OPEC+ Surprises, While Manufacturing Remains Challenged

Marc Chandler
  • May WTI settled near three-week highs before the weekend near $75.65, and opened today near $80. It reached almost $81.70 before stabilizing, and is straddling the $80 area before the North American session.
  • Most Asia-Pacific markets advanced, with South Korea's Kospi a notable exception after poor March trade figures.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is edging higher to extend its rally to the fourth consecutive session. US equity futures are trading lower.
  • The US dollar is mixed. The New Zealand dollar joins the Japanese yen and Swiss franc on the downside, while the Scandis and Australian and Canadian dollars lead the advancers.
  • Emerging market currencies are mostly lower, though the Hungarian forint and Mexican peso are the best performers.

News of OPEC+ unexpected output cuts saw May WTI gap sharply higher and helped lift bond yields. May WTI settled near three-week highs before the weekend near $75.65, and opened today near $80. It reached almost $81.70 before stabilizing, and is straddling the $80 area before

