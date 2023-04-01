The Change In The ESG Rating Methodology Of MSCI May Have Impacts On Capital Markets

Apr. 03, 2023 7:35 AM ET
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • MSCI announced that it will change its ESG rating methodology by removing the so-called adjustment factors (ESG momentum and ESG tail risk) from the calculation of the ESG Quality Score.
  • An increasing number of companies are starting to report on their E, S, or G practices or improving their reporting under the current demand for ESG data. As a result, more companies received an ESG rating upgrade. These upgrades were magnified at the fund level by the momentum adjustment.
  • The removal of the adjustment factors will make the requirements to receive a top rating more ambitious and rigorous. Therefore, the new practice should be in favor of investors.

Businessman hand using a laptop with ESG icon on screen display, taking into account modern technologies and environmental safety. ESG environment social governance investment business concept.

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

By Detlef Glow

At the end of March 2023, MSCI announced that the company will change its ESG rating methodology by removing the so-called adjustment factors (ESG momentum and ESG tail risk) from the calculation of the

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.48K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.