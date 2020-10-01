Bartlomiej Wroblewski/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) just posted another quarter with improving financials. Statements made by the company during the most recent earnings call, indicate they believe IonQ is likely to achieve positive net income before it runs out of cash on hand. After looking over their financials, I also agree with their assessment. I am maintaining my Buy recommendation on IonQ.

Company Background

IonQ is a pure play quantum computing company. In 2020, they announced the completion of a 32-qubit quantum computer. This attracted a wave of new investment money and they began the construction of a quantum computing manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington. The company generates revenue by selling remote access time on their hardware. I went into more detail on the long term future of quantum computing and the history of IonQ in my last article. Today I am going to focus on its financials.

Financials

It is normal for startups to post staggering net losses until they can grow their revenue and find consistent net income. Unfortunately, the Q4 2021 net loss was large enough that it's skewing the rest of the chart. After the company finishes constructing its manufacturing facility, I expect net income to begin heading toward positive.

IONQ Revenue vs Net Income (By Author)

Here is revenue compared to operating income instead of net income. When you look into the financials of this company, more than half of their operating expenses are from R&D costs. As the company is expected to maintain a large R&D budget for the foreseeable future we can consider these to be fairly inflexible costs that will have to be overcome by rises in revenue.

IONQ Revenue vs Operating Income (By Author)

Although it is still relatively small compared to their operating expenses, revenue has been rising significantly. The company continues to secure long term contracts, so a significant portion of this revenue is sticky. The growth rate is impressive. Q4 2022, this had risen to $3.81M, represents a 130.9% increase over the previous quarter.

IONQ Revenue vs Cost Of Revenue (By Author)

The portion of the business that generates income has impressive gross margins. Since the company began posting positive gross margins, they have stayed consistently high. The last four quarters have seen gross margins rise from 70% to 76.3%. Assuming revenue growth drops to merely doubling every year, and these gross margins at or above 70% are maintained, they will overtake their present-day negative operating income in a little over three years.

(0.7)(3.8)(2^n) = 23.6, n=3.15

IONQ Gross Margins (By Author)

Operating margins are still negative, and likely will be for some time. This company employs a large number of highly educated personnel. Since labor and administration costs aren't likely to go down, I don't expect operating margins to be able to improve until after revenue has risen significantly.

IONQ Operating Margins (By Author)

Do not be fooled by the chart, the most recent net margin was -489%. It only looks small compared to what the company was doing in 2021. The cost of start-up for a company like this is immense. I expect the company to post positive operating margins and Adjusted EBITDA, then positive EBITDA, then positive net margins. As I will get into in the valuation section, markets are treating this company as if it has a very bright future ahead of it, but IONQ still has a long way to go before it is likely to post positive net income.

IONQ Net Margins (By Author)

I like to look at the relationship between float, cash, and revenue to see how these relationships have been playing out. Since Q3 2021, cash has been declining, share count has been fairly stable, and revenue has grown significantly. This is pretty typical for a start-up this early in its business life cycle. Forward looking statements made during the most recent earnings call indicate that the company still believes it has enough cash on hand to get the company to profitability.

Over the last 6 quarters, cash has dropped from $587.3M to $355.8M. Assuming the rate of cash decline stays around its $46.3M average, this gives them 7.68 more quarters to meet that goal. The most recent Q4 2022 cash from operations was -$14.9M, which would give them 23.88 quarters. These estimates are based on today's financials. As revenue grows, their losses will diminish. If present trends hold, I believe it is unlikely IonQ will have to dilute before it finds profits.

IONQ Float vs Cash vs Revenue (By Author)

Their equity curve is presently negative but the slope on it is shallow. This should begin trending upward once they become cash flow positive.

IONQ Total Equity (By Author)

Valuation

As of March 31st, 2023, IonQ was trading at $6.15 per share and had a market capitalization of $1.02B. I brought up in my last report that markets are treating IONQ stock as if they believe it will find success. Even though they are far from profitable, the company trades at a forward price to book ratio of 1.82x, and a forward P/S of 96.74x. The EV/Sales ratios are both extremely high because this start-up still has extremely low revenue compared to its market cap. P/S ratios this high typically indicate that when this company eventually does find profits, it's very likely to trade at extremely high P/E ratios.

IONQ Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

This company, along with every other company in this sector, faces the prospect of a quantum winter arriving before the technology reaches maturity. Currently, hype and hope are both running high, companies are eager to form research partnerships, and customers are eager to sign up for time on their hardware. This enthusiasm might wane before many practical applications come forth. If this happens before IonQ reaches net income positive, expect valuation to plummet.

IonQ might never manage to elevate their version of the technology ahead of their competitors in capability and could lose the long-term race to another version of quantum computing. What quantum computing will eventually become is still decades away and requires additional breakthroughs before the technology will become fully realized. Just because IonQ is successfully developing its technology right now, does not guarantee its ability to continue doing so.

The company could encounter more problems than expected with the construction of its new manufacturing facility. It is situated in an earthquake zone, which leaves it open to the potential for damaged equipment and manufacturing delays.

Catalysts

The first time IonQ posts a positive Adjusted EBITDA, it will draw additional attention. When it starts posting positive EBITDA, more investors will show up. But I suspect the largest financial catalyst will be when they produce their first quarter with positive net income.

Because enthusiasm for this company is high, and markets are forward looking, mere guidance has the potential to send the share price higher.

Conclusions

IonQ has solid gross margins and impressive revenue growth. Although their highly educated personnel contribute to high operating expenses, their cash burn rate is relatively low when compared to their cash on hand. As long as the company continues growing revenues, they will stay on a path that leads to long term success.

I will continue buying small lots of shares as the company crosses financial milestones. Because of the risk of quantum winter, I am not planning on growing my position to a significant size until IonQ is on the verge of positive net income. If enthusiasm recedes and a quantum winter sets in, I will reassess the state of the sector and then buy the dip on the most financially sound quantum computing companies.