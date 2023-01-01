SSC Security Services Corp. Update: Growth In Everything Except Valuation

Summary

  • SSC Security Services Corp. recently won a slew of multi-million-dollar, multi-year physical and cyber security contracts.
  • Q1 earnings showed strong organic growth in sales and margin expansion.
  • The balance sheet continues to be overlooked, with its significant near-cash items, like legacy business assets and decreasing working capital requirements.
  • I rate the stock a strong buy, with a very conservative fair value of around ~$4.50-$5.00.
  • I suggest buying before the stock quotes reflect the value in the balance sheet sitting just a few lines down from cash.

Old News

In my previous article on SSC Security Services Corp. (OTCQX:SECUF) (TSXV:SECU:CA), I highlighted that after closing an acquisition at around 3x EBITDA in 2022 that tripled the size of their security operation, SSC Security

Graphic

SSC's growth and value-creation plan (SSC Investor Presentation)

Graphic

We can see when the acquisition began to make a difference in the financials, also note the organic growth (SSC Investor Presentation)

Graphic

So many large contracts, all at once. Revenues will likely affect Q3. (SSC Press Release)

Table

Extremely rough estimates of sales and EBITDA from these new contracts (Author's Interpretation of Press Release)

Table

New expectations are what we might be able to expect given the new information. The last row is what could be possible if we add some marginal growth on top of the new news. Analysts are expecting around 12% organic growth this year, but we might see somewhere above 20%. (Author's Calculations)

Graph

A graphic representation of the above table. I always find it helps. (Author's Graph)

Table

Margins are expanding as the acquisition gets integrated. A well-run physical guarding business has 5% EBITDA margins, but with SSC's cyber security capability margins could go higher. At the very least cyber contracts provide a margin of safety to assuming 5% EBITDA margins in the future. (SSC Investor Presentation)

Tables

Every time I look at these numbers, I can't believe it, but it's true. Rarely is a quality, growing business priced like this. (Author's Calculations)

Table

None of these assumptions are hopeful, I find them rather pessimistic in fact (Author's DCF)

Table

Note that in the terminal year I assume $24.5M of cash is left on the balance sheet. If management could find a use for that, the value of the business would be much higher. (Author's Calculations)

Blad

SSC gets noticed (SSC Website)

