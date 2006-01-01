Hero Images Inc

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has come under pressure like so many banks in this environment, as investors fear the impact of tightening liquidity, higher interest expenses and perhaps even credit losses in this environment here. This makes me very cautious. As is the case for so many banks nowadays, there are many uncertainties which will haunt the sector in the months to come.

The Bank

M&T Bank is a large commercial bank which operates just over 1,000 branches which are located in the regions around Washington, New York and Boston, among others. This dense network in the North East has just a 300-mile region but covers nearly a quarter of the US population.

The community bank has performed quite well over time as this was just a dollar stock in the 1980s, with shares having advanced to $120 in 2006. Shares fell hard during the crisis but recovered to $170 pre-pandemic as shares rose to the $190 mark last year amidst the post-pandemic economic growth run, and optimism of the impact of higher interest rates on the profitability of banks. The company has seen huge growth following an $8.3 billion acquisition for People's United in April of last year.

Turmoil in the regional banking sector meant that shares have now fallen back to $120, after touching a low around $110 in recent weeks.

The Numbers

M&T Bank posted total assets of $200 billion by year-end 2022 and was financed by a strong equity position of $25 billion, with growth driven by the deal to acquire People's United Financial. The company posted $5.3 billion in net interest income, as the company saw strong growth in gross interest income, as well as interest expenses as the company took some credit provisions following a release of such provisions in 2021. Amidst all these moving targets, the company posted a 6% increase in operating earnings of $2.6 billion, with fourth quarter operating earnings up to levels as high as a billion.

The company is largely financed with deposits, reported at $164 billion by year-end, having shown solid growth over the year (as a result of the deal), although it did come down from $170 billion by the second quarter. Fourth quarter interest expenses increased a factor of 10 time to $244 million and trend at a billion a year here, equal to about 0.6% of the deposit base. The fourth quarter earnings number around a billion suggests that the company could raise deposit rates by as much as 2.5% to about 3% while maintaining break-even levels. As such, it could keep deposits within the bank and avoid that they leave the bank.

On the asset side of the bank sits a large $130 billion loan book, complemented by $25 billion in deposits with other banks and a similar $25 billion in investment securities as the 10-K reveals about $1.6 billion in unrealized losses on such securities in 2022.

That being said, the bank has quite a lot of liquidity as it seems, a strong equity cushion and relatively a lot of room to hike deposit rates before profitability is sacrificed in its entirety. With regard to the loan book, it should be said that there is a $45 billion commercial real estate component to it. It could pose a risk given the state of such markets.

With book value trading around $137 per share, the bank now trades below book here as clearly the market is concerned about some developments with the bank here.

And Now?

The issue with banks, at least how it emerged in March, is two-fold. It all started with the fact that the banking sector was rich on deposits following the pandemic, making them slow to hike rates when the Fed started an aggressive hiking cycle last year. This meant that banks, including M&T Bank, have seen some deposit outflows during 2022.

This has depleted liquidity a bit, as the aggressive hiking cycle means that banks cannot cover deposit rates which compare with Federal Funds rates without eliminating their profitability. Preserving deposits and liquidity is needed as banks typically have big loan books, but have depleted quite a bit of cash holdings already and in some cases had to resort to selling securities available-for-sale, or securities held-to-maturity, in order to meet deposit requests. Once that becomes necessary, banks actually lose some capital as the duration nature of the assets meant that they have lost quite some market value on the back of the interest rate hikes.

On the positive side, the FDIC insurance limit of $250k avoided a lot of deposit movements as governments have implicitly backed deposits, which should limit deposit outflows, yet we have seen huge deposit moves from smaller regional banks to the big banks, with even more implicit government backings.

While the capital issues are not the major concern here, banks will have to hike deposit rates and this will hurt profitability in a huge manner. This is already seen on the website of the bank, with M&T advertising rates up to 4% per annum here.

Easy On The Banks

While the initial concerns for investors in the banking sector had to do with liquidity, the "potential" to see realized losses on investment securities (and thus capital), and pressured profits on the back of higher deposit rates are real.

While the concerns for financial stability might have cooled off a bit, the reality is that concerns on loan books might be appearing as well. This might be the result of the liquidity freeze which runs through the system here, as commercial real estate is clearly pressured in this situation and M&T Bank has quite some exposure here.

Given all the moving parts, I am sticking to my conclusion which I draw with many banks nowadays. The banking sector faces quite some idiosyncratic risks and will see big earnings pressure in almost all scenarios likely being mounted by other concerns related to credit losses as well. For that I am not willing to commit capital here just yet, even as the equity cushion and the potential to raise interest rates on deposits here. Given all this, I am not happy to commit capital here.