QLD: The Rally Continues (Technical And Intermarket Analysis)

Summary

  • The AMI market risk indicator is risk-on since December 2. The NASDAQ 100 had a huge rally in January.
  • After a five-week retreat in February, the rally resumed in the second week of March.
  • Simulations of the AMI strategy for two NASDAQ 100 ETFs, non-leveraged QQQ and 2X leveraged QLD, are presented.
  • The risk-adjusted returns of the 2x leveraged portfolio are not much different than those of the non-leveraged variant.
Two climbers almost at the top of a snowy mountain top

Thesis

NDX made a sequence of bear market lows since October 12 to the end of the year on December 28. In January it had a huge rally that had stalled in February, but the rally resumed in

QQQ chart

QQQ Equity

QQQ annual returns

QQQ draw downs

QLD Equity

QLD annual returns

QLD draw downs

Monitor market state (risk on/off) for successful investing
I am a retired professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. Since 2011 I have been active in the AAII Chicago South Suburban chapter. My investment objective is to achieve high returns over the long run while allowing occasional downside corrections. Investment decisions are based on quantitative fundamental factors that take into account valuations, earnings growth and price momentum. Market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of my investments.

