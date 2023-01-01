Peach_iStock

Old News

In my previous article on SSC Security Services Corp. (OTCQX:SECUF) (TSXV:SECU:CA), I highlighted that after closing an acquisition at around 3x EBITDA in 2022 that tripled the size of their security operation, SSC Security Services Corp. became a scaled-up pure-play security services provider with ~$100M in pro forma sales, dealing mainly in manned guarding, but with some electronic surveillance and cyber security operations as well.

Through a combination of steady organic growth (around 10%), accretive acquisitions, and consistent buybacks, management plans to double or triple the company's sales in the next 3-5 years and grow shareholder value. In addition, SECU pays an approximately ~4% yielding quarterly dividend which could be used to enhance shareholder return.

SSC's growth and value-creation plan (SSC Investor Presentation)

M&A and share repurchases are enabled by an impeccable balance sheet, with no debt and cash or near-cash of $33M, or around half SECU's market-cap. Additionally, management has decades of success in the security business and owns nearly 40% of outstanding shares.

Despite rising ~10-15% since my last article, the stock remains inexpensive at around 4x EV/EBITDA, while peers trade anywhere from 8-12x.

Proven owner-managers, scale, steady organic growth, tons of cash, buybacks, M&A, and undervaluation are primary reasons to own the stock.

New News

This thesis has only been strengthened in the intervening months.

Q1 earnings were released, typically a seasonally strong quarter in the security business, and SSC didn't disappoint. The company grew organically at 5.7% quarter over quarter. All 2.25 analysts (I'm the .25) expect around 12-14% annual organic growth in 2023; to have around half of that growth occur in the first quarter is a great start. SSC has set itself up for a great year.

We can see when the acquisition began to make a difference in the financials, also note the organic growth (SSC Investor Presentation)

One quarter doesn't make a trend, but a recent press release suggests the organic growth is not slowing. Management recently revealed a slew of multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract wins:

So many large contracts, all at once. Revenues will likely affect Q3. (SSC Press Release)

According to CFO Brad Farquhar, larger contracts like these are unpredictable, so we shouldn't grow to expect big news every quarter.

To me, these contract wins are confirmation that the acquisition has indeed provided the scale needed to win major contracts. I'm especially excited by the cyber contracts, which are higher margin and differentiate SSC from its peers. I was told to expect this, but it's good to see it coming to fruition.

These contract wins also further confirm management's ability to execute. From personal experience, working on contract tenders is very boring and more difficult than it would seem. It takes driven, industrious, and skilled people to reliably win contracts; SSC seems to have that magic.

I attempted to estimate the impact these contract wins would have on the financials. Clearly, they can't release exact details, so I made some extremely rough sales and EBITDA estimates based on the language and information in the press release:

Extremely rough estimates of sales and EBITDA from these new contracts (Author's Interpretation of Press Release)

To put it into perspective, 2022 pro forma sales were around $100M. Analysts expected around $112-114M in sales for 2023, or around 12-14% growth. We got half of that in the first quarter and after this press release, it seems that the other half is already taken care of, the financial effects of which will begin to appear in Q3. In short, annual growth expectations seem to have already been met. This leaves SSC in the position to surprise the market this year. SECU becoming an organic growth story is not in anyone's model.

New expectations are what we might be able to expect given the new information. The last row is what could be possible if we add some marginal growth on top of the new news. Analysts are expecting around 12% organic growth this year, but we might see somewhere above 20%. (Author's Calculations)

Put graphically:

A graphic representation of the above table. I always find it helps. (Author's Graph)

Significantly, this type of growth in sales is occurring before using their impressive balance sheet. With plenty of cash, no debt, higher interest rates, and a down market, an acquisition could come at any time, further bolstering the numbers above. The numbers are also shown in absolute terms, not per share. Because SECU's shares are constantly being bought back, this growth will be amplified on a per share basis. SSC's balance sheet is formidable, and continues to be overlooked.

Of course, sales growth doesn't matter much unless the growth is profitable. SSC is making progress in this department; the acquisition is being brought up to standard. The graphic below shows the progress. By next year we could see EBITDA margins normalize to 5%. Management is executing, as they said they would.

