Olaplex: FY23 Guide Might Be Too Aggressive

Apr. 03, 2023 9:53 AM ETOlaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
208 Followers

Summary

  • Management's guidance for FY23 may be too aggressive, given the uncertainties and negative product feedback overhang.
  • OLPX is making investments in advertising, free-trial programs, and high-touch sales teams to support growth.
  • The company's new product launch, Lashbond Building Serum, has the potential to tap into a growing market, but customer acceptance is uncertain.
Hairdresser dyeing client"s hair at hair salon

Renata Angerami/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) 4Q22 results were much lower than I anticipated. The results of 4Q22 showed that demand growth had slowed and that retailers were holding onto excess inventory, which led to a de-stock driven drop in net sales. To

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
208 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.