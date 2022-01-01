FaZe Clan: Saying GG To Time As A Public Company?

Apr. 03, 2023 9:04 AM ETFaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.95K Followers

Summary

  • FaZe is down 95% over the last year and is now considering going private.
  • This comes as fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net losses and cash burn from operations grew against their year-ago comps.
  • FaZe has a cash runway of just over a year left and faces the risk of being delisted by Nasdaq.

Esports Video Gaming Studio With Computers, Gaming Chairs And Neon Lighting

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Players in online gaming oftentimes say good game ("GG") to their opponents at the end of a match. It's a form of good sportsmanship used to indicate a competitive experience. FaZe's (NASDAQ:FAZE) investors might be

Chart
Data by

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
7.95K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.