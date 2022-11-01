Devon Energy: After Falling From Last Year's Highs, Insiders Are Buying Shares

Apr. 03, 2023 4:24 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Shares of oil and gas E&P concern Devon Energy Corporation have fallen 35% since November 1, 2022, as the energy complex comes under pressure.
  • Cost inflation and higher-than-expected capital outlays have lifted the company’s breakeven points to $40 a bbl of WTI and $2.75/MMBtu of Henry Hub, up from $30 and $2.50 in the year.
  • With the most recent fixed and variable dividend yielding over 7%, a solid balance sheet, and the recent insider buying, Devon Energy merits a deeper dive.
  • A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Oil pumpjacks in silhouette at sunset

guvendemir

Art is making something out of nothing, and selling it. ― Frank Zappa

Today, we take a deeper look at an oil & gas concern that is down some 30% from highs late last year thanks to the recent fall in oil and

Business Model

May Company Presentation

Company Footprint

May Company Presentation

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Our model portfolio has more than tripled the return of its benchmark, the Russell 2000, since its launch.  To join our community and gain access to our market beating returns, just click on our logo below.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
7.81K Followers
Build a portfolio of attractive small- and mid-caps insiders are buying

Our Model portfolio's return has almost TRIPLED the return of our benchmark since launch!


The Insiders Forum's focus is on small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. Some studies have shown that equities with heavy insider purchases outperform the overall market over time. The portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 15-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that not only are attractively valued but have had some significant insider purchases in recent months. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.  Since its launch in the summer of 2016, the Insiders Forum's model portfolio has generated an overall return of 168.39% as of 03/31/2023.  This is more than triple the 48.00% return from the Russell 2000 over that time frame.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.