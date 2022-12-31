JBG SMITH: 5G, Sold Assets To Amazon, And Undervalued REIT

Apr. 03, 2023 5:55 AM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)1 Comment
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
293 Followers

Summary

  • JBG SMITH is a Maryland REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of multi-family and commercial assets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
  • Management expects payments for lease agreements until 2031. JBG expects to open new assets for lease in 2023 and 2024. As a result, I believe that the NAV may increase.
  • I believe that the buildings that obtain 5G broadband communications will likely receive demand from buyers.
  • JBG has good long-term growth potential considering its links with Amazon and other large clients.

Téléphone mobile, smartphone avec 5 G internet haute vitesse sans fil. Grandes lettres blanches créatives 5G sur écran tactile, réflexion. Connexion de la cellule, ordinateur portable pour la maison, le travail, les affaires. Concept de technologie mo

Irina Velichkina/iStock via Getty Images

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) appears to be betting strongly on leveraging 5G digital infrastructure, and recently sold assets to Amazon (AMZN). I do not believe that the market gave a correct

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
293 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JBGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.