell some of its shares if it continues to see redemptions. Since 12/31, it has sold already 10.0% of GTI as it has seen its number of shares decline by 5.2%. I believe that MSOS is poorly managed, subjecting its holders to extreme concentration in the largest MSOs. Given the low trading volumes in the sector and in GTI, any sale from MSOS could weigh on the price.

Conclusion

I really like GTI, but I don't include it in either of my model portfolios currently. The stock looks very cheap, but there are cheaper peers, especially among the slightly smaller MSOs or outside of that sub-sector. I am concerned about the action in cannabis stocks, the challenging chart here and the unmanageable risk of the ETF MSOS having to sell the stock. Among the top MSOs, I like Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) and have written about my bullish view recently.

