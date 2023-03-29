Will The Concentrated Rally Fizzle Out?

Apr. 03, 2023 6:57 AM ETInvesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)SPY, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA
Viking Analytics profile picture
Viking Analytics
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • The rally in 2023 has been largely concentrated in the top stocks in the S&P 500.
  • Concentrated rallies like this have often preceded drawdowns and volatility in the past.
  • There are fundamental reasons to be cautious in this market, while many technical signals continue to be optimistic.

Close up soda condensation bubbles

Jonathan Knowles

The first quarter of 2023 has been a great beginning for stocks. A recent Bloomberg headline summarizes the bullishness in the face of a banking crisis: Nasdaq 100 Enters Bull Market as Bank Jitters Ease, Tech Rallies.

While

NVDA, APPL, MSFT, RSP

TradingView

Index Concentration SIgnal

Viking Analytics

quarterly return

Viking Analytics

quarterly return

Viking Analytics

quarterly return

Viking Analytics

Market Navigator SIgnals

Market Navigator Signals (Viking Analytics)

This article was written by

Viking Analytics profile picture
Viking Analytics
4.67K Followers
Systematic and quantitative analysis.Rob McBride has 15+ years of experience in the systematic investment space and is a former Managing Director at a $14 Billion hedge fund. Rob has deep experience with market data, software and model building in financial markets. Erik Lytikainen has 25+ years of experience as an entrepreneur, business developer and financial analyst. He founded Viking Analytics in 2015 after selling a commodity production & trading company he co-founded in 2006.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and is not trading advice. I am long equities, including SPY, at reduced exposures.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.