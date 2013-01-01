Omer Messinger/Getty Images News

Look back a few years, and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) seemed as a perfect Warren Buffett pick. The company seemed to have a real wide 'moat' giving it deep competitive edge, protecting it from competition and ensuring a solid permanent flow of business, revenues and profits. 10 years ago, in 2013, the company was generating revenues of GBP 16 billion and net profits of GBP 1.8 billion. The order was GBP 72 billion. Free cash flow of GBP 670 billion was generated. The company enjoyed a Stable A credit rating from Standard & Poor's. Things could not have been much better.

The following decade was a nightmare one for Rolls-Royce and for its investors. Everything that could have gone wrong did. The company's performance went into a downward spiral, and despite changes of CEOs, dramatic cost cutting and restructuring efforts, the company's financial performance and position dropped off the cliff. Severe problems with the Civil Aviation division, led by issues with the civil aerospace Trent 1000 engine, large payments to settle corruption charges, and the COVID-19 lockdowns all contributed to bleeding billions of cash from the company's coffers, and exposed underlying structural weaknesses in a bloated cost structure. The company's once stellar credit rating dropped full six notches to BB, and financial results are all well below those of 10 years ago. Total shareholder returns were negative 67% in the past few years. Putting cash under the mattress would have earned investors significantly more. But could a turnaround finally be in the horizon?

Financial results starting to turn - finally

Revenues of GBP 13 billion were recorded in 2022 - 20% below what it was 10 years ago, but a marked improvement of 18% over the 2021. Net profits generated in 2022 were 16 times those generated in 2021 - a respectable GBP 116 million. Free cash flow of GBP 500 million is a quarter less than that generated in 2013, but is an incredible improvement to the GBP negative free cash flow generated of GBP 1.5 billion lost in 2021 - led by post-COVID boom in flying times of airline customers. Net debt decreased significantly from GBP 5 billion to GBP 3.2 billion - led by the continuing restructuring and disposal of non-core and less performing assets.

And management are optimistic that the recovery is robust and that the upward trajectory will continue. Free cash flow of GBP 800-1000 million is predicted in 2023 - a level not witnessed in many years, and is what would start giving confidence to investors that payments to shareholders could be sometime in the horizon, but only once the company achieves its goal of recovering an investment grade, which is still at least two notches of credit rating away.

Triggers for optimism

If the recovery is to continue, management and all employees cannot put a foot wrong. The continuing focus on cost management and working capital efficiency has to continue in this highly capital and labour intensive industry. 40,000 employees are still on the payroll, even after many years of cost cutting and redundancies.

The company wants to focus on Civil Aerospace and Power Systems areas. That makes sense. Civil is the core and heart of the business, and where the real 'moat' lies. The duopoly between Rolls and Royce and General Electric that existed 10 years ago no longer exists. Rolls-Royce is estimated to have only a 18% market share today versus around 45% 10 years ago. GE's share which was close to 50% as well 10 years ago, dropped now to 16% - although its JV with CFM gives it a larger total share. Pratt and Whitney had around 7% market share 10 years ago, now it boosts a 25% market share, and CFM now is the leader with a 35% market share. Rolls-Royce needs to re-focus on this core segment to recover market share and to drive financial performance to continuous improvement.

Power Systems are a strong driver of performance. The category contributed 43% of operating profit in 2022 although revenue contribution is only 25%, and only 24% of employees. The order intake and order backlog grew significantly by double digits over the past year, promising more a continuation of strong performance.

Defence will remain naturally a core part of the business. It contributed 66% of the operating profit, and Rolls-Royce remains a strategic, non-replaceable supplier to the UK Royal Navy. But Defence is more of a cash cow, with limited growth potential, so it balances out the other growth segments.

Risks abound

Rolls-Royce is just leaving the woods now - investors cannot have assurance that the company is out of the woods until they see consistency of financial performance, combined with a strengthened financial and credit position. Inflationary cost pressures, supply chain constraints, the rising interest rates and recessionary prospects are all macro risk factors that can upset the recovery. The reduction in the company's leverage is timely, and more efforts in that direction should continue to mitigate the risks of inflated interest costs.

The share price increased by 2.5 times in the past six months - on the optimism that new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic has what it takes to push the company to the nostalgic times of plenty. A change of the CFO and other key management positions closely followed. The share price is still less than half what it traded at five years ago. Current P/E of 15x and market cap to operating cashflow of 6.5 times are rich, and price in a lot of optimism. Direct peers of Rolls-Royce are not publicly traded, and the company has faced net losses and negative operating cash flow in 2020 and 2021 - thus comparing the valuation of Rolls-Royce to peers or to recent levels is not feasible. However, the FTSE 100, where Rolls-Royce is listed, is currently trading at a trailing P/E of 13.9 times, implying Rolls-Royce is valued at the higher end of the index. Investors have provided quite a massive vote of confidence in the new management. Now it is time for delivery.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.