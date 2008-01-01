JS Ahmad/iStock via Getty Images

by Levi at StockWaves, produced with Avi Gilburt

I don’t know about you, but I don’t plan on cutting back on my coffee consumption anytime soon. And, really, why would I want to? Coffee is a gift! Now, that's a subjective opinion and, as always, opinions vary. In this piece, we also will offer some further opinions and projections on where Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) may be headed next. For this, we need the big picture view.

StockWaves is where Fundamentals meet Technicals to identify high-probability trades for all time frames. We're privileged to have such a deep group of talent from both fields of study. Let’s examine Lyn Alden’s most updated view for SBUX fundamentals and current valuation.

Fundamentals With Lyn Alden

“Starbucks has strong fundamentals, but a rich valuation. More specifically, the valuation is approximately in line with its longer-term average, but given the sharp increase in interest rates, the valuation relative to a safe T-bill position has worsened. FastGraphs All else being equal, I expect Starbucks to be flat-to-down in the intermediate term. The risk/reward is not very attractive at this time given some of the alternative investments that are available. This seems to align with the technical chart as well. It doesn't mean SBUX won't keep selling a lot of products and making a lot of money. It just means they might encounter a longer-run period of stagnant returns if their valuations decrease while their nominal results keep doing fine, thanks to higher rates or slower growth.”

Now, do the technicals also agree? Let’s drop in on Zac Mannes, lead analyst for StockWaves.

Technical View For Starbucks Stock

StockWaves / MotiveWave Zoomed-In View of SBUX (StockWaves / MotiveWave) Zac: “It had a good run from 2008 but can count as a possible Cycle ‘c’ wave complete off that. I am not at all married to the purple ending diagonal for P.5 of III but even that should fade more (after a little more bounce) toward $80’s. More than that would start to looks like 1 of orange [C] of an alt P.4 or something worse.”

We check our work against others using the exact same methodology. Yes, at times, plausible interpretations of price action can diverge. In this case though our other lead analyst Garrett Patten also sees a similar path as the most likely at the moment.

StockWaves / MotiveWave

Don’t Forget The Coffee!

Specifically, the Coffee commodity chart. How does this dovetail into the SBUX charts shared above? Rather nicely.

Coffee Commodity Chart from our Metals/Mining/Agriculture service (StockWaves / MotiveWave)

Very simply, it would appear that coffee will be in a new uptrend. Might costs for the principal commodity for SBUX pressure profits? It would seem so.

Risks

So, we have our premise. Could it be that the stock continues to rise in the face of ramping costs? It’s possible, sure. We seek the most likely path and then have specific price levels to tell us when we should shift our weight.

In this case, a strong and sustained move above the $113 level would suggest that the recent highs at $126 could be retested. $105 - $107 should prove to be near term resistance if further downside is to be expected.

Let’s just dip our toe into the deep well of research available on our site. The following is data and comments from Avi Gilburt, our founder, as well as findings from several studies on the subject of what truly drives financial markets.

The Market Is Driven By Supply And Demand, Of Course

But, ask yourself, what spurs on demand? It’s crowd behavior at work before our very eyes. Sentiment, as we denominate it. So, how do you measure and then project where emotions might take the markets?

At ElliottWaveTrader we ask these questions and then earnestly seek the answers. Avi Gilburt has spent years continually researching these very topics. Delving deeply into the subject yields fascinating facts. Please allow me to share some of these comments from discussions in our main trading room.

“In January of 2010, Eugene Fama, the father of the Efficient Market Hypothesis, told the New Yorker ‘I’d love to know more about what causes business cycles. I used to do macro-economics, but I gave up long ago. Economics is not very good at explaining swings in economic activity. We don’t know what causes recessions. We’ve never known.’"

“Yes, my friends, feel free to read that again. The father of EMH came out and told us that it does not work, and he gave it up long ago.”

“Mr. Prechter went further, as he then outlined the reasons why such analysis has been an absolute failure in chapter 15 of his book, ‘The Socionomic Theory of Finance’.”

“Whereas the law of ‘supply and demand operates among rational valuers to produce equilibrium in the marketplace for utilitarian goods and services . . . [i]n finance, uncertainty about valuations by other homogenous agents induces unconscious, non-rational herding, which follows endogenously regulated fluctuations in social mood, which in turn determine financial fluctuations. This dynamic produces non-mean reverting dynamism in financial markets, not equilibrium.” “Moreover, since the efficient market hypothesis (the basis for fundamental analysis in financial markets) is an outgrowth from the world of economics, it has become quite commonly viewed as an unworkable paradigm for financial markets (as noted above) for various reasons. Understanding that an underlying assumption within economics is ceteris paribus, and an underlying assumption in the efficient market hypothesis is that all investors act rationally and with the same knowledge, you can easily understand why it is simply unworkable in financial markets.”

In fact, Benoit Mandelbrot outright stated that one cannot reasonably apply an economic model to the financial markets:

“From the availability of the multi-fractal alternative, it follows that, today, economics and finance must be sharply distinguished . . .”

From an empirical standpoint, consider that, within economic theory, rising prices result in dropping demand, whereas rising prices in a financial market leads to rising demand. Yet, most continue to incorrectly apply the same analysis paradigm to both environments.”

How Can You Use This Information?

Markets are emotional. They are irrational. In their wake, they can leave the seemingly most intelligent and logical among us battered, bloodied, and abandoned. Striving to constrain the markets in a linear box of reason and clean geometry will exhaust the brilliant and mercilessly bash the bravest.

This, of course, does not leave us in the lurch. A system is needed to bring structure to the madness. We have such a system in place, it's the very basis of our methodology.

I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that we provide our perspective by ranking probabilistic market movements based upon the structure of the market price action. And if we maintain a certain primary perspective as to how the market will move next, and the market breaks that pattern, it clearly tells us that we were wrong in our initial assessment. But here's the most important part of the analysis: We also provide you with an alternative perspective at the same time we provide you with our primary expectation, and let you know when to adopt that alternative perspective before it happens.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.