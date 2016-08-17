William Barton

Why HSBC stock?

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) stock has gained 29.82% when you look at the 6-month chart. But this uptrend has been followed by a little bit of a decline particularly over the last month. Is it time to add more shares? We’ll explore some key trends of the global bank in this analysis.

The number one thing HSBC has going for it is the extensive brand recognition. HSBC has still got it, listing among the systematically important global banks in 2022. Additionally, HSBC’s core brand name peaked as the #1 banking brand in the United Kingdom and Europe in the same year. No longer wanting to be the world’s local bank, HSBC realigned their purpose in 2011. This repositioning resulted in cost-cutting measures and several international branch closures.

Shareholders will be pleased that the bank is still striving to become the “world’s leading and most respected international bank”. Analysts are bullish on the stock with a price target of $44.74 being set for the year. We do like the valuation currently as HSBC shares are trading 5.29x the EPS estimate for 2023.

Troubles in the banking sector – Credit Suisse buyout and Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Usually, when there is a crisis, there are plenty of opportunities. As these two crises play out, we believe banking stocks are ripe for the picking. Credit Suisse is no more because of mismanagement. We don’t think this is an issue in HSBC as the evidence in the rest of this report confirms this.

The Credit Suisse share slump spelt doom and this is not the case with HSBC as analysts are bullish on the stock. HSBC’s risk profile which will be explored as we go along in this report is not as bad as CS. ECB President Christine Lagarde is of the opinion that the banking sector is in a better position than it was in 2008.

There is nothing remotely close to a flight of depositors at HSBC, the factor that really sealed Credit Suisse's fate. Nonetheless, there is panic in the market and investors are still anxious. This is the perfect time to start buying the shares of HSBC. It has a strong balance sheet and the liquidity position satisfies our scrutiny. After all, it was the close inspection of liquidity that sort of did it for CS. There has been a global banking sell-off in recent weeks, but HSBC has all the ingredients in place to bounce back.

As far as the SVB debacle is concerned, we wish to highlight that HSBC is a very different bank. It is for one thing a big international bank with a broader deposit base. Unlike SVB, HSBC is not as dependent on the high-risk tech sector. Like the other banks that will be talked about in this article, HSBC also has more diverse bond holdings. Additionally, HSBC has strengthened its banking footprint in the UK with the acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank UK for a symbolic £1. The move was welcomed by the U.K. tech sector and it shows the extent of HSBC’s resources that we keep touting.

How the peers were chosen in the comparison

When looking for peers for HSBC, the obvious choice was Standard Chartered PLC (LON: STAN). It has been described as a rival of HSBC by no less than the Financial Times. Both companies are British multinational banks and have started capitalizing on their extensive presence in Asia. So we felt it made a lot of sense to include STAN in the peer evaluation. Analysts have touted the fundamentals of these two banks with the share price falling in both cases.

As far as selecting Wells Fargo (WFC) is concerned, we opted for this Big Four bank because it was close in market cap to HSBC at the moment. Bank of America (BAC) has a market cap of $228.78 billion right now and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently worth $383.55 billion. These banks are then much bigger and it wouldn't make for a fair comparison. We had gone with Wells Fargo in our previous article on HSBC as well, so it made sense to look at the latest figures and different metrics. Another interesting point is that Wells Fargo has back-end operations in India with offices in major cities. With HSBC being a major player in India, this makes for a good comparison too.

Let's start out with an examination of certain metrics/ratios that are important when valuing banks.

TBV Multiples

HSBC’s tangible book value (TBV) (equity minus intangible assets and goodwill) indicates that bank is undervalued. The Tangible Book per Share was $41.61. Consequently, HSBC’s Price to Tangible Book Ratio is 0.82 since the stock is trading at $34.13.

The TBV multiples of HSBC are quite good when you compare with Wells Fargo which is trading today at a Price to Tangible Book Ratio of 1.15. Standard Chartered is the best buy currently with a Price to Tangible Book Ratio of 0.49.

Nonetheless, HSBC wins out based on the performance of this metric over the past 13 years. It has the lowest median ratio and also reports less volatility than WFC and STAN.

Loan-to-Deposit Ratios

The loan-to-deposit ratio of HSBC is around 63% as of September 2022. Hence, the liquidity position looks good and the deposits have been lent out prudently. The global presence of HSBC has helped considerably in maintaining sound funding and liquidity with access to capital markets worldwide. This comes as U.S. banks saw their loan-to-deposit ratios rise with loan growth swelling and deposit growth declining. Wells Fargo has a slightly higher loan-to-deposit ratio of 69% in 2022. This is an increase from the 60% recorded in 2021 and the 63% in 2020.

