OPEC Cuts, Exxon Mobil Wins (Big Time)

Apr. 03, 2023 9:00 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)21 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.47K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I start by discussing the implications of the just-announced OPEC production cuts.
  • Exxon Mobil's long-term bull case just got stronger. Supply will remain subdued, yet its own ability to boost output is strong, providing fertile ground for higher shareholder distributions.
  • As bullish as I am, I suggest investors wait for share price weakness before buying/adding Exxon shares. The short-term negative implications of the cut cannot be underestimated.

Dollar und Öl

grynold/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I wasn't planning on writing this article. However, thanks to OPEC's surprise oil production cut announcement, it's time to update my bull case of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), my single-largest oil investment, which I bought dirt-cheap in

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

TradingView (WTI Crude Oil)

Image

Financial Times (via Joseph Wang)

Image

Exxon Mobil

Image

TIKR.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.47K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (21)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.