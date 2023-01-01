Sachem: 30% Discount To Book And A 14% Yield

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.95K Followers

Summary

  • Sachem is now trading for 70 cents on the dollar with its commons down 27% over the 12 months.
  • The hard money lender offers a double-digit 14% yield but this is not fully covered by GAAP EPS.
  • Tangible book value per share has been in decline on the back of a rise in Sachem's outstanding shares.

Exterior view of multifamily residential building under construction in Mountain View; the entire Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area is facing a housing crisis, with increased housing costs

Sundry Photography

Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, in line with its prior payout for a 14% forward yield. The hard money lender has proved resilient, up 18% in 2023, against what has been a wholesale

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.95K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCCE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.