Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

When Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, famously dismissed hydrogen fuel cells as "incredibly dumb," he sparked a heated debate in the clean energy sector. Critics argue that the technology is too inefficient and expensive to compete with battery electric vehicles "BEVs." However, proponents of hydrogen fuel cells believe that government subsidies, the economics of scale, and increased research and development efforts could eventually lower prices as they did for solar panels and photovoltaic cells.

Hydrogen fuel cells are a promising clean energy technology, particularly in areas where electrification poses economic and technical challenges, such as steel production, shipping, aviation, and long-haul trucking. Fuel cell electric vehicles have several advantages over battery-powered ones, including faster refueling times and longer driving ranges. Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is trying to capitalize on these benefits, focusing on developing fuel cell solutions for various applications, including forklifts and delivery vehicles - through its Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF) partnership and stationary power generation.

Government support has been instrumental in growing and commercializing traditional renewable energy technologies like solar power. Subsidies, tax credits, and other incentives have driven innovation, created economies of scale, and lowered costs making solar energy more accessible and competitive. Few people today dispute that solar and wind are the most efficient energy sources. If similar support were extended to hydrogen fuel cell technology, it could help overcome current challenges, such as high production costs and limited infrastructure, benefiting companies like Plug Power.

However, fuel cells face significant hurdles despite their potential, primarily their inefficiency compared to BEVs. Producing, storing, and converting hydrogen into electricity is less efficient than using batteries to store and release energy. Critics like Musk argue that this inefficiency makes hydrogen fuel cells a less viable option.

Additionally, hydrogen production relies heavily on natural gas, a finite and non-renewable resource. This method, known as steam methane reforming, also generates greenhouse gas emissions, undermining hydrogen fuel cells' environmental benefits. While green hydrogen production using renewable energy sources is more environmentally friendly, it is not yet cost-competitive.

Thus, the question remains whether hydrogen fuel cell technology can overcome its inherent inefficiencies and high costs to become a mainstream clean energy solution. Many people forget that, consumed by the quarter-to-quarter financial results. Companies like PLUG still need to demonstrate that their products can compete with BEVs on a large scale.

In general, possessing an optimistic disposition, I am all for investing in companies that embody innovation and the future economy. However, I have decided to forgo the opportunity to invest in PLUG at this time. In my opinion, it is hard to believe that PLUG, one of the early players in the hydrogen market, truly enjoys a first-mover advantage. While government subsidies continue to support the industry, they only serve to partially offset the challenges of marketing an inefficient technology in a highly competitive market. One of the key concerns is that PLUG, despite receiving subsidies, still sells its product at a loss, and this trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. The energy sector is a highly competitive commodity market, which makes it challenging for new entrants to gain a solid foothold without a price advantage, which neither current technology nor subsidies deliver.

A glance at the renewable energy sector, specifically solar and wind, offers a cautionary tale. Many early entrants in these markets have yet to thrive despite initial optimism and government support. The hard reality is that the competition among energy providers is fierce. While government subsidies aim to spur interest, R&D, and infrastructure-building, a significant portion of the financial burden falls on early adopters with no significant first-mover advantage.

In the previous article, I noted that PLUG's rapid expansion is a double-edged sword. While one can't help but admire their ambition, the unfortunate reality is that their breakneck growth has led to a heightened cash burn. Despite the allure of rising revenues, it seems that the company is finding it challenging to translate this growth into meaningful capital gains. Recent quarters have only served to validate these concerns, and while the previous article incorporated an accommodative macro-environment, the existing market landscape compels me to express a more cautious outlook by downgrading the stock.

A Bold Step Forward: The Inflation Reduction Act and the Bet on Plug Power

A key provision of the Inflation Reduction Act "IRA" is the introduction of a production tax credit for clean hydrogen production, offering $3 per kilogram of hydrogen produced during a facility's first ten years of operation. This unprecedented incentive has the potential to transform the fate of companies like PLUG, extending a lifeline to the struggling energy pioneer. The IRA also expanded the tax credit to hydrogen infrastructure (30%) and research (25%).