For Standard Chartered, the loan-to-deposit ratio came in at 70% for 2022. It was 68% in 2021, so this represents a 200 basis point increase. This is further proof that HSBC is doing a good job.

Capital Ratios

Even as HSBC’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a measure of core capital expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets like loans, has fallen to 13.6%, there is an expectation that the capital ratios will recover. Stronger internal capital generation and again the access to global capital markets were cited as factors that will lead to the resurgence of the capital ratios.

HSBC’s CET1 ratio stands on par with other large banks in Europe for the most part. As of September 2019, Standard Chartered had similar capital ratios, so we have to assume that the figure didn’t change much since then.

Wells Fargo's CET1 capital ratio ended 2021 at 11.4%. Starting in 2022, its regulatory CET1 minimum is only expected to be 9.1%. So HSBC does have the excess capital to continue share buybacks and paying dividends in comparison.

Revenue and Earnings

Revenue generation of HSBC is steady over 2018-2022, with the most recent year-on-year (YoY) growth standing at 4.14% (2021-2022). This comes in above the revenue growth over 2020-2021 which was 2.11%. Major contributor to 2022 revenue is the wealth & personal banking segment at 44%, followed by commercial banking at 29%, and global banking & markets at 27%.

The net profit margin was 24.02% as of September 30, 2022. HSBC’s profit after tax was $16.7 billion in 2022, up from $14.7 billion in 2021. It is nice to see that even with a decline in operating income triggered by an unexpected rise in expenses, HSBC has been keeping well going by this metric. Additionally, HSBC sustained better revenue generation and growth compared to Wells Fargo and Standard Chartered in the peer analysis below.

USD in millions FY HSBC WFC STAN HSBC Growth Levels WFC Growth Levels STAN Growth Levels Revenue 2018 63,796 86,408 14,773 N/A N/A N/A 2019 70,861 85,063 15,329 9.97% -1.58% 3.63% 2020 62,883 72,340 14,915 -12.69% -17.59% -2.78% 2021 64,236 78,492 14,632 2.11% 7.84% -1.93% 2022 67,013 73,785 16,178 4.14% -6.38% 9.56% Click to enlarge

The key takeaway from looking at the respective figures and their growth levels is that HSBC is less volatile in its past performance when compared to these peer banks. Comparing the revenue numbers, HSBC has a lot higher topline than its historic rival Standard Chartered. It is almost five times that of Standard Chartered’s revenue figures over the years. It is no wonder that HSBC was one of the big banks speculated to possibly buy out Standard Chartered. This rumor itself places HSBC as the superior bank (comparing with STAN) in the eyes of the financial world and the numbers speak for themselves.

USD in millions FY HSBC WFC STAN HSBC Growth Levels WFC Growth Levels STAN Growth Levels EBIT 2018 18,592 28,055 4,504 N/A N/A N/A 2019 12,022 25,476 4,862 -54.65% -10.12% 7.36% 2020 7,907 2,220 4,623 -52.04% -1047.57% -5.17% 2021 18,130 27,126 4,338 56.39% 91.82% -6.57% 2022 16,893 15,269 5,512 -7.32% -77.65% 21.30% Click to enlarge

In terms of EBIT, Standard Chartered looks like the best bet. EBIT is a great way to gauge the pure earnings potential of a company. But it has its limitations. As we saw earlier, HSBC is the larger bank. The market cap is $132.82 billion compared to Standard Chartered’s $20.84 billion. So we can assume that HSBC pays a lot more in taxes. These taxes are factored out of the analysis when it comes to EBIT so that may be one of the reasons for STAN posting better figures.

We were able to get long-term debt numbers. HSBC has just over $100 billion as of 2022, while Standard Chartered had $77 billion in long-term debt as of 2021. The 2022 Standard Chartered figures were not available, but it is safe to say that the values may be around that ballpark. For its size, STAN is carrying a lot of long-term debt and removing this factor, in the case of EBIT, may have resulted in making it look good.

FY HSBC WFC STAN HSBC Growth Levels WFC Growth Levels STAN Growth Levels EBIT Margin 2018 29.14% 32.47% 30.49% N/A N/A N/A 2019 16.97% 29.95% 31.72% -71.71% 8.41% 3.88% 2020 12.57% 3.07% 31.00% -35.00% -875.57% -2.32% 2021 28.22% 34.56% 29.65% 55.46% 91.12% 4.55% 2022 25.21% 21.18% 34.07% -11.94% -63.17% 12.97% Click to enlarge

Standard Chartered has done well by this metric. HSBC is not too far behind. Keep in mind, that anything above 10% is considered good for the EBIT margin. Overall, we recommend buying more of HSBC stock at current prices. Yet, we felt this fundamental analysis and peer evaluation going back some years will help investors in making their decision.

