Qantas Is Not The Long Term Buy It Appears

Apr. 03, 2023 8:30 AM ETQantas Airways Limited (QABSY)QUBSF
Caterer Goodman Partners profile picture
Caterer Goodman Partners
671 Followers

Summary

  • Qantas is Australia's leading airline and has benefited from a return of air travel, lack of competition, and government support.
  • Delayed investment in new planes has temporarily improved earnings yet an estimated spend of $28 b USD on plans over a decade will soon start to drag on earnings.
  • Local competition is returning just as consumer trust in Qantas has plummeted while China reopening business has disappointed so far.
  • Despite an attractive valuation of 6.5 times earnings, we believe that tailwinds are temporary and long term earnings will revert to pre-COVID averages.
  • We rate Qantas a hold with a negative bias.

Qantas 747-400

Boeing746/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Qantas (OTCPK:QABSY) is Australia's dominant airline which has benefitted greatly from reopening following COVID controls. Record earnings have been achieved in an environment with muted competition.

In this report, we first explain the recent record

Chart
Data by YCharts

Qantas Revenue and Profit after Tax

Caterer Goodman

Net Debt Range

Qantas

Mortgage Stress

AMP

Australian Consumer Confidence

ANZ Research

Average Fleet Age Airlines

Caterer Goodman

Qantas Fleet Age

Guardian

Australian Airline Market Share

ACCC

Revenue per Passenger

ACCC

Chinese Air Capacity

McKinsey

This article was written by

Caterer Goodman Partners profile picture
Caterer Goodman Partners
671 Followers
CGP Asset Management manages discretionary trading accounts for clients in a “Global Technology Growth” strategy. This strategy combines quantitative and qualitative elements with a global perspective. The parent company Caterer Goodman Partners was co-founded by Owen Caterer in 2011 as a financial advisory firm, but since 2017 has focused exclusively on discretionary trading accounts on Interactive Brokers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.