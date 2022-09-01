filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our Buy rating on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) after the share price rose 9.5% during March, taking its year-to-date rise to 14.0%, though it remains 11.8% lower than what it was a year ago:

Intuit Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Google Finance (02-Apr-23). Click to enlarge

We initiated our Buy rating on Intuit in September 2019. Shares have since gained 69% (including dividends) in the roughly 3.5 years since our initiation, including 9.5% since our last review in December, though the share price is still more than 35% lower than its peak in November 2021.

Intuit shares have benefited from a general upwards re-rating in Technology stocks following lower rate expectations. Relative to FY23 guidance, the share price now approximately implies a 32x P/E on Non-GAAP EPS and a 63x P/E on GAAP EPS. Our forecasts, which assume a 35x trailing P/E on exit, indicate a total return of 63% (16.5% annualized) by July 2026. Valuation, especially the treatment of non-cash Share-Based Compensation Costs, is the main question on the stock. Operational performance has continued to be strong, with FY23 guidance reiterated at H1 results, driven by the core Small Business & Self-Employed segment (with Mailchimp growing at low-teens), while Credit Karma has continued to shrink in a weak macro environment. We reiterate our Buy rating.

Intuit Buy Case Recap

Intuit is one of the strongest businesses in our coverage, providing mission-critical software and services (with accounting and tax at the core) to small businesses and consumers in the U.S. and selected international markets, on a largely recurring revenue model, including with subscriptions.

Intuit is also a platform business, enjoying strong economies of scale, operational leverage and the ability to cross-sell. Under the "One Intuit Ecosystem" strategy since 2017, management has enabled the flow of data across its platform as well as opened it to third-party operators, creating a powerful ecosystem of apps, data analytics and referrals:

One Intuit Ecosystem (as of 2018) Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18). Click to enlarge

Since 2018, Intuit has further expanded its addressable market through acquisitions, including into personal finance products (with Credit Karma) and small business marketing solutions (with Mailchimp).

Intuit has historically targeted and delivered double-digit revenue growth as well as an expanding EBIT margin. At its last investor day in September 2022, management reaffirmed these long-term targets, as well as revenue growth targets of 15-20% for Small Business & Self-Employed (“SBSE”), 8-12% for Consumer and 20-25% for Credit Karma:

Intuit Long-Term Revenue Growth Expectations By Segment Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-22). Click to enlarge

Valuation is the main question on the stock, especially as operational performance has continued to be stable.

Benefiting From Lower Rate Outlook

Intuit shares have benefited from a general upwards re-rating in Technology stocks following lower rate expectations.

Technology stocks have rebounded significantly since U.S. regulators stepped in to rescue depositors at Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) on March 12. Compared to a month ago (March 3), the NASDAQ has risen 4.6%, and Buy-rated Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) have each risen more than 10%:

Intuit Share Price vs. NASDAQ & Peers (Last 1 Month) Source: Google Finance (02-Apr-23). Click to enlarge

The rebound in Technology stock prices is likely due not just to a return of bullish sentiment, but also to lower rate expectations following the Federal Reserve’s supportive stance towards banks. Compared to a month ago, the 2-year U.S Treasury Bond Yield has fallen by 92 bps (to 4.04%) and the 10-year yield has fallen 65 bps (to 3.47%):

U.S. Yield Curve (Current vs. Prior Periods) Source: Financial Times (02-Apr-23). Click to enlarge

Lower Treasury Bond Yields should theoretically mean a lower Discount Rate and thus a higher Net Present Value in Discounted Cash Flow calculations used to calculate the intrinsic value of stocks, with the effect being especially more pronounced for “Growth” stocks which have more of their expected cashflows further out in the future.

Given Intuit earnings’ record of double-digit growth and proven resilience in past cycles, another comparison is with U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”). The yield on 10-Year U.S. TIPS has fallen back to 1.155%, compared to a recent peak of more than 1.70% last October, and similar to the pre-COVID peak in late 2019:

U.S. 10-Year TIPS Yield (Last 5 Years) Source: CNBC website (02-Apr-23). Click to enlarge

The value of TIPS grows with inflation whereas the size of Intuit earnings has historically grown at double-digits, much faster than inflation. As we will show below, Intuit’s valuation looks attractive in this context, given its Free Cash Flow Yield is in fact higher than the current TIPS yield (and supports a Dividend Yield that is slightly lower).

