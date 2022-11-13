dYdX: The Perp(etual) Futures Of Trading

Apr. 03, 2023
Summary

  • dYdX is a decentralized exchange for on-chain derivatives trading.
  • dYdX accrues revenues from fees on trading.
  • A fully-diluted token count of 1B brings us to a valuation price of $16.05 per token, assuming a 1B supply.

High angle view - 3D rendered image of blockchain technology (digital cryptocurrency) token /coin levitating on gold and black pedestal and black background / Concept of blockchain, decentralized financial system

Gladiathor

We believe dYdX token, supporting a high-revenue-generating decentralized exchange is undervalued and has immense growth potential; Cosmos migration boosts demand and revenue.

Please note that VanEck has a position(s) in the dYdX token described below.

We believe dYdX

dYdX Market Share Decentralized Perps/Futures Volume

Sources: dYdX, GMX, Dune as of 3/19/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

dYdX Profitability

Sources: dYdX, DeFillama, Dune as of 3/23/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Capital Efficiency: TVL ($) vs. Turnover of TVL (Tx Volume/TVL)

Sources: CME, dYdX, Dune, GMX as of 3/25/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

dYdX Model Flow Chart

Source: VanEck Research as of 3/27/2023.

