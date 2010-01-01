Brandon Bell

What is the proper approach to the conflict between the threatening data of climate change and the need for immediate energy which comes mainly from fossil fuels? The answer must somehow address both problems through some kind of compromise, which is unlikely to please dedicated partisans on either side. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has long been committed to such a balanced approach, as I articulated here in his 2020 Shareholder Letter. This issue was inevitably present in the background while he built up positions in both Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). When it comes to the question as to whether he might buy all of OXY, the question of achieving a balance between the different views on energy may be a crucial piece of the decision.

Nobody suggests that Buffett will eventually buy Chevron. For one thing, with a market cap of $309 billion, Chevron is simply too big. A combination of Berkshire Hathaway - with Berkshire's market cap currently at $665B - means that Chevron would be over 30% of the combined company. A merger would thus radically shift the assets of Berkshire in the direction of conventional fossil fuel energy. Buffett clearly wouldn't want that. On the other hand, Buffett kept building his CVX position just as he did with OXY. As a result, Berkshire actually owns more CVX by dollar value (about $30 billion) than he does with OXY.

In percentage terms, Berkshire owns about 9.7% of Chevron versus 23.3% of Occidental. That's two and a half times as much CVX in shares owned outright. With OXY he also has just under $10 billion in the preferred equity he provided during the struggle to win Anadarko plus warrants to buy another $5 billion in shares at a $59.62 price. Exercising those warrants would lift Berkshire's position above 30%, a position from which subsequent purchases would begin to creep its position up to the 51% establishing full control. Just a few months ago, investors were holding their breaths to see if Buffett would lift Berkshire's OXY position above the 20% required to carry it on Berkshire's books using the "equity method." When Berkshire's ownership crossed 20%, Buffett did indeed choose the equity method, which sharply reduced taxes and allowed him to consolidate into Berkshire's operating numbers the percentage of OXY owned. For those who are interested, a similar crossing of the 51% line comes with control in which the entirety of OXY's operating data would be pulled into Berkshire Hathaway. The question now is whether or not Buffett would wish to reach that level of ownership.

What, then, are the larger implications of Buffett's recent buys of Occidental Petroleum? The answers encompass the full range from nothing at all to a major step up in the probability of a takeover. My view has always been that the likelihood of an of Berkshire buying all of OXY is unlikely in the very short term and incalculable in the longer term. Nevertheless the recent buys have prompted me to review the arguments and consider whether the odds of a full takeover have changed.

The Case For Occidental As Simply An investment - For Now

Buffett's original purchases of Occidental were clearly just an investment based on information he gathered while making a $10 billion loan to enable OXY's purchase of Anadarko. Then the collapse of the price of oil in the 2020 lock down of the economy led to a price collapse and threatened to pull OXY under. Faced by other risks, Buffett then sold the shares he received in lieu of cash, a decision which subjected him to a good bit of criticism. It was like a football coach's decision about going for it on fourth down. There may be not be a clear right decision, but heaven help you if your decision proves to be wrong and you lose the game. Meanwhile the cool handling of the crisis by CEO Vicki Hollub brought Buffett back to his original view: Anadarko's Permian assets were a great fit which would be highly profitable when oil and gas swung back to more normal prices. Buffett once again decided to go for it and never mind what his critics thought. This time it worked out. Here's Vicki Hollub reporting in the Feb 28 Q4 Earnings Call Transcript:

In 2022, our record net income of $12.5 billion, generated a return on capital employed of 28%, which is the highest return we have achieved since before 2005. We also delivered record free cash flow before working capital of $13.6 billion, which enabled us to retire more than $10.5 billion of debt and to repurchase $3 billion of common shares. Our return on capital employed was enhanced by exceptional performance as our team set multiple operational and productivity records across our U.S. onshore, Gulf of Mexico and International businesses. OxyChem generated record earnings in our Midstream business approximated guidance."

The simple and no-nonsense tone in summarizing 2022 results is what I have come to expect as a reader of Vicki Hollub earnings calls. She goes on to discuss operational aspects, also good, in the same tone. The analysts participating in the call seemed to agree, mainly asking questions about details as the basics had already been dealt with so openly. The one interesting bit of philosophy establishing a general theme for OXY came as she expressed a lack of interest in getting more involved in LNG, thus:

The LNG question, one of the things that we've always tried to do is make sure that we do things that are within our core competence. And so our core competence is getting the most out of oil & gas reservoirs and handling CO2. So LNG is not something that we would want to be a builder of. And if it's something that we don't want to be a builder of or use as a part of our strategy in our oil & gas development and [indiscernible]. If it's not a part of that, that's not something that we would put our investment dollars in. We're not going to go too far from what we know how to do the best."

