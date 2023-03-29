Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) has ended, and reserves & resource update season is underway. Reserve reports sector-wide have been less than satisfactory to date because of rising cut-off grades (inflationary pressures), and First Majestic Silver's (NYSE:AG) Reserve & Resource update wasn't anything to write home about with silver reserves declining 2% and gold reserves down sharply related to the decision to shutter Jerritt Canyon temporarily. In addition, grades declined materially at San Dimas, with a higher tonnage reserve reported (~4.31 million tonnes vs. ~3.83 million tonnes), but at considerably lower grades. Let's dig into the report below.

Reserves

First Majestic Silver released its FY2022 Reserve & Resource update last month, reporting silver reserves of 61.5 million ounces (down 2% year-over-year), and gold reserves of 781,000 ounces, a 41% decline from the year-ago period. The sharp decline in gold reserves was primarily related to Jerritt Canyon where the company chose to move reserves back into the measured & indicated [M&I] categories, but also due to a sharp decline in gold reserves at Santa Elena due to a huge year from the Ermitano Mine which has much higher gold content. Given that First Majestic had a relatively busy year of exploration (~249,200 meters drilled), the inability to successfully replace reserves was a disappointment, especially with the company using much higher metals price assumptions than its peers.

First Majestic calculates reserves at $1,750/oz gold and $21.50/oz silver, which compares unfavorably to most gold producers at $1,300/oz to $1,400/oz, and some silver producers like Hecla (HL) that use more conservative assumptions of $17.00/oz silver and $1,600/oz gold.

Beginning with silver reserves, we can see that silver reserves declined for a fourth consecutive year at San Dimas, with the 13% increase in reserves tonnes more than offset by a sharp decline in grades. This was evidenced by grades declining to 273 grams per tonne of silver vs. 315 grams per tonne of silver last year, and gold grades fell ~14% to 3.32 grams per tonne of gold (FY2021: 3.87 grams per tonne of gold). The silver lining is that while grades and silver reserves continue to decline at the mine, it still has a ~5.4 year mine life ahead of it (assuming ~800,000 tonnes are mined per year), which is a much better position than Fortuna's (FSM) San Jose Mine which is depleting reserves at an alarming pace. As it stands, San Dimas has ~37.8 million ounces of silver reserves, a ~30% decline from 2019 levels shortly after the Primero acquisition.

As for the company's Santa Elena Mine, silver reserves saw a sharp decline year-over-year, with 2022 reserves sitting at ~3.84 million tonnes at an average grade of 82 grams per tonne of silver and 2.59 grams per tonne of gold. This translated to total reserves of ~10.1 million ounces of silver, a 14% decline year-over-year. Regarding gold reserves, though, they fell 20% year-over-year to just 320,000 ounces at a much lower average grade of 2.59 grams per tonne of gold (FY2021: 2.74 grams per tonne of gold), with Ermitano exceeding expectations last year. Fortunately, Santa Elena still has a decent mine life ahead of it based on reserves of ~5.4 years (assumes 850,000 tonnes mined per annum), so while the decline is disappointing, it has time on its side to add ounces through conversion/exploration.

First Majestic Silver - Proven & Probable Silver Reserves by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at the company's smallest La Encantada Mine, First Majestic reported an increase in reserves to ~3.19 million tonnes at 133 grams per tonne of silver or ~13.61 million ounces of silver. This represented an ~11% increase year-over-year, albeit at much lower grades (FY2021: 170 grams per tonne of silver). While this was a positive development, La Encantada has a relatively short mine life based on reserves (~3.2 years based on ~1.0 million tonnes mined per annum), and while the increase is positive, the asset doesn't move the needle nearly as much as the other two, so Santa Elena and San Dimas are where investors want to see reserve replacement to ensure they stay in production past 2029.

First Majestic - Gold Mineral Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, the major blow from a reserve standpoint was to gold reserves, and while silver reserves held up alright with just a 2% decline year-over-year (but with sharply declining grades at San Dimas and La Encantada), gold reserves fell off a cliff. As noted, this was related to Jerritt Canyon moving out of reserves and back into reserves due to difficulty operating the asset profitably and an inability to replace depletion at San Dimas and Santa Elena last year with the increase in tonnes at San Dimas offset by lower grades, and Santa Elena seeing both lower tonnes and grades with a sharp decline in probable reserves at Ermitano (~244,000 ounces of gold vs. ~304,000 ounces of gold), and slightly lower ounces at Santa Elea Underground.