Intuit Stock Valuation

At $445.83, relative to FY22, Intuit's stock has a P/E of 37.4x relative to Non-GAAP EPS and a P/E of 60.9x relative to GAAP EPS; the main difference between GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS is Share-Based Compensation (“SBC”) costs:

Intuit Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY18-22) Source: Intuit company filings. Click to enlarge

Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) Yield, which we calculate after deducting SBC costs, is 1.5% on FY22 financials. However, FY22 FCF was reduced by an atypically high working capital cash outflow of $436m, which included a $287m increase in accrued compensation and related liabilities.

Relative to the mid-points of the FY23 outlook, Intuit has a P/E of 32x on Non-GAAP EPS and 63x on GAAP EPS.

Intuit has a Dividend Yield of 0.7%, from a dividend of $0.78 per quarter ($3.12 annualized), which was raised by 15% with FY22 results last August. Share buybacks have totaled $1.02bn during H1 FY23, equivalent to 0.8% of the current market capitalization, and management intends to execute more buybacks “in the market each quarter”.

Intuit Stock Forecasts

Since our last update, we have reduced our exit P/E assumption from 38x to 35x, and also cut our dividend and buyback assumptions slightly. Our key assumptions now include:

FY23 EPS of $13.74 (unchanged)

In FY24, Net Income growth of 15.5% (unchanged)

In FY25 and FY26, Net Income growth of 12.5% (unchanged)

FY23 share count of 286m (was 281m)

From FY24, share count to fall by 1% annually (unchanged)

FY23 dividend to be $3.12 (was $3.44)

From FY24, dividend to be based on a Payout Ratio of 23% (was 25%)

P/E of 35x at July 2026 (was 38x)

Our FY26 EPS forecast is unchanged at $20.70:

Illustrative Intuit Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates. Click to enlarge

With shares at $445.83, we expect an exit price of $725 and a total return of 63% (16.5% annualized) by July 2026.

Our forecasts imply a FY22-26 Non-GAAP EPS CAGR of 15.0%. It may appear strange that our annualized forecasted return of 16.5% is higher than this, even though our assumed exit P/E of 35.0x implies a de-rating of about 6.5% relative to the current trailing P/E of 37.4x. This is primarily due to a quirk in our methodology where, because our valuation is always based on the EPS of the last complete fiscal year, the comparison between the current share price and the forecasted exit price in fact involves four years of EPS growth (FY23 to FY26) annualized over slightly more than three years.

Controversy on Intuit Valuation

Valuation, especially the treatment of non-cash Share-Based Compensation Costs, is the main question on the stock.

Even relative to Non-GAAP EPS, Intuit’s trailing P/E of 37.4x (based on FY22) is higher than both our long-term assumption (of 35x) as well as the P/E multiples of a number of other high-quality Software stocks. Microsoft, for example, has a trailing P/E of 31.0x (relative to FY22 ending June 30, 2022).

Intuit’s valuation looks even less favourable if we include SBC costs. Terry Smith, founder and CIO at long-time former Intuit investor Fundsmith, complained about this in his annual shareholder letter in January:

“Intuit removes share-based compensation from their non-GAAP EPS …(and) Intuit is being valued at 28.4 times the non-GAAP consensus estimate. If we include the impact of share-based compensation in Intuit’s 2023 EPS … the shares would be trading at a multiple of about 43 times”

He repeated this criticism at Fundsmith’s AGM in February, where he described the exclusion of SBC costs from Non-GAAP financials as “baloney”. (He was also unhappy with Intuit’s $12bn acquisition of Mailchimp in 2021 as both being outside Intuit’s core market and being about 3-4x over-priced in his view.)

(Fundsmith sold the last of their Intuit holding during December 2022, having started the year with 5.86% of their portfolio, or $2.4bn, in Intuit stock.)

