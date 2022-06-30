Vladimir Agapov

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) develops medicines for severe rare diseases. It has a clinical stage pipeline with late stage programs. The pipeline is this:

VECT pipeline (VECT website)

Lead asset apraglutide is a long-acting, synthetic GLP-2 analog and a selective, full agonist of the GLP-2 receptor. It is targeting Adult Short Bowel Syndrome with chronic intestinal failure (SBS-IF). This is a disease caused by the functional loss of the small intestine, which generally occurs after certain types of surgery and other trauma. Complete or partial loss of intestinal function causes malabsorption of food and fluids. According to a custom market research commissioned by VectivBio in 2019, there may be 15,000 patients in the U.S. and EU and another 1000 in Japan, where VECT has a deal with Asahi Kasei Pharma worth $30mn upfront and $170mn more in milestone payments. (The company also has a $75mn debt from European debt firm Kreos Capital.)

In this indication, Gattex (teduglutide), developed by NPS Pharma in collaboration with Takeda, is the only approved drug. It was approved in 2012, and in 2022 the drug made $750mn in revenue. Despite that, the drug has a number of problems. According to VECT, these are: a) limited reduction in PS (parenteral support - the volume of food infused through IV) volume and days in a subset of patients; b) 2-hour half-life requiring daily and complex subcutaneous injections; and c) limited adoption and low persistency.

VECT aims to develop apraglutide in order to overcome these limitations. Per management expectations based on clinical data, these metrics should be:

Greater PS volume reduction in stoma and CIC patients

Demonstration of enteral autonomy (days off, elimination of PS)

Improved quality of life and symptoms (stool output)

Less injection site reaction, abdominal pain, and nausea

Weekly dosing, developing pre-filled syringe

These measures, if successfully implemented in the clinic, will enlarge the market to $2bn, the company believes.

One key positive of apraglutide is its weekly dosing schedule. In phase 2 trials, the molecule has shown an increase in intestinal absorption after weekly dosing, the only GLP-2 to have done that. Also note that Gattex shows increased absorption only in stoma patients, thus Gattex only has 22% of the US CIC (colon-in-continuity) patients market compared to 46% in the stoma patient population. In order to stave this lacuna, VECT has undertaken a dedicated phase 2 trial in CIC patients. This is a study supplemental to the pivotal STARS study which will have data readout in H2 2023. The study had an interim readout last year where it showed a 50% reduction in PS volume at 6 months in CIC patients, while 80% of patients had a greater than 20% PS reduction at month 6.

The company presents comparative data of three GLP-2 analogs:

apraglutide competition (VECT website)

Despite the absence of a control arm in the apraglutide trial, this is indicative that it may well be best in class in this patient population.

Apraglutide has a phase 1 trial ongoing in chronic GvHD, and a set of preclinical programs through its acquisition of Massachusetts bio Comet Therapeutics. These preclinical programs will launch in the clinic in about 14-16 months, and focus on inherited metabolic diseases, or IMDs, for which Comet has developed some technology.

The company has not done a proof of concept trial to back up the phase 3 trial they are running right now in SBS-IF. They have a phase 1 pk/pd study that was not intended as PoC but showed the following data:

Results of this study are clinically significant, since 28% of patients with SBS-IF have renal impairment and may not be candidates for treatment with currently available GLP-2, teduglutide, which requires dose adjustment.

According to Endpts, CEO Luca Santarelli “spun VectivBio out of Therachon, taking apraglutide with him, when he sold Therachon to Pfizer for $340 million upfront in a deal that centered around the biotech’s dwarfism treatment.”

Financials

VectivBio Holding AG has a market cap of $533mn and a cash reserve of $143mn as of June 30, 2022. Since this is an ex-U.S. company (based in Switzerland), they do not file quarterly filings, and, therefore, nearer term cash balance data is not available to me. In January, the company filed a $350mn mixed shelf offering. In October, the company raised $125mn through a secondary. One major bullish signal here is that the stock went up in October as well as in January on these fundraising events. When this happens, I generally take that to mean that the market is strongly bullish on the company’s prospects. The company basically raised or planned to raise almost the same amount as their current market cap, and yet the stock stayed upbeat. I consider that a very positive signal.

While I do not have recent data on operating expenses, the company says in their recent Corporate Presentation that the cash they have will last them until at least their pivotal data readout. It appears that while the Corporate Presentation is recent, the financials on which this assumption was based was from June last year. Since then, the company has done that mixed shelf. So, I assume that if the mixed shelf is actuated, they will have more than enough cash to last them till commercialization.

Bottom Line

I find VectivBio Holding AG interesting, and under the radar. They have solid data, an unmet medical need, and some pretty strong bullish signals. There’s a major upcoming catalyst this year. The only caveat is that VectivBio Holding AG stock is trading near 52-week highs, but at least one analyst has a $15 price target, and given the market estimates they have provided, this does not seem unrealizable. This looks like a great opportunity at dips.