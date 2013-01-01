QUAL: Time To Deliver Finally

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
398 Followers

Summary

  • In the last months, QUAL has outperformed a rising stock market.
  • Quality tends to outperform when the Fed ends hiking rates and when the economy is slowing down or is in recession.
  • Quality stocks have strong balance sheets and hence low default risk.
  • With the end of rate hikes in sight, we expect QUAL to continue to outperform.

Quality concept with themed icons on wooden cubes.

gesrey

The best performing equity factors are High dividend and Dividend growth. The factor with the best long term growth trend is currently however Quality. The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) hasn't outperformed the past years. But the

Figure 1: Total return chart

Figure 1: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 2: Total return chart

Figure 2: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 3: Trends

Figure 3: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 4: Quality stock performance

Figure 4: Quality stock performance (Wisdom Tree)

Figure 5: QUAL performance

Figure 5: QUAL performance (ETFreplay.com)

Figure 6: Rolling excess return

Figure 6: Rolling excess return (JP Morgan)

Figure 7: Contribution analysis

Figure 7: Contribution analysis (Finominal)

Figure 8: Business cycle

Figure 8: Business cycle (Westwood)

Figure 9: Quality outperformance

Figure 9: Quality outperformance (Blackrock)

Figure 10: FOMC dot-plot

Figure 10: FOMC dot-plot (CME Group)

Figure 11: May 2023 target rate probabilities

Figure 11: May 2023 target rate probabilities (CME Group)

Figure 12: Top 10 holdings

Figure 12: Top 10 holdings (iShares)

Figure 13: QUAL Sector drift

Figure 13: QUAL Sector drift (ETFResearch)

This article was written by

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
398 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QUAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.