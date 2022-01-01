onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Players in online gaming oftentimes say good game ("GG") to their opponents at the end of a match. It's a form of good sportsmanship used to indicate a competitive experience. FaZe's (NASDAQ:FAZE) investors might be about to sign off with the same as the company's time as a public company after a more than year-long rout in the common shares looks like it could be coming to an end. FaZe is down 95% over the last year to spark reports that it's looking to go private. Critically, the company is at risk of being delisted with its common shares now trading below Nasdaq's minimum listing requirement. The previously $1 billion company now trades on a $33 million market cap but would likely need around $40 million to $45 million to take the company private.

Data by YCharts

With short interest quite low at 3.68% does the lowered market cap present a buy-in point? No. FaZe is fast burning through its SPAC cash pile and faces less than a year of cash runway left. The esports company and owner of the famous FaZe Clan just reported earnings that saw net losses balloon from their year-ago comp even as revenue recorded a strong increase. Critically, FaZe is now in a race against the clock to reduce its cost base and raise more funds.

Revenue, Cash Burn And Liquidity

FaZe reported fiscal 2022 fourth quarter revenue of $21.4 million, up 33.8% from its year-ago quarter with brand sponsorship sales driving the bulk of these gains. The full-year 2022 revenue was $70 million, up from $53 million in 2021 with FaZe able to leverage the social media reach of its talent to sign advertising partnerships with several companies from McDonald's (MCD) to DoorDash (DASH).

However, the revenue increase was countered by a net loss that grew to reach $19.1 million from $13.6 in the year-ago comp. This drove a negative cash outflow from operations of $6.3 million, up 61.5% from a negative outflow of $3.9 million in the year-ago comp. Total operating cash outflow for fiscal 2022 was $54.3 million with management flagging during their earnings call that they've been more aggressive on cost cuts with an exit from more capital-intensive projects in the content space. They've also followed up with a 17% reduction in headcount. Fourth quarter gross profit margin did deteriorate over its year-ago quarter by 2,240 basis points to 12.6% from 35%.

Critically, fourth quarter general and administrative expenses at $21.9 million constituted 102% of revenue. Hence, even with the 17% reduction in headcount, the company's operating base would still be structurally unprofitable with gross profits during the fourth quarter of just $2.7 million. Cash and equivalents as of the end of the fourth quarter stood at $37.8 million, down sequentially from $43.9 million but up from $17 million in the year-ago period.

A Reverse Stock Split And Taking On Some Debt

FaZe's current cash issues stem from what was 92% of its SPAC investors choosing to redeem their shares to deprive the company of cash. This was around $159 million and was aggregated with $71.4 million worth of PIPE investment defaults. The company's SPAC sponsor B. Riley was unable to cover the full amounts but instead injected around $53.4 million to offset the lost funds.

At the current rate of quarterly burn, FaZe has a cash runway that is around six quarters, with a lower runway assuming cash burn for 2023 is at a 20% to 25% markdown of 2022 operating cash burn. The current stock market zeitgeist is brutal and unkind to unprofitable companies and FaZe would start trading at the end of the SPAC bubble collapse. The company does have no debt and could lean on this avenue to further expand its runway whilst also pursuing a reverse stock split to avert a delisting.

FaZe did not provide 2023 guidance but revenue could grow by at least 20% through 2023 over 2022. This would mean revenue of around $84 million to bring FaZe's forward price-to-sales multiple to 0.4x. Such a rock-bottom multiple for one of the most well-known brands in competitive gaming would have been alien just two years ago. This new negative sentiment has deprived cash-burning companies like FaZe of sufficient opportunities to raise cash. Hence, with the current cost-cutting efforts unlikely to materially reduce its quarterly cash burn, FaZe is to be avoided with more downside likely ahead. However, it's not easy to recommend this as a short with a broad market rally likely in April as the market finally sees an end to the Fed funds rate hiking cycle. A take-private offer at a premium to its current market cap could also be in the works.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.