GEO Group: Multiple Ways To Win

Apr. 03, 2023 9:38 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)2 Comments
Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • GEO has round-tripped since my last article so I feel obligated to provide an update.
  • The stock traded down on a couple of concerns: the ISAP population decline and the delay of lifting Title 42.
  • GEO is not facing a high bar to create equity value in my view.
  • The guidance looks very conservative and should have a decent chance for an earnings beat in 2023.
  • GEO will also shift value from debt to equity dramatically over the next 2-3 years.

ICE Detains And Deports Undocumented Immigrants From Arizona

John Moore/Getty Images News

Situation Overview

I am back with an update on The GEO Group's (NYSE:GEO) stock price, which has "round tripped" since my last article. Unfortunately, GEO has not had a successful year so far, and its

Border Encounters

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

DCF

Author

Cap Structure

Author

Leverage

Author

This article was written by

Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
1.07K Followers
Event-driven, fundamentally oriented value investor. My favorite quote - if you want to be the smartest person in the room, go to an empty room - something like that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.