Prosus: Underperformance Confirms Q1 2023 'Hold', Looking Forward

Apr. 03, 2023 5:44 AM ETProsus N.V. (PROSY)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Groups

Summary

  • A reader recently contacted me regarding his investment in Prosus, a company I've been covering for some time. I decided to do a small update here.
  • My thesis in January was cautious. The company has underperformed index by more than 5% since that time, making it more than just "bad luck".
  • Prosus remains a tricky investment going into a higher interest rate environment.
  • I argue the company lacks relevant experience to handle this sort of context, and may very well fail. It's a high-risk investment, and I want to reiterate this.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019 - Day 1

Noam Galai

Dear readers/followers.

My very first article on Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) was a cautious one - and the return since this stance has been negative, validating this thesis. The thesis as It continues is still validated, because I continue to be cautious on

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

Prosus IR

Prosus IR (Prosus IR)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
30.6K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVSXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks i write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend witholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.