International Moat ETF Rebalance: Alibaba, BASF Added; Financials Trimmed

Silver Coast Research profile picture
Silver Coast Research
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF invests in international (ex-U.S.) companies that possess an economic moat per Morningstar's methodology.
  • MOTI has sizable exposure to China which may not suit every investor, due to political and geopolitical risks.
  • The ETF's holdings provide an interesting list of international companies for stock pickers to select.
  • Recent additions of wide moat stocks include China's Alibaba, Japan's Kao, and Brazil's Ambev. In total, 20 stocks were added during the March reconstitution.
  • Several banks such as ABN Amro, Swedbank, and Danske Bank were cut.

Ancien château japonais de Matsumoto, préfecture de Nagano.

Ksenia Isakova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For those unfamiliar with the VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI), it is basically the international counterpart of the US-focused VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT). Unlike MOAT, MOTI is made

Morningstar 5 sources of competitive advantage

Morningstar

MOTI ETF holdings 30 March 2023

VanEck

MOTI ETF Metrics

VanEck

MOTI ETF country and sector weighting

VanEck

MOTI ETF removed constituents March 2023

VanEck

MOTI ETF new constituents March 2023

VanEck

MOTI ETF next 10 potential constituents as of March 2023

VanEck

This article was written by

Silver Coast Research profile picture
Silver Coast Research
2.3K Followers
Finance professional from France. My strategy is twofold: - I build capital by identifying small-cap stocks that are likely to appreciate in the near term. - I reinvest the profits from the small-cap stocks into more established dividend payers, in order to build a growing stream of passive income. When looking for undervalued small-cap stocks, my focus is on fundamentals and the presence of hidden assets and near-term catalysts. When looking for dividend stocks, I want decent coverage and capacity to grow the dividend, and I look for special situations where short-term headwinds provide a favorable entry point. I have been contributing to The Natural Resource Hub. However, all of the articles authored by me are entirely the product of my independent research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.