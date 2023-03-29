First Majestic Silver: Another Disappointing Reserve Update

Summary

  • First Majestic Silver continues to be one of the worst-performing miners in the precious metals space, down 13% year-to-date vs. a 5% gain for the Silver Juniors Index.
  • The significant underperformance can be attributed to a guidance miss last year and cost blowouts at Jerritt Canyon, with First Majestic making the tough decision to shutter the asset temporarily.
  • Unfortunately, this led to a significant decline in gold reserves year-over-year, and the FY2022 Reserve & Resource update wasn't that impressive, with the company unable to fully replace depletion.
  • So, with the possibility of tougher mining laws in Mexico, a decline in reserves per share, and an expensive valuation, I continue to see First Majestic stock as an Avoid.

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) has ended, and reserves & resource update season is underway. Reserve reports sector-wide have been less than satisfactory to date because of rising cut-off grades (inflationary pressures), and First Majestic

First Majestic Silver - Proven & Probable Silver Reserves by Mine

First Majestic Silver - Proven & Probable Silver Reserves by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic - Gold Mineral Reserves

First Majestic - Gold Mineral Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic Silver - Reserves by Mine, Total Silver Reserves, Total SEOs, SEOs Per Share Held

First Majestic Silver - Reserves by Mine, Total Silver Reserves, Total SEOs, SEOs Per Share Held (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Agnico Eagle - Gold Reserves & Reserves Per Share

Agnico Eagle - Gold Reserves & Reserves Per Share (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic - M&I Resources by Mine & Total SEO Resources (M&I)

First Majestic - M&I Resources by Mine & Total SEO Resources (M&I) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

AG Daily Chart

AG Daily Chart (StockCharts.com)

