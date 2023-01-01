piranka

While the current macro environment has caused Snowflake (NYSE:NYSE:SNOW) to feel the impacts due to their consumption-based model, the company remains well positioned to take advantage of the structural shift towards the cloud. Macro headwinds have pressured customers to take a second look at their budgets and cut spending across the board. SNOW's consumption-based model makes it easy for customers to expand usage during good macro periods, but also enables them to scale back usage during more challenged periods.

Data by YCharts

SNOW provided FY24 guidance that disappointed expectations, though this was macro driven rather than mis-execution on the company's behalf. That being said, the stock has been put in the penalty box over the past few quarters until these macro headwinds start to ease and there is clarity to the other side of a potential recession.

Not surprisingly, investors have punished the stock since they reported FQ4 earnings in early March, with the stock down over 10% since they reported, before a slight surge last week.

For now, I continue to remain bullish on the company given the potential for many more years of 30%+ revenue growth and ongoing margin expansion. Yes, the stock is not cheap at 16x forward revenue, but I believe long-term investors will be rewarded for holding onto the name during the cycle and picking up shares on the pullback.

Financial Review and Guidance

During SNOW's most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $589 million, which reflected 54% yoy growth and handily beat consensus estimates by nearly $14 million. I will discuss more about the company's somewhat disappointing guidance later on, but the quarter itself was quite good.

On top of the strong revenue growth, non-GAAP product gross margin was very healthy at 75%, and both operating and FCF margins continue to improve. The company has a significant amount of stock-based compensation that is being added back, to the tune of >40% of total revenue, and this should be a significant factor when evaluating the company's "true" profitability.

Yes, almost every software company utilizes stock-based compensation in order to both hire the best available talent as well as retain their current employee base. And to that tune, SNOW is no different. However, SNOW is currently operating with stock-based compensation of >40% of total revenue and given that SNOW adds this back to their profitability and FCF metrics, it can be a little misleading of the company's true underlying profitability.

Snowflake

Despite the significant amounts of stock-based compensation distorting true profitability, SNOW has done a great job demonstrating their operating leverage. Non-GAAP Product gross margin has improved over 600bps since FY21, with overall non-GAAP operating expenses also improving by 3,700bps during the same time period. I believe there continues to be a long way to go in terms of margin expansion, and investors will need to be cognizant on how much of the profitability improvement is being driven by true operating leverage versus stock-based compensation impacts.

Snowflake

For FY24, the company provided guidance which included Product revenue growth of 40% yoy, which came in below expectations and represents a significant deceleration from the 70% yoy growth seen in FY23.

However, I believe the company's profitability guidance is conservative. For FY24, non-GAAP product gross profit is expected to be 76%, up only slightly compared to 75.2% in FY23. Operating margin is expected to be 6% (versus 5% in FY23) and FCF margin is expected to be 25%, similar to FY23.

Using the company's historical margin expansion capabilities as discussed above, it appears the initial FY24 profitability guidance could prove to be conservative. During more difficult macro periods, companies of all sizes constantly look for ways to save money and improve their internal profitability, and I believe SNOW will do the same.

One of the bigger positives around SNOW's guidance is their newly authorized $2 billion stock repurchase program. While the company continues to have high stock-based compensation, the implementation of a stock repurchase plan can help offset some of the dilutive impacts. This program will be funded from working capital and FCF and will expire in March 2025.

Impacts From Consumption-Based Model

One of the more unique parts of SNOW's business is their consumption-based model. This can act as a double-edged sword, as during good economic times customers are quick to expand their data usage, thus paying SNOW more. However, during more challenging macro periods, companies can quickly scale back their usage in efforts to reduce their own operating expenses; thus SNOW can see the immediate impacts on their business.

Snowflake

The negative impacts from the consumption-based model have been tangible over the past few quarters, with SNOW's guidance coming in well below expectations. The good news is that management is very cognizant about this trend and has consistently discussed the impacts from both new and existing customers.

