Aaron Davidson

Monster (MNST) is one of the best stocks of all-time. Energy drinks were an incredible investment opportunity around the turn of the century, and investors were handsomely rewarded for spotting the trend early.

MarketWatch

The market is projected to continue growing, while shifting towards more sugar-free and low-calorie healthier options. Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) has cashed in on this trend. The company has shot up at a CAGR of 151% since 2019 and is up nearly 2,000% over the past 5 years, and has now reached close to a $10B market cap.

Company Presentation Company Presentation

Not only that, but the stock has been remarkably resilient as other high-fliers from 2020-2021 have been slaughtered. The drinks are marketed to a healthier, more active lifestyle with stevia and sucralose sweeteners, natural flavors, and natural colors. As more distributors have signed on, the product has seen remarkable growth. Despite the $10B market cap today, the company still only employs around 378 people.

Company Presentation

In the most recent quarter, the company continued to take market share hand over fist. For the full year 2022, sales grew 108%, with Celsius being the #1 brand driver of overall category growth (22%). Amazon (AMZN) sales grew 83% to $58M, and club sales (Costco (COST)) grew 247% to $138M. Profitability isn't the name of the game here, as sales and marketing expenses grew 372% to $352.8M as the company continues to build out its end-markets.

The big news in October, however, was the tie-up with PepsiCo (PEP). Pepsi received 1.466M class A shares paying a 5% dividend, an executive on the board of directors of Celsius, and an exclusive partnership to distribute Celsius drinks with some geographic autonomy. Additionally, as Celsius builds out internationally, the agreement will give the right of first offer to Pepsi.

Celsius currently operates in China through a local distributor and purchased a company in the Nordics. However, neither market has really gained traction and European revenue actually declined 18% in the most recent quarter. Looking forward, the Pepsi partnership is an enormous opportunity to flex the larger company's relationships internationally to get Celsius on shelves.

However, there remain some pretty clear risks. Celsius remains a high-flying company growing at a breakneck pace with little in the way of proven profitability or governance. I wouldn't be shocked to see Pepsi scoop them up at some point, but either way, investors need to know what they're buying. The most recent 10-K had a completely repeated paragraph. This doesn't seem like a huge deal, but it's incredibly uncommon to see a typo of that magnitude on the first page of the business section of a 10-K. Additionally, the company lost a lawsuit filed by rapper Flo Rida for 250,000 shares of the company promised in 2014. The company was found to have fraudulently concealed information related to the breach of contract. Lastly, the 10-K discusses a past SEC request for documents. This could be nothing, but with the pace of growth Celsius has driven, there's potential here for poor corporate controls which could cause some trouble down the line.

Additionally, the energy drink market is increasingly saturated. As research for this article, I went to a few different stores and counted the healthy-branded energy drinks. There were never fewer than 4 other brands, outside of Monster and Red Bull, competing directly for shelf space with Celsius. The company has done well to introduce more and more flavors and varieties to attempt to grab shelf space, much like Pepsi and Coca-Cola (KO) have done successfully over the years. However, consumer tastes are fickle, and we are looking at relatively newfound growth for the company.

Company Presentation

However, I think that the opportunity is impressive, despite the risks. Expenses are growing, but the company does need to grab share and build out the corporate infrastructure to support its growth. The share sale to Pepsi provided adequate funding for the company to continue its efforts without worrying about profitability for now. The balance sheet is funded to $614.2M. The company is absorbing around $193.2M in termination fees from existing distributors in the switch to Pepsi, but the short-term pain should open many more growth vectors. Gross margins expanded from 40.8% in 2021 to 41.4% in 2022, and G&A expenses grew 32%, much slower than revenues. As the company continues to win with major Pepsi partners, 1600 new healthcare locations, and 1600 colleges and universities announced in the most recent earnings call, investors should expect the massive revenue growth to continue. BJ's is launching to complement the company's $138M in Costco sales in the first quarter, and the future is bright. I'm calling it a speculative buy here, with a small position I'll grow as the story continues to unfold.