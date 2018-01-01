Amazon: A Value Stock When Backing Out R&D

Apr. 03, 2023 11:20 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)4 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon is still on my buy list, and only one of a handful of stocks worth buying without a dividend.
  • R&D is effectively used like retained earnings with a tax write off to boot. Amazon is the MD of R&D, growing revenue year after year.
  • Adjusting operating income and backing out R&D is where investors of lore have found their niche in evaluating Amazon.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

Amazon and the hidden earnings

Nick Sleep, Qais Zakaria, and Bill Miller all made fortunes betting on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). They all also used one prescribed method, backing out R&D from operating income to come up with an adjusted

Seeking Alpha amazon income statement

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha revenue growth estimates

Seeking Alpha

my own excel sheet backing out Amazon R&D

my own excel sheet

seeking alpha amazon current assets

current assets (seeking alpha)

seeking alpha total liabilites

total liabilities (seeking alpha)

seeking alpha analyst upside chart

seeking alpha

Amazon 10Q filing maturities

Amazon 10Q

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.77K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. Many of my articles are effectively book reviews through application.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.