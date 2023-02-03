stocknshares

The worst of the banking crisis is speculated by some to have already passed, but I believe the financial sector and regional banks in particular are not yet in the clear. For this reason, I rate the Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) a Hold for the time being.

Moving forward, regional banks are likely to be subject to heavier scrutiny and greater precautions surrounding operations like lending. This would be for the sake of minimizing the chances of another crisis similar to that in March. Though this could reduce the chances of a subsequent debacle, new policies could reduce the profitability of many regional banks and make them a generally less compelling asset for investors. KBWR and some of its peers could be the first to fall victim to such effects as these funds don't hold large, robust banks and instead focus on smaller alternatives.

I rate this ETF a long-term hold, but reaping benefits in the next few years could demand that one develops a thicker skin against downside risk. In the same sense, investors could be due for some bearish periods before positive momentum emerges. I don't believe that KBWR is a low-quality fund, but rather the current environment is just quite against its favor.

Strategy

KBWR tracks the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking TR USD Index and uses a full replication technique. Though this ETF might not provide broad exposure to the banking industry, investors can rest assured that KBWR most accurately tracks its designated benchmark. This ETF invests in both growth and value stocks within United States equity markets. The financial sector tends to be less growth-oriented than sectors like technology. Therefore, weightings in KBWR tend to be more value-oriented.

Holdings Analysis

This ETF holds financial stocks located solely within the United States. Companies within KBWR's portfolio are mainly oriented towards small cap, high quality regional banks. Based on the visual below, this ETF's holdings tend to focus most on value, low size, and quality in order to deliver the most effective, risk-managed returns.

etf.com

The top 10 stocks in KBWR account for 30% of the whole portfolio with the top 25 also comprising 61%. This ETF consists of only 52 holdings, meaning KBWR is not especially top heavy. Concentration risk is likely not a fundamental caveat in this ETF on the basis of individual holdings. However, investors may want to consider possible concentration risks arising from narrow sector and geographical focus.

Strengths

Fundamental Features

KBWR's fundamental composition could potentially suit it well for what's to come in the economy and for investors, despite not holding any stocks of larger banks. This ETF is a small-cap fund with a decent dividend yield of over 3.2%. Small-cap ETFs have risen in popularity and could become a more primary consideration in the coming time. Potential edges include but are not limited to lesser valuation issues and more opportunities to capitalize on the early stages of growth.

This ETF has slightly higher dividends than a few of its peers. This could serve investors well in the near future, as many are increasingly less willing to put returns up to growth alone. Additionally, more investors are settling for safety and stable returns over high risk/reward as the market outlook remains treacherous and uncertain.

Relative Performance And Future Implications

This ETF has performed quite well against its peers through some of the more unforgiving market periods experienced in the last year.

Based on the chart below, KBWR appears to mostly outperform for the back half of 2022. During this time, the economy experienced relentless hikes that wore down companies, particularly those that were growth-oriented, within many sectors outside of financials.

Data by YCharts

Within the past three years, KBWR appears to have performed comparably to its peers.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, this ETF could be one to hold in the long term as KBWR as its price trend is pretty solid and doesn't seem to reflect any major cautionary notes. Additionally, this ETF could potentially stand up to future shocks better than some of its alternatives just based on how it responded to rate hikes in late 2022.

Weaknesses

Fundamental Features

KBWR is quite volatile. As seen below, both its standard deviation and annualized volatility can be seen as cautionary notes.

Seeking Alpha

I still believe that investors could profit in the next 3-5 years with this ETF, but their patience and present bias is likely to be tested within this time frame.

Liquidity is also a potential issue in KBWR, as its daily dollar volumes are mediocre.

Seeking Alpha

Many are already hesitant to invest in regional banking assets like this ETF. The prospect of taking the risk of with KBWR and then not being able to sell it for a decent price could dissuade investors, particularly those who are more loss-averse.

Regional Banks vs. Big Banks

KBWR doesn't hold any larger banks and instead focuses on smaller, regional banks. This aspect could be beneficial as regional banks might offer more narrow exposure to niche markets. However, many regional banks continue to struggle after recent crises.

Larger banks also often have stronger balance sheets and greater access to funding. For investors, this could lessen the worry of the bank's failure eating away at their returns. Recent crises have even prompted the inception of new ETFs designed specifically to hedge against bank failures. An example would be the very recent Roundhill Big Bank ETF (BIGB).

Opportunities

Buying The Dip

Bank collapses in the beginning of March sent shockwaves across the financial sector. Many have used it as a reason to resent regional bank securities, while others have decided to buy cheap. Those who are buying cheap are primarily insiders, whose knowledge of the banking industry transcends that of the average investor. With time, more could re-evaluate how bank runs in March were somewhat of an overreaction, prompting them to follow the insiders. This could increase the buying pressure and finally provide this ETF with some positive momentum.

Dividends Could Be It

Growth-oriented securities were hit pretty hard in the last year and many continue to struggle. Though growth stocks are speculated to be due for a rebound in the near future, many have already resorted to high-yield alternatives with potentially more stable returns.

KBWR's dividends aren't especially high, but they are somewhat higher than its peers. Therefore, this ETF's yield could serve as its silver lining as dividends rise in popularity.

Threats

Looking For Momentum

This ETF is currently quite cheap and might offer an entry point for long-term profit once the dust has fully cleared following the most recent financial storm. However, KBWR is still showing limited signs of positive momentum. Its price trend for the last month appears to be characterized predominantly by red candlesticks.

Yahoo Finance

The selling pressure is evidently quite strong, and new restrictions and regulations on banks in the future is unlikely to help this ETF's case.

Banks Likely To Face New Hurdles

After March's banking debacle, regional banks are likely due for regulatory changes that could reduce profits and threaten investors' returns. Such changes may include higher funding costs, lesser access to funding, and stricture lending procedures. This could disincentivize emerging companies and startups to borrow money, which may reduce many banks' ability to efficiently generate capital and expand.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

KBWR possesses a solid portfolio of regional banks. Regardless of recent events and future ramifications for investors, regional banks remain an important aspect of the economy. Though this ETF is at a low point, I believe regional bank assets are still fundamentally profitable and could produce generous returns in the long-term. I'm eager to see how KBWR responds to its most recent decline, as the only time it fell further than this was during the pandemic in 2020.

ETF Investment Opinion

I rate KBWR a hold for now. The nature of the financial sector is currently centered around high risk/high reward. This manifests in investors either buying cheap or remaining averse to financial stocks after the damage done by recent crises. That being said, I believe this ETF has a decent amount of room to both grow and decline at the moment, hence my neutral stance.