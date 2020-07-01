Centamin: A Better Year Ahead For This Small-Cap Producer

Apr. 03, 2023
Summary

  • Centamin was one of the best-performing gold miners last year, outperforming its benchmark by ~2500 basis points, with it being one of a few miners to deliver on guidance.
  • This was an impressive feat given the inflationary pressures felt sector-wide, but higher improved productivity and cost savings partially offset the increased diesel/consumables costs.
  • Unfortunately, this didn't show up in unit costs, which increased 13% year-over-year and came in above the industry average of ~$1,290/oz.
  • That said, investors should see the fruits of Centamin's hard work show up in H2 2023 and 2024, and with the potential to become a dual-asset gold producer by 2026, I see CELTF as a Buy on any pullbacks below US$1.02.

Just over three months ago, I wrote on Centamin plc (OTCPK:CELTF), noting that while the company had a solid year as it met guidance and made continued progress on its cost savings initiatives, the

Sukari Mine Operations

Centamin - Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Average Realized Gold Price

Sukari Underground Exploration Success

Centamin - Cost Savings Program Success To Date

Centamin - AISC, Industry Average AISC & Forward Estimates

Centamin - FY2021 & FY2022 Results & Annual Earnings After Profit-Share

Egypt's Eastern Desert Exploration Blocks & Work Program