USD in millions FY HSBC WFC STAN HSBC Growth Levels WFC Growth Levels STAN Growth Levels EBT 2018 19,890 28,538 2,548 N/A N/A N/A 2019 13,347 24,198 3,713 -49.02% -17.94% 31.38% 2020 8,777 581 1,613 -52.07% -4064.89% -130.19% 2021 18,906 28,816 3,347 53.58% 97.98% 51.81% 2022 17,528 14,969 4,286 -7.86% -92.50% 21.91% Click to enlarge

Source: MarketScreener

HSBC does well in this section as its EBT is not as volatile as Standard Chartered. Wells Fargo has been extremely volatile in comparison. The only blemish for HSBC is that its 2022 EBT has declined YOY, whereas Standard Chartered has posted some growth. Overall, we like HSBC here.

USD in millions FY HSBC WFC STAN Total Assets 2018 2,558,124 1,895,883 688,762 2019 2,715,152 1,927,555 720,398 2020 2,984,164 1,952,911 789,050 2021 2,957,939 1,948,068 827,818 2022 2,966,530 1,881,016 819,920 Click to enlarge

Source: MacroTrends

The total asset base of HSBC is strong, comparative to major peers considered in this article. We are happy that HSBC has done well since we published our earlier piece.

FY HSBC WFC STAN ROA 2018 0.6% 1.2% 0.2% 2019 0.3% 1.1% 0.3% 2020 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% 2021 0.5% 1.2% 0.3% 2022 0.6% 0.7% 0.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Finbox

The return on assets ratio has rebounded to 0.6% in 2022, steadily increasing over the last five years after the hiccups in 2019 and 2020.

FY HSBC WFC STAN ROE 2018 7.7% 11.53% 2.09% 2019 3.6% 10.23% 3.66% 2020 2.3% 1.04% 0.65% 2021 7.1% 10.65% 3.62% 2022 8.7% 6.63% Click to enlarge

Source: Statista and MacroTrends

The return on equity has improved too with a value of 8.7% in 2022. Apologies for the missing value in the metrics for STAN, we couldn’t access this 2022 figure.

USD in millions FY HSBC WFC STAN Cash from Operations 2018 32,515 36,073 25,292 2019 29,743 6,730 -926 2020 182,220 2,051 21,234 2021 104,312 -11,525 12,218 2022 26,434 27,048 Click to enlarge

Going by cash flows from operations, we feel HSBC has it together. Cash flows are the lifeblood of companies, and in this regard, HSBC stands stronger even more so than the peers explored in this article.

FY HSBC WFC STAN ROE 2018 7.7% 11.53% 2.09% 2019 3.6% 10.23% 3.66% 2020 2.3% 1.04% 0.65% 2021 7.1% 10.65% 3.62% 2022 8.7% 6.63% Click to enlarge

Once again, HSBC has performed remarkably well. More evidence that HSBC is fundamentally well poised going forward.

USD in billions FY HSBC WFC STAN Market Capitalization 2018 167.08 216.91 25.58 2019 159.18 227.54 29.85 2020 106.94 124.78 20.04 2021 124.78 191.31 18.63 2022 128.58 157.34 21.82 Click to enlarge

Source: Stock Analysis

If you look at the market cap figures, it does tell you that HSBC has room to run. With HSBC’s renewed strategy, we feel that it may catch up to WFC in the years to come. As it is the gap is getting smaller, with WFC losing momentum in this regard.

FY HSBC WFC STAN P/E Ratio 2018 13.25 10.5 18.9 2019 26.67 12.6 59.0 2020 27.44 69.7 36.1 2021 9.90 9.44 10.7 2022 8.68 13.04 8.7 Click to enlarge

Source: Finbox

HSBC has maintained a healthy P/E ratio of 8.68 in 2022, even with the volatilities in the share price and earnings. HSBC stands on par with peers in terms of other key metrics such as PB and P/S. The PB is less than 1 and it appears to be very much undervalued in the peer comparison. Additionally, the P/S ratios suggest that the shares can be purchased at current prices, particularly when compared to WFC’s values.

FY HSBC WFC STAN Price/Book Ratio (PB) 2018 0.90 1.11 0.51 2019 0.87 1.22 0.62 2020 0.54 0.68 0.45 2021 0.63 1.02 0.42 2022 0.69 0.88 N/A Click to enlarge

Source: MarketScreener

There were quite a few sources and we ultimately went with Stock Analysis. This was because the site mentions that it got the data from the SEC filings. There was some divergence in the financial data and we hope that Standard Chartered metrics are accurate as the Stock Analysis site does not list this.

