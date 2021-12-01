MarsBars

In this crazy market, even companies that seemingly do everything right, by buying supposedly safe U.S. Treasury Bonds can go under, as was the case for SVB Financial Group. In SVB’s case, it bought long-term Treasury Bonds, which are supposedly safest assets out there, with a near-guaranteed rate of return and return of principal on the maturity date.

However, as seasoned investors all know, there is no such thing as a “completely safe” asset, as long-term bonds carry duration risk, especially if interest rates rise materially in a short period of time, as we’ve seen over the past 12 months. While it's tempting to jump into the banking sector, I'm still not convinced the pain is over, and would rather put money to work in sectors that produce real goods and services.

This brings me to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), which I last covered before the recent market volatility here. SCHD is supposedly riskier than the long-duration Treasury Bonds. However, I don’t think SCHD’s underlying holdings are going under anytime soon, and if anything, the current depressed valuation makes it a great opportunity for income growth investors.

Why SCHD?

SCHD is an ETF that tracks the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. As one would expect from this dividend ETF, SCHD has higher exposure to income-oriented industries such as Financials, Industrials, Consumer Defensive, and Pharmaceuticals.

What sets SCHD apart from boring index funds is its strong track record of shareholder returns. This includes outperformance over the past 1, 3, 5, and 10 year timeframes. As shown below, SCHD has given shareholders a 66% total return over the past 5 years, far outpacing the 52% return of the S&P 500 (SPY).

At the same time, SCHD scores an A+ dividend grade, due to a number of high dividend growers in its portfolio. This has resulted in a 13.7% dividend CAGR over the trailing 5 years, with dividend CAGR accelerating to 14.1% over the trailing 3 years, despite economic ups and downs over this timeframe.

Applying the rule of 72, a 14% dividend CAGR means that the current 3.6% dividend yield could double to 7.2% in a matter of 5.1 years, and thanks to the wonder of compounding, could be 14.4% in a decade from now.

Of course, nobody has a crystal ball, and nobody can predict what a future yield on cost may look like. However, I would speculate that SCHD should continue to fare well, considering the number of moat-worthy companies in its portfolio, as shown below.

Notably, SCHD’s portfolio contains a good mix of high yield and dividend growth, with the likes of Broadcom (AVGO), Cisco (CSCO), Verizon (VZ) and AbbVie (ABBV). The companies above are industry leaders and / or have the scale to growth their competitive advantages.

For example, Broadcom continues to grow its economic moat as it uses profits generated from its hardware business to grow its software side. This includes the recent push into generative AI, which received praise from analysts, such as the one below from a Bank of America analyst below:

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya reiterated the firm's buy rating and raised its per-share price target to $725 on Broadcom, noting that the company's new disclosure of generative AI exposure is a positive for investors. "Trading at just 13-14x PE, [Broadcom] provides perhaps the most compellingly valued exposure to the fast-growing generative AI market," Arya wrote in an investor note. On the company's earnings call, Broadcom (AVGO) said it expects high-speed cloud switch sales related to generative AI to rise four-fold to $800M, while accelerator sales are expected to rise 50% year-over-year to $3B.

Moreover, another top holding, Merck (MRK), is generating high cash flows from its blockbuster oncology drug, Keytruda, with which it’s using to grow its dividend as well as fund its development pipeline. Also, Lockheed Martin (LMT) enjoys a long revenue visibility due to its long-duration projects such as those in satellite and the F-35 program, which Morningstar expects for LMT to support through the 2060s.

Notably, missing from the list are big names like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), but those yield just 0.6% to 1.1%, and are better suited for what I would consider total return-focused ETFs such as the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), as highlighted here.

All in all, SCHD appears to be a well-rounded ETF. As shown below, it scores mostly A+ and B+ grades for expenses, dividends, risk and importantly, liquidity.

Investor Takeaway

SCHD provides the right mix of balance and high dividend growth, and total returns. Its price weakness in recent weeks give DGI and total return focused investors alike a good opportunity to layer in. As recent market volatility has demonstrated, even companies with supposedly safe investments can go under and that there is no such thing as a “risk-free” business model.

That’s why may be far better to bet on a basket of moat-worthy companies that make real products that societies depend upon. While there is no such thing as a risk-free asset, long-term investors who prize high income and growth may be content to layer into this ETF at the current bargain level.