jetcityimage

I believe the community banking sector currently offers the most attractive investment opportunities from a risk/reward perspective for investors. Like many U.S. regionals, KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) shares have gotten brutalized in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank implosion about a month ago. KeyCorp has seen an unwarranted draw-down in its market cap and valuation factor in March, despite the bank only recently increasing its dividend by 5%. At its current valuation level, KeyCorp is valued at book value and the stock is trading at a 6.4% dividend yield. The risk profile is skewed to the upside and I believe KEY could return to its pre-crisis valuation level of $18 in a very short period of time!

Data by YCharts

Strong deposit base

KeyCorp has a large deposit base and got unfairly punished by investors during the March sell-off in the community banking market. In the last few quarters, KeyCorp's deposit base has slightly eroded which was largely due to the Fed raising interest rates. At the end of FY 2022, KeyCorp had a total deposit base of $145.7B which made KeyCorp one of the largest regional banks in the U.S.: KeyCorp was the 20th largest bank in the U.S. based on asset size as of December 31, 2022.

KeyCorp's deposit base is diversified and includes mostly consumer accounts. Consumer deposits are mostly covered by the FDIC's $250,000 deposit guarantee which has rendered those banks vulnerable to withdrawals that have a focus on commercial clients. The bank's first-quarter earnings sheet will tell us exactly how many (commercial) deposits KeyCorp lost in March.

Source: KeyCorp

Deposit outlook for FY 2023

Banks in general have seen deposit outflows in FY 2022 due the Fed raising interest rates which made bank deposits less attractive from a yield point of view. Deposits moved into money market funds, chiefly, and since inflation is still an issue the Fed has to deal with, KeyCorp's FY 2023 outlook for deposit growth was muted. The regional bank sees only flat to (2)% growth in its deposit base in FY 2023. KeyCorp may down-grade its expectations in Q1'23, but since the Fed has done a great job in stemming deposit outflows from the U.S. regional banking sector, I believe the down-grade may not be very significant.

Source: KeyCorp

Good credit quality

The correction in KeyCorp's valuation has not been driven by a fundamental deterioration of credit metrics which is, I believe, a key justification for buying the bank's shares on the drop. KeyCorp's credit quality remained largely unchanged in the fourth-quarter and the bank's delinquency trends have not worsened. In other words, fundamentally, very little changed for KeyCorp during the March sell-off.

Source: KeyCorp

Investors can now get a 6.4% dividend yield

KeyCorp raised its dividend 5% in the fourth-quarter which means investors who buy the drop can currently secure a 6.4% dividend. Since KeyCorp raised its dividend just a short while ago, I consider the dividend and the yield both very attractive.

Data by YCharts

KeyCorp's valuation

Like many community banks in March, KeyCorp has seen a significant contraction in its market cap and valuation factor... which I don't believe is justified. Given the large size and importance of KeyCorp for the entire financial system as the 20th largest bank in the country, I believe that the valuation draw-down is set to be reversed. A key catalyst could be the release of Q1'23 earnings which are set to be released in a couple of weeks from now. KeyCorp has seen a 32% decline in its market cap in 2023, the majority of which occurred in March.

Data by YCharts

KeyCorp's shares are currently valued at 1.06 X book value which I believe is a bargain for the U.S. bank, considering its historical standard. The bank's shares have, pre-crisis, traded above 1.50 X book value and the 1-year average price-to-book ratio is also significantly above the current valuation level. KeyCorp's shares can be bought at a 25% discount to their 1-year average price-to-book ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risks with KeyCorp

Deposit flight and bank run risks are still present in the market, but the Fed has done a great job so far in containing the crisis, in my opinion. After the failure of three banks in March, no further bank runs have happened, however, which indicates that the Fed's deposit backstop has been effective in limiting deposit outflows from the U.S. regional banking market. A profound deterioration of investor confidence in financial institutions would likely make the current financial crisis worse and negatively affect KeyCorp's deposit base and valuation factor.

Final thoughts

I am buying the drop in KeyCorp because I believe the sell-off in the community banking market is way overdone. I also believe there is no other sector than the U.S. regional banking market where so many bargains can be found right now. KeyCorp is still trading way below its pre-crisis valuation level which means that the risk profile is highly skewed to the upside. Additionally, KeyCorp's credit trends are healthy which means the fundamentals of the bank are intact!