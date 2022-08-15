The Hydrogen Conundrum: Plug Power's Struggle Amid Incentives And Pioneering

Apr. 03, 2023 4:17 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)1 Comment
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.74K Followers

Summary

  • Plug Power develops fuel cell solutions but struggles to capitalize on market leadership due to the competitive energy landscape and lack of competitive moat.
  • The Inflation Reduction Act introduces tax credits for clean hydrogen production and infrastructure, potentially benefiting companies like PLUG.
  • Despite incentives, hydrogen fuel cells face challenges, including inefficiency, and it remains to be seen whether the subsidies will level the playing field.
  • PLUG remains a speculative trade with an unclear path to profitability.
  • Investors are better off waiting for next-generation hydrogen companies that can leverage the ecosystem established by PLUG without sharing the costs.

Daxing International Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Zone

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

When Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, famously dismissed hydrogen fuel cells as "incredibly dumb," he sparked a heated debate in the clean energy sector. Critics argue that the technology is too inefficient and expensive to

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.74K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.