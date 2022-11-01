guvendemir

Today, we take a deeper look at an oil & gas concern that is down some 30% from highs late last year thanks to the recent fall in oil and natural gas prices. The pullback has triggered some new insider buying and the shares reasonably valued now. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is an Oklahoma City based independent energy concern focused on the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids [NGLS] primarily via fracking. The company has operations in five basins with total proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent [BOE], highlighted by its very active program in the Delaware Basin of the Permian. Approximately 80% to 90% of its revenue comes from oil. The fourth largest non-conventional oil producer in the U.S. was founded in 1971 and went public in 1988 at $1.50 a share, after giving effect to a 2-for-1 stock split in 2004. The stock trades just over $50.00 a share, translating to a market cap just a shade over $33 billion.

May Company Presentation

Oil and Gas Portfolio

The company produces out of five basins covering five states.

May Company Presentation

Delaware Basin. The largest and most prolific property is Devon's Delaware Basin which covers ~400,000 net acres in Eastern New Mexico and West Texas and possesses 61% of the company's total proved reserves. It produced 414,000 Boe per day (51% oil) in FY22, accounting for 68% of total production. There are currently 16 rigs dedicated to its development with 356 gross wells drilled. The acreage and production profile were significantly enhanced by its merger with WPX in January 2021, which (at that time) combined the 11th (Devon) and 12th largest domestic unconventional oil producers. This basin was recently impacted by a fire at a compressor station, which will reduce output by ~10,000 Boe per day in 1Q23. That said, management anticipates operations returning to normal by the end of the quarter.

Anadarko Basin. Devon's Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma is operated through a joint venture with Dow Inc. (DOW) and was responsible for production of 76,000 Boe per day (18% oil) in FY22, or 13% of total. It holds 18% of the company's proved reserves with four rigs dedicated and 58 wells drilled.

Williston Basin. The next largest producing asset in Devon's portfolio is the oil-rich Williston Basin, which was acquired as part of the WPX merger. Located in North Dakota, it yielded 51,000 Boe per day (65% oil) in FY22, or 8% of total. Two rigs are developing the ~160 million proved reserves on this property with 26 gross wells drilled. Devon added to this position with the acquisition of properties and leasehold interests encompassing 38,000 acres from RimRock Oil & Gas for a cash consideration of $865 million in July 2022.

Eagle Ford. The company's Eagle Ford play in South Texas contributed 43,000 Boe per day (51% oil) in FY22, or 7% of total. As with Williston, two rigs are developing the property, which holds 7% of Devon's proved reserves. Ninety-one gross wells have been drilled. Also similar to Williston, the company increased its position in the region through a bolt-on acquisition when it added 42,000 net acres from Validus Energy for a cash consideration of $1.8 billion in September 2022.

Powder River Basin. The balance of its production, 19,000 Boe per day (71% oil) - 3% of total - is derived from the company's Powder River Basin in Wyoming. With a significant oil concentration, Devon plans to deploy additional resources to further delineate its ~300,000 acre [NET] position, which currently accounts for 2% of total proved reserves with one rig and 24 gross wells drilled.

Q4'22 & FY22 Results

From an operational perspective, Devon enjoyed a solid FY22. Oil production was nearly 300,000 barrels per day (bbl/d), topped off by a record 316,000 bbl/d in 4Q22. Production growth per share was 9% higher versus FY21., while reserves grew 12%. After producing non-GAAP EPS of $3.53 and EBITDAX of $5.6 billion on total revenue of $12.2 billion in FY21, the company generated non-GAAP EPS of $8.31 and EBITDAX of $9.6 billion on total revenue of $19.2 billion in FY22, buoyed by 73% and 39% increases in average Henry Hub natural gas and West Texas Intermediate {WTI} oil prices (respectively) - partly a function of the Ukrainian conflict. In fact, after touching $4.70 during the March 2020 pandemic selloff, shares of DVN rallied to $79.40 in June 2022, a level not seen since 2014. The appreciation was aided by a return of over $6.0 billion in the form of share repurchases and dividends to shareholders from the time Devon announced its intention to merge with WPX (September 28, 2020) through YE22. During that same period, the oil and gas concern was the best performing stock in the S&P 500.