Margins are expanding as the acquisition gets integrated. A well-run physical guarding business has 5% EBITDA margins, but with SSC's cyber security capability margins could go higher. At the very least cyber contracts provide a margin of safety to assuming 5% EBITDA margins in the future. (SSC Investor Presentation)

One short-term downside of the contract wins is that physical guarding contracts will not be immediately cash flowing, as SSC will have to buy materials and pay employees before the company itself gets paid. That said, cyber contracts involve some software licensing, which SSC gets a cut of up front. Despite cyber contracts providing some cash up front, I expect the short-term financials will not reflect the true cash flow potential of the company. Long-term however, if we were to think like owners (as I try to do), contract wins of this size are wonderful news; only quarterly minded investors would see a temporary blow to cash flow as a negative.

In sum, in addition to proven owner-managers, a fortress balance sheet, M&A potential, and buybacks, we can tentatively add considerable organic growth to the thesis behind SECU.

Valuation

The valuation remains undemanding, even though the stock price has increased around 10-15% since my first article. Unexpected growth in sales has expanded to almost match the growth in the stock price, however. As such, I feel the valuation remains little changed, though I lay out the numbers below for the benefit of readers:

Every time I look at these numbers, I can't believe it, but it's true. Rarely is a quality, growing business priced like this. (Author's Calculations)

The enterprise value remains well below that of the market-cap. If we update our 2023 sales expectations from $112.8M to $122M and apply a normalized EBITDA margin of around 5%, SECU continues to trade around 4.4x EV/EBITDA, far below the 8-9x of other security operations or the 12x of other corporate service companies. As a result, the PEG ratio remains extremely low, indicating significant upside should the stock trade at a reasonable multiple for its growth.

Using the following assumptions, I updated my discounted cash flow valuation. The main update is increasing 2023's sales from $112.8M to $122M because of the first quarter's high organic growth and recent contract wins.

None of these assumptions are hopeful, I find them rather pessimistic in fact (Author's DCF)

These assumptions remain almost unrealistically conservative. The business could easily make more than two small acquisitions, continue to grow organically faster than expected, have greater than 5% EBITDA margins due to cyber contracts, buy back shares at a lower average price, use its balance sheet more aggressively, and/or be priced similarly or even greater than comparable companies. The following valuation is therefore quite safe in my opinion:

Note that in the terminal year I assume $24.5M of cash is left on the balance sheet. If management could find a use for that, the value of the business would be much higher. (Author's Calculations)

Despite the safety of my assumptions, the stock continues to trade at 68% of what could be considered fair value. SECU remains a bargain with multi-bagger potential, especially if management continues to execute.

Drawbacks

The stock could stay undervalued for some time, as it lacks an obvious catalyst.

SSC did enlist a firm to help get the stock more institutional ownership, the fruits of which I hope to see in the future. The current pessimistic market is also ignoring small caps, which is likely to change at some point. I'm not sure when, but the value apparent will surely be realized at some point.

The financials continue to poorly reflect the actual situation of the business, warding off potential investors who are screening through stock quotes instead of digging into financials. Before accounting for near-cash (legacy assets being liquidated and steadily decreasing working capital requirements), SECU appears fully valued. We know this is not the case, but the stock will likely attract more interest in a year or two when legacy assets have been liquidated and the acquisition has been fully integrated; the stock could suddenly appear on quotes at half the valuation it currently does. The market has a way of sniffing out value though, so I'm not inclined to wait for that moment.

It's also the case that many money managers are currently unable to buy SECU right now because its market-cap is so small. Continued organic growth and maybe an acquisition could draw the attention of more investors, pushing the market-cap into the range where managers could start to take positions. This won't be immediate, but when it happens, we could see a massive re-rating.

Concerns are entirely market oriented. I have very few concerns with the business, especially given recent events. Patience should reward owners.

Conclusion

Management continues to execute, and the business continues to grow sales, margins, and in quality.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that SSC Security Services Corp., made the TSX Venture 50, distinguishing it from many other issues on the Venture Exchange.

SSC gets noticed (SSC Website)

The market has not realized it yet, but patient, astute investors could take advantage now.

