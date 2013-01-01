gesrey

The best performing equity factors are High dividend and Dividend growth. The factor with the best long term growth trend is currently however Quality. The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) hasn't outperformed the past years. But the best might be yet to come. Quality tends to outperform when the Fed ends hiking rates and when the economy is slowing down or is in recession.

Factor performance

The worst performing equity factors were growth and momentum. Those "long duration" growth equities were heavily hit by the rising interest rates. Dividend stocks sit on the other end of the duration spectrum and hence less impacted by the higher rates. Dividend growth stocks are more "growth" and have a higher duration than high dividend stocks. This can be an explanation why high div outperformed dividend growth. Our favourite High Div and Dividend growth ETFs are the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

Figure 1: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Since October stocks are up and Quality is the best performing equity factor.

Figure 2: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

The equity factor with the best long term growth trend is currently Quality.

Figure 3: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Has the time to shine come for Quality?

Quality factor

Quality stocks are stocks of financially stable companies that have a strong track record of growth and profitability. Quality stocks tend to have a strong balance sheet, a high return on equity and a history of consistent and stable earnings and cash flow growth.

These companies create long term shareholder value and are outperforming, while low quality companies underperform.

Figure 4: Quality stock performance (Wisdom Tree)

QUAL was launched in 2013 and since inception it hasn't outperformed the S&P 500, it didn't have a lower volatility nor a lower drawdown. We do not expect QUAL to outperform always and all the time, but we cannot hide that we are disappointed with QUAL's performance since inception.

Figure 5: QUAL performance (ETFreplay.com)

When we look at the 3 year rolling excess return we see two things:

QUAL's long term underperformance and QUAL's better recent performance.

Figure 6: Rolling excess return (JP Morgan)

The contribution analysis over the last 12 months shows indeed that QUAL is finally showing some alpha creation.

Figure 7: Contribution analysis (Finominal)

Not every factor is outperforming all the time.

Quality tends to outperform when the Fed ends hiking rates and when the economy is slowing down or is in recession. This describes the current market backdrop quite well. The Fed rate hikes are slowing down the economy.

Quality stocks have strong balance sheets and hence low default risk. When the economy slows down this is a valuable feature.

Figure 8: Business cycle (Westwood)

Quality stocks have historically outperformed both the broad market and bonds in the one to three years after the Fed stops hiking rates.

Figure 9: Quality outperformance (Blackrock)

The question is now: when will the Fed end the rate hikes?

Last month the Fed raised rates with 25 bp to a range of 4.75% and 5%. It is expected that the Fed might add another 25 bp in May. The Fed would reach that way their terminal rate.

Figure 10: FOMC dot-plot (CME Group)

The Fed's terminal rate is higher than what the market expects. By the end of the year the market expects a Fed rate between 4.25% and 4.5% (the red dot in Figure 10).

The probabilities that can be deducted from the Fed funds futures for the next FOMC-meeting put a (slightly) higher probability to a no rate hike compared to a 25 bp rate hike.

Figure 11: May 2023 target rate probabilities (CME Group)

So, we can conclude that we are close to the end of the Fed rate hikes and quality stocks like this.

QUAL

QUAL is a large cap blend portfolio for investors seeking higher long-term returns by investing in quality companies. It focuses on three quality metrics:

high return on equity,

low earnings variability and

low leverage.

There are currently 124 stocks in QUAL and the 10 biggest stocks can be found in Figure 12.

Figure 12: Top 10 holdings (iShares)

QUAL's benchmark is the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index. QUAL doesn't indeed take any sector bets compared to the S&P 500.

Figure 13: QUAL Sector drift (ETFResearch)

QUAL has an expense ratio of 0.15%.

Quality has its price and quality stocks tend to trade at a higher valuation than the average stock. Currently, the valuation of quality stocks is however in line with the broader stock market.

QUAL has a P/E of 17.9 and a P/B of 5.5. The S&P 500 currently trades at a P/E of 20.4 and a P/B of 3.8. Both have a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Conclusion

With a slowing economy that might be on the verge of a recession, time has come for quality stocks to shine. Quality stocks have strong balance sheets and hence low default risk. When the economy slows down this is a valuable feature. In such an economic backdrop the Fed normally stops hiking rates and in such a rate environment, quality stocks have historically outperformed.

The last months the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has indeed outperformed a rising stock market. We expect this outperformance to continue.