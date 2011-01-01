Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our analysis below suggests that The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is likely to improve its profitability through the latest initiatives. In addition, insiders were buying the stock and we think the current valuation is not expensive. Moreover, future earnings releases can be catalysts for the stock. We think this makes a good case to buy at the current level.

Company profile

The company was founded in 2011 and is a luxury platform that specializes in selling authenticated, pre-owned, and consigned luxury goods. It targets consignors as well as individuals who are interested in sustainable and luxury fashion.

Key Takeaway from Q42022 earnings call

The RealReal's new CEO John Koryl, who previously worked at Neiman Marcus, Williams-Sonoma, and eBay, is a veteran in the consumer discretionary category with a focus on high-end spending. A couple of the key initiatives announced in this earning call are as follows:

Update initiatives (Company presentation)

The new management prioritized product sort optimization while also increasing the supply of high-value goods. The company also stated that it will focus more on consignment revenue, which has better profitability and growth potential. The business also closed underperforming locations, including two flagship locations, two neighborhood locations, and two premium consignment offices. We think this could enhance the profitability of the business and better address the customer's needs.

The company shifts focus to consignor customers. The initiative will improve its profitability.

According to a survey by Statista, the top 3 reasons people buy pre-owned luxury products are (1)access to hard-to-find products, (2) sustainability and (3) saving money.

Consumer survey (Statista)

We think the company has addressed the major needs of pre-owned luxury buyers but it still competes poorly with traditional physical stores in terms of services. Services, like in-store experiences, answering questions, human touch, etc., play an important role in increasing customer trust, conversion rates, and purchase amounts.

On the other hand, consignment clients, who generally are experienced buyers or businesses, are less likely to choose physical store sellers for services and may favor e-commerce sellers for product uniqueness and transparent pricing. This argument is supported by the company's stats as follows. The percentage of GMV contributed by buyers increased from 35% in 2016 to 48% in 2022. The company could lower storage costs, inventories, and product selection costs by focusing on the consignment business rather than its low-margin direct-to-consumer business.

Consignors GMV % total GMV (Company's filing)

In addition, the management's initiatives to shift the focus to high-value items may better cater to the needs of consignors. Consignor customers would prefer to sell high-priced items so that they can leverage the shipping costs. The company will also benefit from the initiatives as it can further leverage the authentication and fulfillment operation costs.

Although this change in pricing approach is likely to lead to a smaller target audience, we believe that in the long run, it will be beneficial for the company as it refocuses on the key strengths of the e-commerce platform: product uniqueness and selection.

GMV by cohort (Company's filing)

Repeat buyer % GMV (Company's filing)

The company continued to grow its GMV and attract new buyers. Its old cohort customer bases are relatively stable. Its GMV as a percentage of repeat buyers continued to grow and is currently at 84%, indicating strong customer loyalty.

The company continued to grow and improve its profitability despite cutting marketing expenses

According to its Q42022 reports, marketing expenses declined year over year and as a percentage of revenue, falling from 12.4% to 8.8%, while GMV and sales increased by 13% and 10%, respectively. The fact that business is still booming despite less spending on marketing is encouraging.

Company's financials (Company's report)

Company's financials (Company's report)

Company's guidance (Company's report)

Based on the management's guidance, its Q12023 revenue will be 5% lower than Q12022, but Q12023 GMV will grow by 3.9% YOY, and the adjusted EBITDA margin will increase from 24% to 23.5%. The management stated that they have already noticed how the pricing algorithm raises selling prices and that this would likely be reflected in the financial results in the second part of 2023. We believe that this projection is reasonable, as the effect of increasing product prices will have an immediate negative impact on customer churn but positive for ticket size and profitability in the short term.

Company's financials (Company's report)

Free cash outflow and debts are risks to watch

The company has $449 million in senior notes and $293 million in cash as of the end of 2022. Its net debt is -$156 million. It generated -$113 million free cash flow in 2022. This could continue to have pressure on its valuation. The good news is that the company narrowed the free cash outflow from -$179 million in 2021 to -$113 million in 2022.

Company's financials (Company's report)

Company's financials (Company's report)

Insider shows confidence in the company

Insider activity (Nasdaq)

Insiders purchased 4.5 million shares in the last three months. Also, the cash flow statement demonstrates that the employees bought into new stocks issued by the company. This indicates that the insiders think the stock is undervalued.

Risks and Catalysts for the stock

Valuation comparison (SeekingAlpha)

The company's value is well below the sector average and its five-year average, trading at an EV/Sales ratio of 0.69x and a P/S ratio of 0.19x. The stock is nearly trading at its all-time low.

REAL stock chart (SeekingAlpha)

Management mentioned that investors should expect profitability improvement quarterly. Thus, future earnings releases could be catalysts for the stock.

I think that we had mentioned that many of these initiatives, you're really going to see the full impact in the second half of 2023. And I think you should expect a significant improvement in our adjusted EBITDA performance in the second half of the year. And as we mentioned before, we're not providing full-year guidance. But I'm not going to give too much of the details of that. So we'll provide full-year guidance on our next call. But I do think it's fair for you to expect sequential improvements in adjusted EBITDA every quarter of 2023 and a pretty significant change in trend in the second half of 2023, leading to our confidence that we will be positive adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2024.

In addition, our analysis of the historical P/E ratios for SPY, QQQ, and IWM indicates that the IWM is currently trading quite close to the bottom of its 10-year range. We think that the market is relatively pessimistic about small-cap companies due to current macro conditions. This could be another reason that the company's stock is trading at its historical low.

Historical P/E ratio of SPY, QQQ, and IWM (GuruFocus)

There are still risks for the stock to go down. We think the company's strategy and plan are working, thus, the company will show steady improvement in margin and operating metrics. Hence, the company is likely to refinance if it can go with the management's plan. We consider the current price of the stock to be attractive. It is time to invest in The RealReal.