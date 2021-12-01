naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

There's plenty of value to be had in today's market, despite the recent runup in the index average over the past week. That's because market indices, especially the S&P 500 (SPY) are driven by large tech stocks, which hold an outsized share of the overall pie.

With the market now getting back into risk mode with growth stocks, as inflation concerns begin to ease, it appears that many value stocks have been left behind.

That's actually good news for value investors, however, as the market swings back into risk mode, creating bargain opportunities with high yield. This brings me to Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), which as shown below, remains starkly down from where it was a year ago and sports 5.3% yield. Let's explore what makes now a great buying opportunity on this dividend stock.

WHR Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why WHR?

Whirlpool Corp. can be thought of as being one of those great American companies that have not only survived by thrived within a competitive segment. It's done so by consolidating fragmented brands within the industry to include Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, and others, helping it to realize process efficiencies and operating leverage along the way.

While North America continues to dominate, generating 58% of sales in 2022, WHR also has meaningful exposure to EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Latin America, with each representing 20% and 16% of WHR's global sales. Over the trailing 12 months, WHR generated $19.7 billion in total revenue.

Of course, no stock trades 24% down from a year ago without having its share of headwinds. This includes a softening demand environment after coming off a banner 2021, during which consumers bought new home appliances in droves due to stay at home measures. In addition, supply chain disruptions and cost inflation pressured margins and bottom line results during the fourth quarter and full 12 months of last year. However, this isn't WHR's first rodeo, and looking out long-term, WHR's EPS is still higher than where it was in 2020 and 2019.

Investor Presentation

We mustn't forget, however, that WHR is a cyclical company, and it's far better to buy this type of company at the bottom of a cycle than at the top. There are signals that WHR could emerge from its current trough this year, as management expects to see an $800 to $900 million benefit stemming from cost savings initiatives and easing raw material inflation.

Moreover, demand is expected to start picking back up in the second half of this year. This is driven by strong consumer usage of appliances, perhaps due to consumers eating at home more as a result of high inflation. Management sees replacement cycle shrinking by 2 years since 2010, and as shown below, consumer appliance replacement as a reason for purchase continues to be elevated compared to historical norms.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, WHR continues to be a shareholder friendly company, returning $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders last year, including $0.9 billion worth of share buybacks. Buybacks are especially accretive at the current forward PE of just 8.2, representing a 12.2% earnings yield for every dollar spent on share repurchases. As shown below, WHR has retired an impressive 24% of its outstanding float over the past 5 years alone.

Seeking Alpha

Importantly, WHR maintains a strong BBB rated balance sheet. This investment grade rating should help it to lock relatively attractive rates compared to non-investment grade rated companies. Notably, WHR's net debt to TTM EBITDA is somewhat elevated at 3.6x, but that's mostly attributed to the aforementioned headwinds it experienced in 2022. This leverage ratio could get back to the mid 2 to 3x range should management realize the $850 million (at the midpoint of range) in annual cost savings that management has guided for this year.

Plus, patient investors get paid to wait with a 5.3% dividend yield that's covered by a 36% payout ratio. It also has a 5-year dividend CAGR of 9.7% and 12 years of consecutive growth. While I wouldn't count on the dividend being raised this year, due to headwinds that need to be sorted out, I believe the 5.3% yield is more than enough to compensate for the potential lack of near term growth.

Lastly, WHR appears to be solidly in value territory at the current price of $132 with a forward PE of 8.2. Moreover, analysts expect an EPS rebound, with 10% to 13% annual growth in the 2024 to 2025 timeframe. Lastly, analysts have a conservative near-term price target of $149.63, which could translate to a potential 19% total return over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, Whirlpool appears to be a solid value investment right now due to its low forward PE and strong dividend yield. Despite some recent headwinds, WHR is a solid long-term pick for patient investors seeking income and value, especially as the company sees brighter days in the second half of the year along with substantial cost savings expectations. As such, it may be worthwhile for value investors to consider layering into the stock at the current depressed levels.