We also had a number of customers, big customers who rather than they consumed everything and rather than do a big multiyear deal, literally, just bought enough capacity to get them through to the next quarter or two. But once again, they could do big deals or they could just do – buy a sufficient capacity on a quarterly basis because their contracts still haven't expired. They just don't have any capacity left on them. But as I said, we definitely do see a number of our newer customers in the cohort still ramping, but ramping at a slower pace than what historically they have. And I think that is a function of the cost controls that are going on within companies to make sure they are conserving as much money as they can from an expense standpoint.

Given the macro pressures that continue to weigh on spending, it's no surprise to see customers taking longer to ramp up their spending commitments. This should not be a surprise to investors but is certainly something everyone should be focused on. The longer the macro pressures persist, the longer these headwinds at SNOW will be felt.

However, I do believe that as we come out of a potential recession, SNOW would be one of the first names to buy. After macro pressures start to ease and customers feel more comfortable with their budgets, they will be able to ramp their SNOW commitments quickly, and SNOW will see the immediate benefit.

Snowflake Snowflake

SNOW continues to impress from a customer growth perspective, with total customers growing 31% yoy during this past quarter, including a 79% yoy growth for customer with >$1 million of Product revenue. Part of the company's growth strategy is to initially land with large customers before starting their expansion motion. SNOW's dollar-based net retention rate, while showing signs of some deterioration due to the macro, remains best in class at 158%. Management has recently talked about their ability to expand within Global 200 companies, despite the challenging macro.

But the first thing is we land large enterprises, Global 2000 as fast as we can. They are large, long sales cycles. They will be lumpy in terms of when we land them, but that is purely the booking. The ramping of those guys take time. And it's to get them to ramp to revenue. We have not seen any change in terms of really the average deal size of those Global 2000 when we land them. In terms of net revenue retention you asked about, I'm not going to guide to net revenue retention in the future. And in terms of your question on venture-backed companies, we have disclosed this before, and it remains there. It's roughly 10% of our business. That tends to be the segment that our inside sales really focuses on, not all of that. And there are some large companies in there as well, too. These are some of the unicorns that have been ready to go public for a while but given the markets have chosen not to. But when I look at those large unicorns, they're still very well capitalized.

So while there continues to be top-line pressures on the company's expansion motion, I believe the challenging macro will eventually pass and SNOW could be very well positioned coming out of it. Plus, as some companies scale back some of their third-party vendor spend, they may look to move to SNOW given the consumption-based model. This could mean that SNOW picks up a lot of customers (as demonstrated by their ongoing strong customer growth metric), albeit at lower price points. However, over time, this newly won customer cohort has the potential to significantly expand.

Valuation

One of the biggest challenges with SNOW is the company's valuation. In order to be an investor in this stock, you need to believe in their consumption-model capability and have a long-term view.

Macro headwinds are likely to continue for the next several quarters, and SNOW will ultimately see their customers be impacted, which will weigh on SNOW's revenue growth. However, investors should look out multiple years when it comes to valuation given the company's strong revenue growth trajectory and improving margins.

Data by YCharts

While SNOW stock currently trades at a lofty 16x forward revenue multiple, the company has an unmatched combination of 40%+ revenue growth and 25%+ FCF margin.

Yes, the company's revenue growth is decelerating and SNOW adds-back significant amounts of stock-based compensation to their FCF, however, there is still a lot to like here.

Though revenue growth is likely impacted over the next year, SNOW will be a major benefactor of improving spend on the other side of the economic pullback. Plus, the company has historically demonstrated their ability to expand margins. Longer-term, I believe there remains a path for 30%+ revenue growth with ongoing FCF margin expansion for many years to come.

The biggest risk to SNOW is the macro impact on their customer's spending patterns. If the macro deteriorates and customers become even more cautious around spending, then SNOW's revenue will immediately be impacted, thus potentially pulling back valuation. In addition, high-valuation stocks typically underperform during a rising rate environment. If the Fed were to continue to raise interest rates, then investors may look to more reasonably-valued companies.