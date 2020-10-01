IonQ Has Rising Revenues And A Clear Path To Profitability

Apr. 03, 2023 4:45 AM ETIonQ, Inc. (IONQ)
Summary

  • IonQ grew revenue by 130.9% from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022.
  • The last 4 quarters have seen gross margins rise from 70% to 76.3%.
  • The company has ample cash on hand and a relatively low burn rate.
  • IonQ stock is still a Buy.

quantum computer

Bartlomiej Wroblewski/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) just posted another quarter with improving financials. Statements made by the company during the most recent earnings call, indicate they believe IonQ is likely to achieve positive net income

ionq revenue

IONQ Revenue vs Net Income (By Author)

IONQ revenue operating income

IONQ Revenue vs Operating Income (By Author)

ionq revenue cost

IONQ Revenue vs Cost Of Revenue (By Author)

IONQ gross margin

IONQ Gross Margins (By Author)

ionq operating margin

IONQ Operating Margins (By Author)

ionq net margin

IONQ Net Margins (By Author)

ionq float cash revenue

IONQ Float vs Cash vs Revenue (By Author)

ionq total equity

IONQ Total Equity (By Author)

ionq value valuation

IONQ Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