Reserve Growth Per Share

It's important to note that mining is a depleting business and replacing reserves successfully is not easy so an investor shouldn't simply write a company off if it can't successfully replace reserves each year. However, in my view, there is no use in owning a mining company over the metal itself (gold or silver) unless it has been successful growing reserves per share or one believes there's a path to materially reserving this trend. Unfortunately, in First Majestic's case, we have declining overall silver reserves, declining silver-equivalent ounce [SEO] reserves, and declining SEO reserves per share. So, an investor's exposure to the metal is declining each year by holding First Majestic stock as an investment vs. the physical metal itself.

First Majestic Silver - Reserves by Mine, Total Silver Reserves, Total SEOs, SEOs Per Share Held (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Obviously, this is not ideal, and as the chart above shows, First Majestic had less SEO reserves (~173.7 million SEO reserves at an 80 to 1 ratio) at year-end 2021 even after acquiring Jerritt Canyon vs. 2018 levels despite a 43% increase in its average share count (~263 million shares vs. ~184 million shares). Following the deletion of Jerritt Canyon from reserves, the number off SEO reserves per share held has declined sharply, and given that the average share count will rise this year and I have limited confidence in the company growing reserves at Santa Elena and San Dimas, we could see further erosion in reserves per share.

Agnico Eagle - Gold Reserves & Reserves Per Share (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

So, for investors that want their exposure to a metal to grow without owning physical gold or silver, Agnico Eagle (AEM) is a name that has a glowing track record in this department (reserve growth per share) and a much better option.

Resources

While First Majestic's decline in reserves was disappointing, this would be excusable if the company were seeing material growth in measured & indicated and or inferred resources, similar to what Barrick Gold (GOLD) is enjoying at its Nevada joint-venture even if reserves declined at Carlin and Turquoise Ridge. Unfortunately, this is not the case for First Majestic Silver, with measured & indicated resources also declining at San Dimas, Santa Elena, and La Encantada. In total, we saw M&I silver ounces decline to 101.7 million ounces from ~111.0 million ounces in FY2021, and SEO ounces fell from ~341.9 million ounces to ~327.1 million ounces. The most significant declines were at its two largest contributors, San Dimas and Santa Elena, where M&I grades fell to 395 grams per tonne silver and 97 grams per tonne silver, respectively.

First Majestic - M&I Resources by Mine & Total SEO Resources (M&I) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic reports M&I ounces inclusive of reserves and silver-equivalent ounces are calculated on a static 80/1 ratio.

Unfortunately, we saw the same when it came to M&I gold ounces which declined to 2.82 million ounces from 2.89 million ounces in 2021. This was related to lower M&I tonnes at Santa Elena and San Dimas that was only partially offset by a marginally higher gold grade. And while Jerritt Canyon added 67,000 ounces at its SSX and Smith Mines from 2022 drilling, M&I ounces only increased marginally to ~1.67 million ounces of gold vs. ~1.60 million ounces of gold last year. Notably, this lack of growth in M&I resources was despite using some of the highest metals price assumptions sector-wide, with First Majestic increasing its metals price considered for mineral resources to $1,900/oz vs. $1,800/oz previously. Given that the higher gold price was a tailwind, the lack of growth in M&I gold ounces is not ideal.

Finally, looking at inferred ounces, we saw a similar downtrend, with some assets seeing a marginal increase in resources year-over-year, but the trend still remaining down. And while one asset did see a significant increase in resources, Jerritt Canyon, this happens to be the one asset that First Majestic hasn't figured out how to operate profitably, making the ounce additions here less meaningful unless one believes the asset is restarted in a profitable manner. Plus, while Jerritt Canyon did see inferred ounces increase to ~1.56 million ounces from additions at SSX, Smith, and West Generator, grades on these ounces are quite low at 5.07 grams per tonne of gold for primarily underground material at an asset with double refractory ore that needs to be processed through a roaster.