That's a pretty succinct statement of policy and philosophy from a no-nonsense CEO - the kind of philosophy Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger appreciate. They would also appreciate CEO Hollub's priorities for using cash. It's hard to argue with her emphasis on paying down debt. It is now below $18 billion, less than half what it was at the $39 billion peak in 2019, the year of the Anadarko acquisition. The debt reduction task is now largely accomplished with the amount running off the books by the end of 2027 now exceeding another $5 billion. That's debt which disappears automatically without expending cash. Thus shareholder return now approaching the $4 billion threshold is sustainable, and both buybacks and dividends can be increased regularly. The greater focus is on buybacks, a choice also certain to please Buffett. Shareholder returns passing the $4 billion mark will also trigger partial retirement of preferred equity loan, lowering the amount paid out at an 8% rate some called usurious. All in all, though Buffett may be a bit sad to see his interest payments begin to shrink he will appreciate the extra percent that comes with early payment and will certainly appreciate the steady progress in overall debt retirement.

OXY's per share growth in earnings and cash flow will also be supported by its capital allocation decisions. Return on common equity will improve. OXY's gross profit margin is 67% compared to 40% at Chevron and 33% at Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), and that performance stands out more clearly considering the fact that all three companies get SA Factor Grades of A+ for Profitability. When it comes to growth, OXY gets a Factor Grade of A- while CVX gets a D- and XOM an F. All things considered, except for the dividend - likely a major motivation for Buffett in buying CVX - one would prefer to own an equal dollar amount of OXY to either of the other oil majors.

That Growth number reflects both operational excellence and discipline but also points up both the huge contribution of the Anadarko Permian assets with the costs quickly going off the books. These numbers also reflect the fact that OXY is much more nimble than the larger integrated companies thanks to its smaller size. In this earlier article on OXY and XOM going back almost exactly a year I pointed up the problems both Chevron and Exxon have in replacing reserves. Over the first two decades of the 21st century, both Chevron and Exxon were unable to replace reserves despite setting 5% annual growth as a priority for each decade. Between 2010 and 2020, according to a study by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates entitled "The Incredible Shrining Oil Majors," reserve replacement was unchanged at 85% as the cost of finding and developing a new barrel of oil nearly doubled. Mulling over this fact one grasps the tremendous accomplishment it was for OXY to virtually double its Permian basin holdings. In the Q4 earnings call, CEO Hollub was able to point out that:

Except for the years of the price collapse in 2015 in the pandemic in 2020, we have replaced more than 100% of our production for at least the last 20 years. With the depth and quality of our shale well inventory and 2 billion barrels of remaining potential in our Permian enhanced oil recovery business, we have the scale to continue our history of reserves replacement."

Anadarko's Permian assets were outstanding and its smaller size meant that they did much more for OXY than they would have done for Chevron or any of the other integrated majors - meaning that even if Hollub seemed to overpay a bit to ace out Chevron there was method in her madness. The same moderate size also meant that it is easier to increase the importance of green initiatives such as carbon capture and move toward Net Zero than Chevron and Exxon, both of which are burdened by their own large mass. These may not have been the primary inducement for Buffett's initial commitment but once he understood the company and the nature of the business they were hard to miss.

Summing up OXY as an investment, Buffett now clearly sees it as a good long term buy when available under $60 per share. It's also worth noting that his 83,000+ in warrants associated with the preferred equity deal if executed at $59.62 per share would constitute an additional 9% ownership in OXY's shares outstanding (and that's after factoring in the added shares themselves to OXY's shares outstanding). That's an addition Buffett could draw upon just below his buy limit at a time of his choosing.

What Might A Berkshire Acquisition Look Like?

Acquisitions are not quite as simple as they look at first glance even when there is no resistance from the company being acquired. Quite aside from hostile takeovers (which Buffett does not do) and mergers (combinations not suitable for a huge conglomerate like Berkshire Hathaway), there are quite a few significant wrinkles. In the 2022 acquisition of reinsurer Alleghany Corp., Berkshire paid a 29% premium over Alleghany's 30-day average price. Regarding Alleghany as greatly underpriced by the market, most analysts considered this a bargain, and some Alleghany shareholders resisted, but Buffett was having none of it and actually docked Alleghany for investment banker costs. Berkshire owned no Alleghany shares prior to the offer.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe deal which closed in February 2010 was different in several ways, starting with the fact that Berkshire already owned 22.4% of BNSF stock. That's just a bit below its current percentage of OXY. The premium paid for the additional 77.6% of BNSF was 32%, a number reduced to about 24% when Berkshire's partial ownership was factored in. It has turned out to be a very good deal for Berkshire despite the fact that it involved using Berkshire's stock for about 40% of the price and splitting Berkshire's B shares 50 to 1 to produce a low enough share price to meet the needs of BNSF's small shareholders.