We acknowledge there is some logic in these concerns on valuation. However, as explained above, Intuit’s valuation on an FCF Yield basis is still attractive when compared with the yield on inflation-linked bonds with much lower growth. In addition, even if there were to be a downward de-rating in Intuit’s P/E, its long-term share price growth should still trend towards its long-term double-digit EPS growth over time.

In the meantime, Intuit’s operational performance has continued to be strong.

Intuit’s Stable Operational Performance

Intuit reiterated its FY23 guidance at H1 results on February 23, including revenue growth of 19-12% and Non-GAAP EPS growth of 15-17% for the full year:

Intuit FY23 Guidance Source: Intuit results materials (Q2 FY23). Click to enlarge

Intuit’s key P&L items for H1 FY23 are shown below (we have a month left in Q3 FY23 and Q3 results tend not to be announced until late May each year):

Intuit P&L (H1 FY23 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Intuit results materials (Q2 FY23). Click to enlarge

However, many of the year-on-year comparisons are not meaningful because Consumer revenues are heavily weighted to H2 (86% of FY22 revenues) and SBSE revenues benefited from the Mailchimp acquisition that began contributing only at the start of Q2 FY22.

We therefore focus on comparing H1 year-to-date performance for the SBSE and Credit Karma segments.

Intuit Small Business Segment Accelerated

The core SBSE segment had year-on-year revenue growth of 37.8% in Q1 FY23 and 20.0% in Q2 which, while they appear uneven, in fact represent an acceleration on a 3-year basis once prior-year growth rates are included, especially because FY22 included no Mailchimp contribution in Q1 but a full quarter in Q2:

Intuit SBSE Revenue Growth By Quarter (Since FY21) Source: Intuit company filings. NB. Q1 FY23 growth was 19% excluding Mailchimp acquisition (completed 01-Nov-21). Click to enlarge

On a pro forma basis, Mailchimp revenues grew by low-teens year-on-year in Q2 FY23.

While SBSE revenue fell sequentially in dollar terms in Q2 FY23, this was part of a seasonality pattern also observed in prior years (except in FY22, when Mailchimp started contributing with two months of revenues in Q2):

Intuit SBSE Revenue By Quarter (Since FY21) Source: Intuit company filings. Click to enlarge

We expect strong growth at SBSE to continue in line with its track record and management targets.

Credit Karma Still Shrinking Due to Macro

Credit Karma (a much smaller segment) has continued to shrink, with Q2 FY23 revenues declining by 15.5% year-on-year and by 11.8% sequentially from Q1:

Credit Karma Revenues By Quarter (Since FY21) Source: Intuit company filings. Click to enlarge

Management attributed the decline to a tough macro environment, as CFO Michelle Clatterbuck explained on the call:

“The decline was driven primarily by headwinds in personal loans, home loans, auto insurance and auto loans, partially offset by growth in credit cards and Credit Karma Money. We continue to see an impact across all verticals in this uncertain macro environment.

In credit cards, we continue to see partners tighten eligibility in riskier cohorts. In personal loans, we continue to see pressure as partner's further tightened eligibility, and we expect personal loan revenue to decline this year after a very strong growth in fiscal 2022.”

As we have described in prior articles, Intuit has acknowledged some execution issues at Credit Karma, including the need to improve products and processes. However, things may be stabilizing, with Q2 results slightly ahead of expectations, FY23 guidance remaining unchanged from the last quarter (with a 10-15% revenue decline), and management again reaffirming their confidence in meeting the long-term revenue growth target of 20-25%.

Is Intuit Stock a Buy? Conclusion

Intuit is a high-quality business with proven growth and resilience, and operational performance has continued to be strong, driven by its core SBSE segment in H1.

Intuit shares have rebounded recently, likely benefiting from lower rate expectations following problems affecting certain U.S. banks. Its P/E multiple now exceeds our long-term assumption, and its valuation looks less favorable once non-cash SBC costs are included.

However, Intuit’s forecasted double-digit EPS CAGR means that it is still expected to generate a mid-teens annualized return by June 2026. In addition, its current FCF Yield still compares favorably with the yield on inflation-protected bonds.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Intuit stock.