FY HSBC WFC STAN Price/Sales (P/S) 2018 2.63 2.51 1.16 2019 2.24 2.62 1.95 2020 1.70 1.68 1.34 2021 1.95 2.44 1.27 2022 2.09 2.13 1.35 Click to enlarge

Source: CompaniesMarketCap.com and MacroTrends

P/S ratio is calculated by dividing market cap by revenue, which is how we derived the 2022 figure for STAN.

Investment Case

We see three key themes on how HSBC is attempting to maximize shareholder value creation. We saw previously that HSBC is resilient amidst adversities. This is best exemplified in its brand recognition. It could be argued that a brand is a moat and will automatically keep a company strong for many years. This is our number one theme in the investment case for HSBC. The HSBC brand tops the most prominent lists globally with being ranked the #1 banking brand in the United Kingdom and Europe in 2022 as we mentioned at the outset. It has also won multiple awards such as Number 1 Trade Finance Bank in the UK. Also, HSBC has reshaped their portfolio with strategic exits from draining markets while continuing capital reallocations and acquisition across growth markets in Asia. We see this leading to a strategic geographically diverse base to generate more profits.

Our number two theme is dividends. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 43.21% based on trailing 12 months of earnings. HSBC has come in for some slack, though, because its dividend track record is shaky. But the recent dividend cut cannot really be blamed on the bank as it was due to British regulations in 2020 owing to the pandemic. Anyway, at the moment, HSBC dividend yields are strong which is what led us to explore this big bank in the first place. A combination of strong yields along with the fact that the dividend payout ratio is less than 50% means that HSBC continues to be very appealing to income investors.

The number three theme we observed is reinvesting. HSBC is always looking to pursue organic growth in its global business and it has been successful in this endeavor. If history is any indication HSBC will look at strategic geographic investments. HSBC has moved out of the US retail banking sector and is positioning itself to benefit from the growth seen in Asia. In more news from North America, HSBC Canada might be purchased by Royal Bank of Canada (RY) in what could be Canada’s biggest banking deal on record. In Europe, HSBC is planning to sell its retail banking business in France as part of its strategic objectives. We feel all this will free up capital for high ROI spending in regions that are expected to grow immensely.

Digitization is another avenue HSBC has been pursuing as part of its core strategy. In 2020, HSBC expected to spend $5.8 billion on technology. Blockchain is something that the bank is investing in as well with launch of Orion. HSBC investors stand to benefit from these organic growth investments and it will help over the long-term.

HSBC engages in share repurchasing and looks to step this up in the second half of this year. This may have bolstered the EPS over 2021-2022 compared to previous years. HSBC fared well over the last five years lining up behind WFC, but much ahead of STAN. HSBC stock did slightly rise over this, possibly gaining the traction expected by the bank. But share repurchases do have their limitations. We felt return on capital employed may be a proper metric here to see how returns fared for HSBC investors amidst repurchases. HSBC’s median return on capital employed was a healthy 3.2% from fiscal years December 2017 to 2021. This signals to us that HSBC is possibly vigilant over maintaining a strong cash (liquidity) and capital positioning to fund the share repurchasing while possibly relying less on debt.

Since HSBC’s profits have skyrocketed in the last earnings release and going by the fact that it has posted some healthy fundamentals that have been explored above, we think the stock is very attractive at the moment. The dividend should be safe as is the case with the strong brand. Share buybacks may keep coming given the robust cash positions of the bank. The investments that the firm has made are yet to bore fruit and so should be accretive to earnings immediately.

Risks

Recent years saw some big macro risks. HSBC has exposed itself to risks in the Chinese real estate market with its purchase of the notes of property developer China Evergrande Group. There has been a reported liquidity crisis at this firm. HSBC has since sold the Evergrande notes in attempt to calm investors. Even so, being a China bull does bring with it possible downsides as illustrated by the whole Evergrande fiasco.

Over in Europe, the downfall of Credit Suisse and the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. could hurt economic growth. Banks in Europe are looking to conserve cash in the follow-up to these crises. This comes even as inflation has declined sharply. The prolonged Russia-Ukraine war can again negatively impact energy and commodity prices, though.

In recent news, minority shareholders have called for higher dividend payments and radical restructuring. We do feel this is unwarranted especially when taking into account that the 2022 annual dividend was its biggest payout in four years. Additionally, the bank’s profitability has really taken off and so the restructuring may not be needed momentarily. Nonetheless, this standoff poses a risk as it can lead to uncertainty in the eyes of investors.

Conclusion - Risks May Be a Blessing Possibly in The Short Term

McKinsey states that the rise in interest prices can boost short-term revenue and profitability of the global banking industry, boosting net interest margins. HSBC should stand to benefit with profits already doubling in the last earnings release.