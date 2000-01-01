RomoloTavani

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was one of the high fliers in 2021 and saw its share price melt away with the general bursting of the tech bubble. I covered the company half a year ago and since then, the price has gone down another 6% (with a lot of volatility in between). Let's revisit the story.

What do they do?

Snowflake is a cloud-based data warehousing company that provides a data platform as a service (PAAS) for businesses to store, manage, and analyze large amounts of structured and semi-structured data. Users can store and process data in a scalable, efficient, and secure way using Snowflake's cloud-based computing, storage, and analytics functions.

Snowflake built one unified cloud platform for the different needs customers can have. The company gradually adds new capabilities to its offering with the latest frontier: App Development. The benefit of developing directly on the Snowflake Data Cloud is reduced latency because the data and code are in the same place. As a developer, I can see the advantage here; nothing is more frustrating than having to wait for a Pipeline to run, for example. Snowflake focuses on Python integration, a language often used for data analytics and machine learning.

Snowflake has been rapidly expanding since the pandemic and has gained the business of many large companies like BlackRock (BLK) with its Aladdin platform or Adobe (ADBE). This customer base across diverse industries indicates a compelling offering for various customers. Part of the reason is the continued expansion of the partner ecosystem, offering services directly on the Snowflake Data Cloud platform. According to the company, its solution extends the revolutionary Public Cloud model by improving, for example, governance or the ability to self-manage the data. Companies should benefit from much better visibility of their digital costs and resources while using the Platform.

The last two earnings reports

Since my last article, Snowflake has reported Q3 and Q4 earnings. As part of my SaaS Checklist, I look at Retention rates, the number of big customers, margins and the Rule of 40, so let's see how those metrics developed since my last coverage.

Retention Rates

Retention rates are commonly used in SaaS companies to show how well the company upsells its customers. Net retention rates (NDR) show how much an existing customer will spend this year compared to last year without factoring in new customers. Snowflake had and still has best-in-class net retention rates, but they have fallen sequentially for the previous five quarters. From 178% in Q4 22, they have held relatively stable with 171% in Q2 23. In Q3 23 (165%) and Q4 23 (158%), they fell more rapidly. Although these numbers are still fantastic, investors should watch them. I try to look for NDRs of at least 120% and Snowflake still beats that easily.

Number of big Customers

SaaS businesses' biggest advantage is their easy scalability, which should drive unit economics along the way. That's why it is essential to track the number of big customers. Year-over-year momentum is still strong, with 31% total customers and 79% customers with >$1 million revenue growth, but again we are seeing a strong deceleration. Growth has been declining sequentially from 44% and 139%, respectively, in Q4 22. The same situation can be observed with the growth of Forbes Global 2000 Customers, which decelerated from 21% to 16% growth.

Margins and Rule of 40

If we look at the margin profile, we can see that revenues and gross profits continue to grow fast and the company also produces Free Cash Flow consistently. I believe stock-based compensation is a real expense to shareholders, so I subtract it from FCF. If we do that, we can see that SBC almost in all quarters exceeds FCF generation and we arrive at a negative FCF margin.

Quarter Q4 22 Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Total revenues (millions) $383 $422 $497 $557 $589 Gross profit (millions) $249 $274 $324 $366 $383 Gross profit margin 65% 65% 65% 65% 65% Free Cash Flow (millions) $75 $177 $60 $70 $211 SBC cost (millions) $145 $172 $209 $229 $250 FCF ex SBC -$70 $5 $-149 -$159 -$39 FCF ex SBC margin -18% 1% -30% -28% -6% Click to enlarge

The Rule of 40 is a metric to judge if a SaaS company grows well with a balanced mix of growth and profitability. The formula is profitability margin + revenue growth >= 40. While many companies use adjusted operating margins or similar metrics, I prefer calculating it with the Free Cash Flow margin after stock-based compensation. If we use the growth rate and profitability, we get the following results:

-28 + 67% = 39 -> rule of 40 is not met for Q3 23 -6% + 69% = 63 -> rule of 40 is exceeded for Q4 23

Disappointing Guidance

In its 2024 guidance Snowflake expects 40% revenue growth, a significant deceleration from the current 67% growth rate, while profitability is not looking to improve. Remember that these guided margins adjust for SBC and thus hide a significant cost (over 1/3 of revenue is SBC). Snowflake also likes to use Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) as a guideline for future growth. Historically most RPO growth comes in Q4 when customers prepay for the year. While Q4 22 saw a 44% Q/Q and 100% Y/Y growth, in Q4 23, we just saw 20% Q/Q and 38% Y/Y RPO growth, suggesting that revenues could level off even more brutal than 40% growth.

Snowflake is too expensive

To value Snowflake, I'll use an inverse DCF model. I assumed a 3% annual dilution, half of the historical average. I am giving them the benefit of the doubt if they will level off dilution as they mature; if you want to be more conservative, use 5-6% dilution. The company would have to grow at 34% in the next five years, followed by 26% at this price. Given the rapid deceleration from 120% in FY 21, 70% in FY 23 and an expected 40% in FY 24, the growth rate will likely decelerate more in the coming years. The company has an FY 29 long-term target of 30% growth without more margin FCF margin expansion. At the current price, even after a 60% fall from the ATH, shares are still expensive and I'll downgrade it to a sell, even though fundamentally Snowflake is a great company.