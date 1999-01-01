Bond ETFs: Long, Intermediate, Or Short?

Summary

  • What bond maturities should an investor be considering focusing on now: longer or shorter maturities?
  • Every choice comes with its own risks: short-term bonds are the least risky, while longer maturities, while risky, offer better long-term potential.
  • The Fed is likely not to drop rates any time soon, arguing for intermediate-term bonds over long-term ones.
  • Short-term bonds may outperform if rates keep rising beyond current expectations.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Bonds are being better received these days as investors seek safety amidst high inflation, a volatile stock market, uncertain Fed policy, and a possible recession. According to etf.com just days ago:

U.S. fixed income ETFs hauled in $39.7 billion, more than