The reason for these terms was that a cash payment would trigger capital gains taxes while the stock price would involve simply adjusting basis for Berkshire shares smaller shareholders wished to keep. It was a complicated deal, mainly in cash but with an option for BNSF shareholders to be paid in Berkshire shares to avoid immediate cap gains taxes. Buffett strongly resists any dilution of ownership involving such use of Berkshire shares, and share issuance is an obstacle that would argue against such a deal. Small shareholders who bought OXY or acquired OXY warrants during the meltdown in 2020, or who feel that it is currently underpriced, would resist being acquired at anything close to current market price and perhaps even at something like the 30%ish premiums for BNSF and Alleghany.

This leaves another possibility. If there is not an immediate major oil price spike (as I write this there are headlines about a million barrel reduction by OPEC+) Buffett might simply continue buying stock until it crept up on 51% ownership of OXY. At that point, the operating stats would be pulled into Berkshire in their entirety and Berkshire would have effective control. Neal Dingmann of Truist implied as much in this note linked to my earlier article on the possibility of Berk acquiring OXY. Dingmann mentioned two important factors: debt reduction by OXY that would eventually win it an Investment Grade credit rating and the likelihood that its investment in Low Carbon Ventures now <5% would jump to >10% within a couple of years. This latter point accords with the above view that modest size combined with rapid debt reduction have OXY flexibility to shift its priorities meaningfully.

The idea of control with less than 100% of stock is not unprecedented within Berkshire as it is still going through the process of working out terms with the estate of Walter Scott to buy out the 8% (about $7.5 billion) of Berkshire Hathaway Energy owned by Scott (another 1% having recently been bought back from anointed future Berkshire CEO Greg Abel). Berkshire could simply assume control by creeping beyond 51% of shares and continuing to buy shares at its leisure with an ultimate bid to buy the rest of the shares.

If something like the Alleghany or BHE situation evolves, a new structure of BHE might lead (as Dingmann also implied) to an ideal model for BHE in which the current sub-units focus on green energy such as the complex task of building cross-country pipe lines and the newly added OXY focusing on the need for currently available energy. Oil and gas exploration and production continue to provide the majority of integrated oil company profits (over 60% at Exxon, for example, despite being only 9% of sales) while midstream and downstream refining, marketing, and OxyChem provide the bulk of sales. A thoughtful reorganization of these factors could turn BHE into an exemplary leader for an energy policy which recognizes the necessity of plentiful energy in the present with the equal or greater necessity for a green future with carbon at Net Zero.

The Vicki Hollub Factor

My earlier article on the possibility of Berkshire buying Occidental argues that the decisive factor is the point of view of CEO Vicki Hollub. Hollub is something very special in the energy industry, not just for her tenacity in fighting off Chevron to acquire Anadarko and its Permian assets but also for her rare combination of engineering knowledge and operating expertise with the capacity for framing and executing a grand strategy. She is the rare oil executive who would likely be just as effective in an entirely unrelated industry. In short, no acquisition of OXY will fly without Hollub. Buffett's relationship with its twists, turns, and shared victory makes him well aware of her importance. The key question, then: what does Vicki Hollub want?

The answer to this question is likely as multi-faceted as Hollub herself. She made her point outsmarting the "old boys" network at Chevron and other oil majors and told government figures to stuff it when they demanded unprofitable current production levels after being unhelpful for years. At the same time, she has showed consistent sensitivity on climate change and the need for a shift toward clean energy. She does not seem power-hungry, but she clearly has earned a major place in any outcome involving OXY. The easiest role to imagine would be for her to serve as overlord of all aspects in a new Berkshire Hathaway Energy with a second in command of her choice handling most current units within BHE. To use her capabilities properly, it should be understood that she would be around for a decade or more and run a part of Berkshire that has a mission.

Can that work? Buffett will likely know. It's probable that his goals align with Hollub's, but many details will have to be worked out. All in all, the possibility of a Berkshire acquisition may have increased a bit, though not primarily from the continuation of modest Buffett buys. To follow the change in odds, investors should factor in all numbers involving Berkshire ownership including preferred equity, warrants at $59.62, and the pace at which Berkshire's actual share ownership increases. Those interested in the likelihood of an acquisition should watch developments with these numbers.

For the record, I own Occidental Petroleum Corporation in my own and other family accounts and might add at any time. It's a buy.