Brandon Bell

On the first day of the year, I offered an upbeat view on shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), as shares looked pretty decent despite greater uncertainty on the pending deal with Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI).

This came as the company had seen strong third quarter results, but deal uncertainty was high, in part the result of a long closing process. With or without Albertsons, Kroger stock looked like a reasonable play in my book.

A Recap

When Kroger announced its intention to acquire Albertsons in a huge $24.6 billion deal, shares fell some 7% to $43 per share, as a full price was paid, leverage would increase, and deal uncertainty would continue to be around for a while.

The deal was a bit complicated by the fact that Albertsons aimed to pay out a huge dividend in anticipation of the deal closing, which was a bit of an unusual deal structure, as Kroger estimated that 100 to 375 stores would need to be divested in order to get regulatory approvals for the transaction.

The deal was set to create a more formidable competitor versus Walmart Inc. (WMT), although the gap was still huge. The transaction was set to add $72 billion in sales in order to create a $210 billion revenue business, which posted more than $11 billion in EBITDA and over $3 billion in net earnings.

Kroger itself has been doing alright, as the company was able to maintain its 2020 pandemic momentum in 2021 and 2022. The company posted earnings of $3.68 per share in 2021, with earnings initially seen up to $3.80 per share in 2022. This upbeat outlook made that share rally to a high of $60 in April 2022. Shares fell back to the $45 mark over the summer amidst concerns on slower growth, inflation, and higher interest expenses. This setback in the share price, while the company hiked the earnings guidance to $4 per share, created continued pressure on valuation multiples, which stood at the basis of the appeal.

The near $25 billion deal for Albertson would increase net debt to $37 billion, working down to a 3.2 times leverage ratio based on pro forma EBITDA of $11.6 billion. While the impact of the deal on earnings per share was not yet quantified, but likely positive, I was happy to pick up a few more shares at $43 in October, based on just a 10-11 times earnings multiple. Quite frankly, I saw the potential for added scale from the Albertsons deal, but I was not automatically impressed by the quality of the acquired business.

Moving Along

Kroger shares rose to the $50 mark in December as the company posted a solid 6.9% increase in third quarter identical sales to $34 billion, as adjusted earnings rose ten cents to $0.88 per share, as the company hiked the full year earnings guidance to a midpoint of $4.10 per share. On the deal front, political controversy broke out, with politicians looking to block the interim payment of Albertsons before a transaction. While this was a wild card, the $45 valuation at the start of the year resulted in little demanding valuations.

Since January, shares of Kroger have actually risen back to the $50 mark again, now trading at $49 per share and change. The company ended the fiscal year 2022 on a solid note, with sales up 5.9% in the final quarter of the year (ex-fuel) as revenues came in at $34.8 billion. The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share, up eight cents on the year before, with full year adjusted earnings coming in at $4.23 per share, although GAAP earnings only came in at $3.06 per share for the year. Net debt stood at $12.7 billion, resulting in a 1.5 times leverage ratio.

The company guide for a 2.5-3.5% increase in underlying sales growth in 2023, nothing too convincing (as was not reasonably expected), with earnings seen between $4.45 and $4.60 per share. Higher earnings are through an important part driven by an expected $0.15 per share contribution from the 53rd working week.

Deal Concerns

Shares of Albertsons have actually fallen to the lowest level since the deal announcement as investors fear that the deal could be off, which is not necessarily a huge negative for Kroger, other than lost attention and deal-related expenses.

The Albertsons deal could be key to drive long-term scale and growth, but the issue is that Albertsons feels a bit low quality, including lower loyalty among shoppers, as the question can be asked if a troublesome dealmaking process and leverage is well-timed here.

More so, perhaps more store divestments need to be delivered upon to get all the regulatory approvals, something which will hurt the economics of the deal, as the company will lose scale, but more importantly, might have to sell assets on the cheap.

That being said, the continued operational performance of Kroger remains decent enough amidst the current valuation, making The Kroger Co. stock still compelling, with or without Albertsons.