The generous tax credit could not have come at a better time for PLUG as it seeks to overcome setbacks and establish itself as a key player in the clean energy industry by expanding into the hydrogen production market. Its initial debut in this market was faced with project delays and construction design setbacks.

Based on my experience design issues that were not initially considered often arise within the first six months and supply chain and manufacturing challenges tend to emerge during the first year. As someone who has been involved in introducing new platforms for many years, I can confidently say that it's unrealistic to expect flawless product launches. Andy Marsh, CEO - Q4 2022 Earnings Call.

Management believes that such delays are an inherent aspect of conducting business and should not be regarded as extraordinary. Shares, however, declined significantly in recent months. The IRA could offer PLUG an opportunity to recover from recent turbulence, but construction and production need to get back on track.

Despite these significant strides, challenges remain. Clean hydrogen production costs are still relatively high, and it remains to be seen if the tax credit offered will sufficiently level the playing field with other energy sources. I have my doubts, given that subsidies are often designed to leave incentives for companies to invest in cost-reduction initiatives. Thus, I believe that PLUG will continue losing money despite the recent regulatory tailwinds, but perhaps at a slower pace than before as it ramps up hydrogen production.

The Paradox of Pioneering: Why PLUG industry leadership hasn't translated to a First-Mover Advantage

As the old adage goes, "The early bird gets the worm." In the world of business and technology, this concept is often encapsulated by the idea of a first-mover advantage, where the initial entrant in a market reaps the benefits that come with setting the stage for an industry. However, in the case of PLUG, this advantage seems to have eluded the industry pioneer. Despite leading the charge, PLUG has not been able to fully capitalize on its market leadership.

One of the primary reasons for this conundrum is the competitive nature of the energy space. PLUG has to compete with traditional energy sources such as fossil fuel and other renewable energy such as BEVs, solar, and wind. Energy is a commodity, and at this stage, hydrogen is an inefficient source. In order to compete, the company is selling its services at a loss, as mirrored in its negative gross margins.

The fuel cell technology is centuries old, and the lack of competitive moat means that PLUG is bearing the brunt of establishing the infrastructure and hydrogen ecosystem without any meaningful benefits or protection of its market position. I'd rather wait for the next-generation hydrogen companies that will come in the future to reap the benefits of the hydrogen ecosystem that PLUG shareholders helped build.

After examining the most recent Q4 2022 annual results, it becomes evident that PLUG is struggling to maintain profitability in its sales. The thin margins gained from fuel cell system sales are offset by the expenses incurred for associated maintenance and hydrogen deliveries, which are often included in the initial sales contracts. The Power Purchase Agreement business segment appears to be in dire straits, contributing to a mere 6% of the revenue while accounting for a staggering 16% of costs, according to the latest annual report released earlier this month.

Revenue: (000s) 2022 Fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment $ 558,932 Segment COGS $ 468,057 Gross Margin $ 90,875 Services $ 35,280 Segment COGS $ 59,365 Gross Margin $ (24,085) Power purchase agreements $ 47,183 Segment COGS $ 144,696 Gross Margin $ (97,513) Fuel Sales $ 57,196 Segment COGS $ 194,255 Gross Margin $ (137,059) Click to enlarge

Summary

Government support has been crucial for renewable energy growth, and similar incentives for hydrogen fuel cells could help overcome high production costs and limited infrastructure. However, fuel cells face challenges such as inefficiency compared to BEVs and reliance on non-renewable natural gas for "efficient" hydrogen production. It is still to be seen if the new incentives will level the playing field of hydrogen compared to other energy sources.

Despite being an industry pioneer, PLUG has not capitalized on its market leadership due to the competitive nature of the energy space and a lack of competitive moat. For now, PLUG is a speculative trade, and investors may prefer to wait for next-generation hydrogen companies that could benefit from the ecosystem built by PLUG shareholders.