However, Devon closed out the year by disappointing the Street with a 4Q22 miss on February 14, 2023, generating $1.66 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDAX of $2.1 billion versus $1.39 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDAX of $1.8 billion in the prior year period. Although a 19% improvement over 4Q21, the bottom line fell short of Street consensus by $0.09 a share.

Furthermore, management's outlook for FY23 and 1Q23 caused some handwringing amongst investors. The company said it expected to produce 635,000 Boe/d in 1Q23, well below the 657,000 Boe/d forecasted by the Street. Although approximately half that shortfall was due to the aforementioned compression station fire, it didn't cover all the miss. For FY23, production was forecasted at 653,000 Boe/d. To make up for that lost production, management is onboarding a fourth frac crew in the Delaware Basin. As such, it forecasted capex at $3.7 billion (based on a range midpoint), which was $300 million higher than analysts had been expecting. Devon also stated that its break even for projected operating and capital expenses in FY23 was $40 per bbl WTI oil and $2.75 per million Btu (MMBtu) of Henry Hub natural gas versus $30 and $2.50 just 12 months prior, illustrating both the cost inflation in the oil patch and the company's aggressive spend in FY23.

And with Henry Hub gas plunging from ~$7.00 MMBtu in mid-December 2022 to ~$2.50 MMBtu at the time of its earnings announcement (currently ~$2.00 MMBtu), investors used the news as an excuse to exit, selling the stock down 20% to $53.33 a share in the subsequent three trading sessions. In total, the stock is currently 35% below its November 1, 2022 close of $78.77 a share - the day it released better than anticipated 3Q22 earnings.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Another (albeit slight) cause for concern is the company's dividend, which provided investors with substantial income in FY22. Using a fixed plus variable quarterly payout approach in which 50% of free cash flow (after the fixed portion is paid) is earmarked for the variable component, Devon provided investors with $5.17 a share in dividends last year (for a current yield of 9.4%). However, that dividend dropped to $0.89 a share for the first stanza of FY23 (vs $1.35 in 4Q22), even though the fixed quarterly portion was raised 11% to $0.20 a share.

That said, the company's balance sheet is solid, reflecting unrestricted cash and equivalents of $1.3 billion with $3.0 billion of additional borrowing capacity against debt of $6.4 billion with ~60% of maturities after 2030. Net leverage (net debt to EBITDAX) was 0.5 as of December 31, 2022. The company also repurchased 11.7 million shares at an average price of $61.36 a share in FY22, leaving $692 million remaining on its authorization that expires in May 2023.

The Street has turned negative on Devon over the past month. In that time, five analyst firms have reissued Neutral/Hold ratings on the energy company including Goldman Sachs. Price targets proffered range from $52 to $72 a share. Both Piper Sandler ($85 price target) and Mizuho Securities ($71 price target) reissued Buy rating in March. After posting $8.31 a share of non-GAAP earnings in FY22, the Street's consensus estimate is that Devon Energy will earn $6.97 a share (non-GAAP) in FY23, followed by $7.11 a share (non-GAAP) in FY24.

President & CEO Richard Muncrief and Director John Bethancourt are more bullish than the Street, having purchased 10,000 and 4,706 shares of DVN (respectively) on February 17, 2023 in the low-53s. The CEO added 7,500 shares on March 14th and the company's COO purchased 20,000 shares that day as well.

Verdict:

Assuming the recent collapse in weather-dependent natural gas prices becomes protracted, Devon will certainly be affected, but with the vast majority of its revenue derived from oil, the impact will be relatively mild. The company's strong balance sheet affords it plenty of flexibility, allowing it to deploy capital to acquisitions, share repurchases, or debt reduction contingent on operating and financial environments. The current fixed dividend yield of 1.5% doesn't generate much excitement, but as long as oil remains above $70 a barrel, the variable component should raise the total dividend above $3.00 a share (an over 7% current yield). And with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a 40-year low with less than three month of supply, the bet is that oil prices will remain solid, even against a poor economic backdrop.

Devon Energy stock seems to merit a small position for those wanting more exposure to energy. The dividend yield can be further enhanced by a covered call strategy.