Can Rolls-Royce Be Rolling Again Finally?

Apr. 03, 2023 5:29 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY), RYCEF1 Comment
TEL Investment Research profile picture
TEL Investment Research
920 Followers

Summary

  • Rolls-Royce had a decade to forget.
  • Share price multiplied by 2.5 times over the past 6 months - a massive vote of confidence from investors.
  • 2023 would be a critical year to entrench the pillars of recovery of performance.

Labour Minister Heil Visits Rolls-Royce Jet Engine Factory

Omer Messinger/Getty Images News

Look back a few years, and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) seemed as a perfect Warren Buffett pick. The company seemed to have a real wide 'moat' giving it deep competitive edge, protecting it from competition and ensuring a solid permanent flow

This article was written by

TEL Investment Research profile picture
TEL Investment Research
920 Followers
I have an extensive 24-year career experience in analyzing and valuing companies. I started my career as a buy side then a sell side equity analyst, then I worked as a private equity analyst for several years then as a long-term corporate investor of both equity and debt. Since the start of my career until now, I have been constantly screening, analyzing and investing in stocks - more intensely since mid 2014 when I started building a significant portfolio in UK, US and European stocks. My portfolio has significantly outperformed the comparable indices of the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500, so I thought to share some of my thoughts and experiences publicly.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.