To summarize, I'm not overly impressed with First Majestic's reserve and resource growth this year, and it's hard to be overly optimistic about future reserve growth when the company is already using some of the highest metals price assumptions sector-wide to calculate its reserves and resources. This means that it cannot put much reliance on higher metals price assumptions helping it to replace reserves if it doesn't see exploration success, unlike companies such as Barrick and Agnico Eagle that could easily add reserves even if they just moved their metals price assumptions to $1,450/oz or $1,500/oz from $1,300/oz currently. Plus, as discussed above, First Majestic is seeing erosion in the one metric that should matter to shareholders: reserve growth per share.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~300 million fully diluted and a share price of US$7.20, First Majestic trades at a market cap of ~$2.16 billion. Even after the recent share-price decline, this still compares unfavorably with an estimated net asset value of $880 million. In fact, after dividing First Majestic's market cap by its estimated net asset value, we can see that the stock has one of the highest multiples sector-wide, trading near 2.40x P/NAV. This is despite nearly 100% of revenue coming from a Tier-2 jurisdiction for 2023, and potentially medium-term unless the company chooses to restart Jerritt Canyon. This compares unfavorably to Hecla at 1.80x P/NAV but with operations solely in Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions (Alaska, Idaho, Quebec, Yukon).

From experience, I've found no value in paying over 1.20x P/NAV for a gold/silver miner, let alone more than 2.0x NAV. The only exception to this rule would be if a company is rapidly growing its reserve base with new high-grade discoveries and is operating out of solely Tier-1 jurisdictions which would command a premium multiple. This was the case for Kirkland Lake Gold from 2016-2019. Unfortunately, this is not the case for First Majestic Silver, which doesn't have a Fosterville on its hands, doesn't operate out of Tier-1 jurisdictions, and continues to struggle when it comes to growing reserves on a per share basis. Hence, I see zero margin of safety in the stock at current levels.

AG Daily Chart (StockCharts.com)

Finally, looking at the technical picture, First Majestic has rallied ~30% off its lows and is heading back towards short-term resistance at US$7.50 - US$7.80, an area where the stock could run into some selling pressure. Meanwhile, the next strong support level for the stock doesn't come in until US$5.15, resulting in a very unfavorable reward/risk ratio of 0.22 to 1.0 when measuring the distance from support to resistance. So, with First Majestic not trading at an attractive valuation and actually trading at a premium to most of its peer group with a less favorable technical setup, I don't see any way to justify paying up for the stock above US$7.20.

Summary

As highlighted in my most recent update, First Majestic Silver would become more interesting if it touched long-term support at US$5.00, but the stock rebounded sharply without hitting this area with a relentless bid under the silver price. This sharp rally has relieved the oversold condition, but little has changed from a fundamental standpoint, and the stock is now back to sitting at a valuation of ~$2.1 billion (fully diluted) or well over 2.0x P/NAV with three mines in an unattractive jurisdiction (its only Tier-1 jurisdiction asset is in care and maintenance). Plus, the sentiment surrounding Mexico as a mining jurisdiction isn't getting any better, so the decision to shelve Jerritt Canyon temporarily has been a downgrade from a jurisdictional risk standpoint.

For those that missed it, under a newly proposed set of mining laws, the length of mining concessions could drop from 50 years to 15 years in Mexico and we could see new requirements to obtain mining/water permits, plus miners could have to give at last 10% of profits to communities. The draft reform has not yet passed and there's no guarantee it will pass. Still, the proposals would be a very negative development for miners in the country, and certainly all of their eggs in the Mexico basket currently, like First Majestic. So, with the possibility of tougher mining laws, continued declines in reserves per share, and a valuation is hardly palatable after the recent rally, I continue to see First Majestic as an Avoid.

Regarding more attractively priced names sector-wide that offer a margin of safety, Barrick Gold continues to be one of my favorite ideas among large-caps, trading at just ~7.0x cash flow estimates with a ~4.0% yield and a declining share count (share buybacks). Among small-cap names, my favorite idea continues to be i-80 Gold (IAUX), a small-scale producer focused solely in Nevada that's set to grow production from ~30,000 ounces in FY2023 to 400,000+ ounces later this decade and has just made a high-grade polymetallic discovery at its Ruby Hill Project. Given that the stock operates in safer jurisdictions than First Majestic (Nevada vs. Mexico) and trades at less than one-third the P/NAV multiple (~0.60x P/NAV vs. ~2.4x P/NAV), I see it as a far more attractive way to play the sector.