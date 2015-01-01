Medifast (NYSE:MED) is a global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®. Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs. The company produces, distributes and sells weight loss and weight management products directly online and through franchise distribution. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of consumable products, which include bars, bites, cereal crunch, drinks, oatmeal, pancakes, pretzels, puffs, hearty choices, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes and soups.
The company sells different types of products, which are formed on the basis of its proprietary formulas. The products are sold under different brands including the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast etc. OPTAVIA product line is sold through its community of independent coaches who offer support and guidance to their clients. Medifast claims to have a consistent, scalable model.
What I like about this company can be quickly listed with bullet points.
The negative views can also be quickly listed in bullet points:
MED is not for every investor. The negative side of an investment in this company for passive income investors is given below while I also mention why I view them positively. These are my own views.
The following table is from my personal historical dividend database related to MED:
One can see the highest yield from MED was in year 2020 when Covid crash took MED market prices to yield as high as 9.22%. Can such a crash again happen? I do not have a crystal ball to predict. Probably this time around, the low prices can be as low as $95 or near about. Hence I am not going to wait for such crash prices. I rate this a good buy around $95 or below and a very fair price when it yields 6%+ as of now given its dynamics.
I plan to accumulate shares of MED to a max of 1% of my portfolio size in a slow manner. Those who have read my earlier articles know that I trade as well as hold shares for long term. I always go long and never short. I follow the day charts and work accordingly. If I add, say one lot at $103 then I patiently wait for the prices to bounce back a little, say 2% as a minimum. Then I exit 90 or 95 of those share bought depending on that swings gain say at $105 or $106 or even higher. Depending on the price exited, the short term gains made are considered as my reserve gains or moat I create against any unexpected price drops over time. In this case, say $ 2 per share on 95 shares exited (example), will generate $190 and the 5 shares retained will get a price advantage of $38 on my cost.
Thus the cash flow cost for me will be $103 less $38 or $65. I will do similar trades over time and slowly build the position to reach 1% of my portfolio over time. The cash flow cost should make my future dividend income on these long held shares over 10% of my net investments. Any missteps will make me hold these shares at a minimum of 6%+ yield with which I am happy as well. Following me or this method, one should not over accumulate any large portion in any one single company. Hence trade or invest at your risk. I just shared my views here. I am not a qualified investment advisor. During the last few weeks, I started trading MED and I already have a small position with net cash flow cost of $50. I will continue this till the price range remains with a dividend yield greater than 6% yield.
The April expiry 95 strike PUT or 90 strike PUT are very attractive for a cash secured PUT. Even if they expire, the return could work out to well over 20% pa return rate. But I do not recommend any over exposure and the total holdings inclusive of such option assignment should be well within a moderate portfolio percentage.
